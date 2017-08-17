General Electric - Don't Let Them Fool You

Not only is General Electric massively underperforming, we also see comments about the leading power of this stock.

General Electric (GE) is currently the worst Dow Jones performer with a YTD performance of roughly -20%. We are hearing a lot of talk about the consequences for the US economy. Is General Electric really predicting a recession?

In this article, I will explain why this is not the case and how you should trade the stock.

Source: Poland-Study

A Recession Because General Electric Says So

The next graph has been discussed a lot on various (financial) platforms lately. What you see are two lines. The orange line displays the most important leading indicator for the US economy while the grey line shows us the year-on-year performance of General Electric's stock price. What we see is a massive divergence.

This divergence happened a few times before. The 2014 growth decline for example has been 'predicted' by General Electric if you exclude all other factors.

That being said, this divergence could also mean that General Electric is massively undervalued. Why? Simply because the ISM index is leading, which means that the index is supposed to lead stocks. Not the other way around.

One indicator that is supporting this thesis is the average of leading regional manufacturing indices. These are published throughout the months and a good indicator of where the official ISM manufacturing index is heading. While I am writing this, we have already gotten two important numbers. Both the Empire State and Philadelphia FED have published their numbers. The average can be seen below.

We see further growth to the upside in August. Growth is very unlikely going to end soon unless the other three regional surveys are showing disastrous numbers.

Given continued strength to the upside, does that mean that General Electric is a lagging leading indicator? Wouldn't it be time for the economy to crash by now given the long period of stock price misery?

General Electric's Q2 Performance

So, how is a company with a stock price down 20% YTD performing?

First of all, it is important to mention that General Electric is describing the current growth environment as stable in the US and accelerating when it comes to global growth. I agree with their global growth but would say that the US is stronger than stable at this point.

Anyhow, General Electric did not perform according to their environment. Even though orders were up 5% and segment revenues increased 2%, we see that total revenues are down 12% which is mainly due to 'other income' as the company mentioned. Segment profits even declined 1% as I will discuss going further into this article.

Source: General Electric Q2/2017 Presentation

Segments Show The Real Story

General Electric's segments breakdown gives us a lot of insights into the company's performance. It shows us where growth comes from and why certain segments are struggling.

When it comes to sales, we see that oil & gas is down 3% while transportation is 14% lower versus one year ago.

On the profit side, we can add the power segment to the 'losers' with a 10% decline. This pushes total profits in the industrial segments down 4%.

Source: General Electric Q2/2017 Presentation

New orders on the other hand show that only power equipment is declining at the rate of 1%. Power services are also down 1%.

Source: General Electric Q2/2017 Presentation

Renewable energy services are down 33% while oil & gas is down 6%. Total new orders are up 4%.

All things considered, there are three segments that seem to struggle and are more or less the reason General Electric is not performing better. Those are power, oil & gas and transportation.

Power - sales up 5%, profit down 10%

Oil & gas - sales down 3%, profits down 52%

Transportation - sales down 14%, profits down 26%

Now, let's look why these segments are performing so well. The answer should be cyclical headwinds in order to verify the leading power of General Electric's stock. Right?

The Power segment saw strong sales due to a 17% increase in its gas power systems. This on the other hand was offset by lower gas turbine shipments of 21 versus 26 one year ago. Lower profits was blamed on margins.

Operating profit in the quarter was down 10% on higher equipment versus services including higher balance of plant volume at low margin. Fewer AGPs and lower variable cost productivity which was partly offset by structural base cost down 7%. - General Electric Q2/2017 Earnings Call

Oil & gas on the other hand saw both top and bottom line declines. The reasons are volatile oil & gas prices and the failure of a serious price recovery. Add to that the interesting comment from the company: "we expect shorter cycle activity to increase in the second half of the year." And "Customers are delaying purchasing for both, larger projects and shorter cycle OpEX activity."

This performance is no surprise. The oil & gas industry is a total mess. Especially equipment and services are feeling the pain of slow capital expenditures and positivity towards the future. Just look at one of the biggest equipment providers with one of the most solid balance sheets. Helmerich & Payne (HP) is down 43% YTD and about to hit 2016 lows.

The transportation misery caught me by surprise. I have been bullish on the transportation industry for quite a long time by now and have seen impressive results among various companies. However, General Electric is a different story and the decline is not a cyclical problem.

General Electric mentioned carload volume growth at 7.3% and 5.6% higher intermodal growth. The reason why the company is not able to benefit from this trend is the oversupply of equipment. There are 4,000 parked locos and only little investment appetite from US customers according to the company.

New CEO, new hopes

The second quarter results were presented by Jeff Immelt who was replaced by John Flannery on the first of August. Flannery ended the conference call with come information about the transition process.

This transition process consists of a deep investigation into all segments and business. Customers and employees will have priority after which the company will focus on government partners and investors.

The company will use these findings to publish a report in November of this year.

This is all leading to a report out in November. Our main focus then will be translating the business assessments into our thoughts on cost out and capital allocation choices as well as reframing our look at 2018 and beyond. I’m really excited to get started officially on August 1st and look forward to our ongoing dialogue. - General Electric Q2/2017 Earnings Call

Conclusion

The stock price decline is justified in my opinion. The company is massively underperforming due to slow business segments and the inability to benefit from a global growth acceleration. Investors would be much better off if they bought a different stock for every General Electric business segment.

That being said, much of the trouble is non-cyclical. Transportation is underperforming due to an oversupply even though global transportation activities are rising. Oil & gas are underperforming because investments in this industry are dead. General basic material activities are much stronger as I concluded in various articles about steel, copper and aluminum for example.

So, to conclude this article, I would advise traders to ignore General Electric. Buy stronger companies in various business segments. When it comes to the leading effect of General Electric, I would say that I do not see any evidence that this stock is leading the economy. It does not make sense since weakness does not have a cyclical background while peers are doing much better. It makes more sense to say that the stock should rebound under current circumstances.

What do you think, am I wrong by saying that General Electric is not leading the economy? How are you trading General Electric or are you just going for the dividends?

Many thanks for reading my article. Please use the comment section to share your thoughts and to ask questions if you have any.

