ROTY Edition 1 Volume 22: Insider Buys, Updates And Trades

As always, readers are encouraged do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately and avoid blindly following.

I outline below the three main reasons we might cut a stock, provide updates on four holdings, and finally explain why we are adding to three positions.

I continue to find several intriguing ideas for the Contenders list that could potentially become ROTY ideas at some point.

Welcome to the 22nd entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc).

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Current Snapshot of ROTY Contenders (interesting stocks on our radar)



General Commentary

I continue to find some solid candidates/contenders for future ROTY selection. The goal going forward is to have less turnover, swapping out selections only as stocks either:

Realize a significant gain prior to or in response to data, in which we move on to more fertile grounds.

Show an unexpected degree of weakness in which we cut positions if the thesis appears to be damaged or high volume selling/institutionals bailing (or simply have new red flags).

Find an even more appealing candidate in terms of risk/reward profile or potential upside involved, in which case we cut what is deemed the weakest ROTY holding in order to make space.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Shotspotter (SSTI)- I´ve been continually impressed with the amount of organic press the company´s gunshot technology gets via several news outlets. Here are a few recent pieces (link 1, link 2, link 3). It appears that insiders are buying up more shares as well. This will be a fascinating story to see play out in the coming quarters, as we see clients trial the technology and truly are able to determine how much benefit it is providing them (and if it is worth the cost). At the same time, the possibility of more municipalities striving to cut costs (as in the case of San Antonio) is a key point to the bear thesis. I will await further confirmation to thesis before adding shares.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP)- An analyst at Leerink struck an optimistic tune after meeting with management, stating his belief enrollment would complete by the first quarter of 2018 with top-line data reading out in the third quarter. He issued a $22 price target on shares.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)- Sarepta made it on JPMorgan´s list of top small-to-mid cap biotechnology picks, with an analyst stating investors should take advantage of weakness in shares (otherwise known as ¨buy the dip¨).

AnaptysBio (ANAB)- Slides were released from the company´s presentation at the annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on August 15th. Below I include a few of the ones I find most telling about the value proposition in scooping up shares in the near term.

Figure 3: Multiple data readouts coming

Figure 4: Potent inhibition of IL-33 mediated IL-5 release

Figure 5: Potent activity in preclinical studies and strong rationale for utilization in palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades:

Adding a quarter-size position to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH). See my original write-up here. I remain optimistic that we could see a significant run-up (which is already starting) for this one into year end data and the nature of their collaboration with Gilead sustains my bullishness on the story. Adding a quarter-size position to Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)- I continue to believe the stock is a lower risk runup candidate with data from their pivotal program in glabellar lines and from the phase 2 trial in plantar fascitis scheduled to readout in the fourth quarter. Adding a quarter-size position to Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)- See my most recent write-up here. I believe the company's DMD-centered pipeline continues to be significantly undervalued, with tailwinds from growing Exondys51 sales and data readouts providing the perfect storm for shares to push higher. I believe this one could easily be taken out in the near to medium term as well.

Final Thoughts

The model account is starting to appear well positioned for Q3 and Q4 catalysts. Positions such as Motif Bio (MTFB) and Zogenix (ZGNX) are being held through data based on prior promising results, although in this case risk is being managed via holding a half position instead of going all in. Positions with multiple ways to win such as Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) are being held in full by the model account (around $10,000 size). Stocks such as Shotspotter (SSTI) that are in ¨prove it to me¨ mode are usually allotted just a quarter position as we await earnings and other events.

*Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.