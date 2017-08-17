Briggs & Stratton's (BGG) CEO Todd Teske on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 17, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Schwertfeger - CFO

Todd Teske - Chairman, President and CEO

Analysts

Tim Wojs - Baird

Sam Darkatsh - Raymond James

Joe Mondillo - Sidoti

Mark Schwertfeger

Good morning and welcome to the Briggs & Stratton fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end earnings conference call. I'm Mark Schwertfeger, Chief Financial Officer; and joining me today is Todd Teske, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Today's presentation and our answers to your questions will include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current assessment of the markets we operate in and actual results could differ materially from any stated or implied projections due to changes in one or more of the factors as described in the Safe Harbor section of yesterday evening’s earnings release as well as the filings with the SEC.

We will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. Additional information regarding these financial measures including reconciliations to comparable US GAAP measures is available in our earnings release and in our SEC filings. This conference call will be made available on our website and via phone replay approximately two hours after the end of this call.

Now here is Todd.

Todd Teske

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. I'd like to comment on our fourth quarter results and our fiscal 2017 achievements. Yesterday we reported fiscal fourth quarter earnings of $0.46 per diluted share, which were consistent with last year's adjusted fourth quarter earnings despite the headwinds of lower net sales and production volumes of this year. Our results reflect unexpected difficult market conditions which negatively impacted residential sales. We also delivered continued robust growth of Ferris commercial mowers, Vanguard commercial engines and Allmand commercial jobsite equipment. This growth in commercial along with the improved gross margins in the face of lower residential sales demonstrates the effectiveness of our programs to deliver innovative products that our customers want, our drive to achieve greater operational efficiency and our strategy to diversify our business into higher growth, higher return product categories.

Our business optimization program announced yesterday to expand production capacity of commercial mowers as well as provide $30 million to $35 million in annual expense savings further supports our confidence in our path to deliver growth, higher returns, and shareholder value creation. First, let me address our performance and market conditions in residential. Cooler than normal spring temperatures in the northeast and south and unusually high rainfall and flooding around the central plains states led to a slow start to the outdoor power equipment retail season for the second year in a row.

Following consecutive seasons of sub optimal spring growing conditions, we observed generally lower promotional activity and less prominent store placement of outdoor power equipment than normal at certain mass retailers. This included the transition of floor space from outdoor power equipment to other seasonal goods earlier than normal. Certain retailers reduced store wide inventory levels and in some cases merchandising activities in order to improve their return on investment. We believe these actions drove retail inventories of residential lawn and garden equipment to abnormally low levels resulting in some stores experiencing stock outs.

Equipment manufacturers also reduced their inventories in 2017 as a derisking strategy in response to the retailer actions previously described. We do not expect this type of inventory reduction to repeat in 2018 as inventory levels are now too low to adequately serve the market. We are also currently in discussions with our channel partners regarding 2018 product placements and merchandising plans to better drive performance of the outdoor power equipment category. Although it is early, we are encouraged by the quality of the discussions and the enthusiasm for the category.

In commercial, we had another quarter of strong growth. We are particularly pleased with successful launch of our new Vanguard Oil Guard system on Ferris mowers. Oil Guard is an industry first of real innovation which continuously exchanges oil between the engine and a large remote oil reservoir to extend oil change maintenance intervals to 500 hours or five times longer than the current interval. This means fewer oil changes and higher productivity. The feedback we have received from commercial cutters who depend on equipment uptime to earn a living has been very positive and market acceptance has met our high expectations.

We're also encouraged by the jobsite sales growth of our Allmand towable light towers and the favorable market acceptance of our newly launched towable air compressors and generators. The increase in light tower sales was largely attributable to lower availability of used equipment in the secondary market and higher replacement of aging equipment by the rental channel. Looking back on fiscal 2017, we accomplished much to improve the business and position it for growth and higher returns.

