Ross Stores: A Golden Opportunity

Value, GARP, and DGI investors have a golden opportunity in Ross Stores (ROST): an Amazon-resistant moat selling for an Amazon-threat discount, with strong financial, growth, profitability, and DGI metrics and highly regarded by analysts and top investors. Additionally TJX Companies' (TJX) earnings and guidance indicate that the discount retail model remains robust in the face of e-commerce threats. Investors looking to initiate and/or add to a position in ROST should consider doing so before earnings are released after hours today.

ROST - the largest discount apparel retailer in the U.S. with 1,340 stores - enjoys a moat due to its economies of scale, which enables it to employ an Amazon-resistant business model of selling top brand apparel at huge discounts, enabling it to keep pace with TJ Maxx on pricing and brand recognition while differentiating itself from rivals like Kohl's on quality, which do not offer the same caliber of name brands.

Additionally, it draws from a broad array of suppliers (~760 merchants and over 8,000 vendors) in order to find the best bargains for the best brands and fashions and leverages its strong supply chain (6 distribution processing facilities and 7 warehouses) to buy when prices are most attractive and maintain store inventory at minimal cost. Additionally, ROST keeps its inventory levels far lower than the average department store, maximizing the return on capital invested in storage capacity and inventory and giving it the flexibility to respond to changing consumer preferences without having to run massive clearance sales to move excess out-of-favor products.



ROST's superior business model has produced superior results over the company's history, leaving the company with a fortress balance sheet (positive NCAV and 0.14 Debt-to-Equity):

Source

A strong record of growth:

And impressive, market-beating profitability metrics:

Furthermore, though it currently pays a modest 1.18% dividend yield, ROST has emerged as a rapidly growing income stock, growing its dividend 800% over the past decade, with enormous growth potential due to a 19.44% payout ratio and strong growth prospects.

ROST's strong business model and impressive metrics have not gone unnoticed by analysts and top investors. 17 analysts consider the stock a buy or strong buy, 6 consider it a hold, and 0 consider it a sell. The stock is currently selling well below every analysts price target and is going for a 24% discount to the average price target ($71.43). Renowned value investor Joel Greenblatt recently dramatically boosted his holdings of the company and the world's largest hedge fund (Bridgewater Associates) manager Ray Dalio recently initiated a position.

Finally, now appears to be a particularly good time to take advantage of a disconnect between market sentiments and performance. ROST is selling near 52-week lows even as near-peer TJX reported outstanding quarterly earnings and a strong outlook, indicating that the discount retail model remains robust in the face of e-commerce threats.

Investor Takeaway:

ROST clearly checks the blocks of a great business and is selling at an attractive price driven by short-term market sentiment rather than fundamentals. With the company reporting earnings after hours today, long-term minded Value, GARP, and DGI investors have a golden opportunity to join Joel Greenblatt and Ray Dalio in adding to or initiating a position in this top-tier company while prices are cheap and adding further on any post-earnings dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ROST over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.