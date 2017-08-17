Berkshire Hathaway Starts Selling Sirius XM Shares

When it was disclosed in mid-February that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) began buying shares of Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) during the fourth quarter of 2016, the shares began rising from $4.74. And, by March 13th, the shares had reached an intraday high of $5.53. It was also disclosed that Berkshire had been buying shares of two of the three Liberty Media Corporation tracking stocks. The three tracking stocks represent the Liberty SiriusXM Group, and represent Liberty's 68% stake in Sirius. Those shares also rose significantly.

This rise is not unusual, as the market often follows Berkshire in and out of its investments in other companies. When it is learned that Berkshire has taken a position in a company, the shares rise, and when Berkshire exits these positions, the shares typically decline. These movements by Berkshire have often been referred to as the Warren Buffett effect, named after the Chairman of Berkshire.

The two tracking stock purchases by Berkshire were the Series A (LSXMA) and the Series C (LSXMK), with each of the tracking stocks carrying the same economic interest in Liberty SiriusXM Group, although the voting rights vary greatly. Liberty Chairman John Malone owns almost all of the super-voting Liberty SiriusXM Group B shares (LSXMB), and therefore he controls the voting on significant issues involving Liberty and its stake in Sirius.

Also, since Liberty's 68% stake in Sirius XM Holdings gives it control of the Sirius XM Holdings board and any board level decisions, these decisions are also controlled by Malone. It should also be pointed out that the tracking stocks trade at a significant discount to the underlying Sirius common stock.

How much of a discount? It is relatively easy to calculate the approximate discount that the tracking stocks trade at relative to the underlying value of the Sirius shares by looking at the number of Liberty SiriusXM shares outstanding and the number of Sirius XM Holdings shares that Liberty owns.

As of the end of the second quarter, there were 102,628,212 of the Series A, 9,870,856 of the Series B and 223,512,496 of the Series C shares outstanding, or a total of 336,011,564 shares of Liberty SiriusXM Group. We also know that Liberty owns 3,162,173,996 shares of Sirius XM Holdings. And, since each of these 336,011,564 shares has the same economic interest, then each one "represents":

3,162,173,996 / 336,011,564 = 9.41 shares of Sirius XM holdings.

We also know from the Liberty 10-Q that there is a $250 million margin loan assigned to the Liberty SiriusXM Group, offset by cash:

As of June 30, 2017, the Liberty SiriusXM Group has cash and cash equivalents of approximately $173 million, which includes approximately $43 million of subsidiary cash.

Ignoring the "subsidiary cash" because it should be factored into the Sirius XM Holdings share price, we get a net debt of:

$250 million - ($173 million - $43 million) = $110 million.

This could be considered as $0.33 net debt per share ($110 million / 336,011,564 shares, = $0.33). Looking at yesterday's closing price of $5.59, each Liberty SiriusXM Group share could be valued at:

(9.41 shares x $5.59) - $0.33 = $52.27

Compare this to the closing prices of the Liberty SiriusXM Group shares:

LSXMA = $43.27

LSXMB = $45.38 (Note: These shares are rarely traded)

LSXMK = $43.25

This indicates a discount of ~17% for the Series A and Series C shares (the ones purchased by Berkshire), although since there is no allocation assigned for a portion of the G&A type expenses at the Liberty Media corporate level, the discount is arguably somewhat less. Regardless, we know that Berkshire has been much more interested in acquiring the tracking stock rather than direct ownership of Sirius XM holdings. Equally important is that Berkshire may be through acquiring an equity stake in Sirius, whether directly or through the trackers.

Berkshire's preferred form of ownership through the trackers is evident by both recent transactions and total dollars invested. During the second quarter, Berkshire continued acquiring the tracking stock, making its most recent purchases during the last week of May, when it brought the total number of Liberty SiriusXM Group Series C shares owned by Berkshire to 31,090,985. It also increased its stake in the Series A shares, bringing that total to 14,860,360 shares. The total market value of these two positions is more than $2 billion.

Berkshire first began acquiring these tracking shares during the fourth quarter of 2016, but did not have to report the purchases until 45 days after the close of the quarter. At that time, it had brought its ownership up to 22,236,109 of the Series C shares, or 9.98% of that class. It also brought its ownership of the Series A shares up to 10,058,800 shares, representing 9.8% of that class.

Because Berkshire now owns more than 10% of both the Series A and Series C shares, each transaction needs to be reported within a few days of the transaction rather than within 45 days of the end of the quarter. There have been no such reports by Berkshire of additional Liberty SiriusXM Group share sales or purchases since the end of May.

The most recent Berkshire 13-F filing shows that it also owned 137,915,729 shares of Sirius XM Holdings at the end of June, down 20% from the more than 172 million shares held at the end of March. While it is possible that Berkshire added to its position since the end of June, considering that it was a net seller in the second quarter, that seems unlikely. The position has a current value of less than $800 million, less than 40% of the value of the Berkshire positions in the two tracking stocks.

When Berkshire was buying shares of Sirius, there were a significant number of comments on articles I have written about Sirius, and how this was a huge plus for Sirius. The claim was based on the success of Warren Buffett's investments. In those comments, it was also pointed out Buffett was a classic buy and hold investor, and it was part of his success. Now that he is a seller - and a short-term trader - of Sirius, will we see comments by these same people that this is a negative for Sirius?

One other item that may be of interest to investors in both Sirius and the tracking stocks. Ted Weschler is one of the portfolio managers at Berkshire with a focus that includes media. Weschler's name is on the Form 4 filed for the Series C tracking shares, but more importantly, there are line items that show Weschler is a direct owner of 542,068 shares, that his daughter owns 29,600 of shares and that the "Rita E. and Frank J. Weschler Educational Trust, of which the [Weschler's] daughters are beneficiaries" owns 16,544 shares.

It makes one wonder if the best way to invest in Sirius is to put one's money in the Liberty SiriusXM Group Series C shares...

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a small long term position, reinvest the dividends, and am currently trading shares of SIRI on a regular basis. I have no positions in any of the other stocks mentioned in this article.