Diluted earnings per share increased by nearly 5% even though net sales for the year decreased by approximately 1.3%. We grew operating income margins by 30 basis points and improved products sales mix from robust sales growth of commercial offerings in manufacturing efficiency improvements. Factoring out increased costs of our ERP system upgrade, higher pension cost and favorable foreign exchange and a slightly higher tax rate, our operating income and earnings per share grew by 25% and 27% respectively despite lower sales and lower production volumes.

Our fiscal 2017 financial results include pretax expenses of approximately $12 million or $0.20 per diluted share related to the investment in our ERP upgrade. We are pleased with the progress we have made this year on the ERP upgrade project. Delivering a high quality solution remains our number one goal to help simplify our business and make it easier for our customers and suppliers to do business with us. We project that most of the system build out in testing will be completed in the first half of fiscal 2018 with a goal I have around the end of fiscal year following our peak shipping months.

In fiscal 2017, we also diversified and invested in product development, channel development and infrastructure to support commercial growth and we are building positive momentum associated with this strategic direction. In fact, we grew commercial sales by 7% to record sales of $434 million. We also maintained our market leading placement of engines on residential lawnmowers and homeowners continue to discover the innovative new products we have launched into the market over the past several years. There's also data that show signs of improvement in the housing market.

According to the most recent Harvard Joint Center for Housing Study report, for the first time since the Great Recession single-family home construction grew at a pace faster than multifamily construction during calendar 2016. In addition, the number of homeowner households grew by the strongest showing since 2006. While both single-family home construction and home ownership remain at below average levels, we view these recent trends as a positive sign. At the same time, inventory of existing single-family homes on the market are at record lows. Although these factors have resulted in higher home prices, we are encouraged to see the increased demand for single-family home purchases particularly by those in the millennial generation.

Given the high correlation between housing sales in the mower market, we believe the increased housing demand is a positive sign for our business. Although there has been an elevated level of battery powered lawn mower promotion at certain retailers, the impact of the technology has remained quite small relative to the entire market for residential walk and riding mowers. Most of the activity in battery technology continues to be in handheld. The accomplishments we have made during fiscal 2017 have positioned us very well for the future, we continue to execute our strategy resulting in growth and diversification of our business. I would like to thank all of our employees for their dedication and tireless work this past year.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Mark to provide you with some additional financial details.

Mark Schwertfeger

Thanks Todd. Engine segment sales for the fourth quarter were $293 million, a decrease of $23 million or 7.2% from the fourth quarter of last year. Total engine shipped in the quarter were 1.92 million or 5.9% lower than last year’s shipping in the quarter of 2.04 million units. At the start of fiscal 2017, we implemented new sales terms for engine shipped to overseas customers. This change resulted in earlier revenue recognition compared to the terms we used in previous years.

The change in sales terms caused our reported engine shipments and net sales to be lower by approximately 39,000 units and $7 million respectively in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Using comparable sales terms year-over-year, engine volume shipped decreased by 4% or approximately 80,000 engines principally for the reasons Todd outlined earlier. Fourth quarter engine segment income was $26.9 million, a decrease of 1.7 million from last year's adjusted segment income of $28.7 million largely due to the decrease in sales volume.

Last year's fourth quarter segment income was adjusted for our pretax pension settlement charge. Engine segment margins in the quarter were 9.2%, an increase of 10 basis points. Engine’s gross margins improved by 30 basis points to 24.2% from an adjusted gross margin rate of 23.9% in the prior year despite reduced production volumes. The increase is largely due to favorable sales mix as well as manufacturing the efficiency improvements. The higher sales of commercial engines as well as margin lift on new products drove the favorable sales mix.

Manufacturing efficiencies is a result of the continued great work by our team in constantly looking for ways to improve our processes. Engine production in the third [ph] quarter decreased by 2% from the prior year to approximately 1.9 million engines. ESG&A spending in the engine segment decreased by approximately $400,000 compared with the prior year fourth quarter adjusted ESG&A spending, primarily due to lower compensation costs, partially offset by higher costs due to the ERP upgrade project.

Segment income benefited from $2.3 million of higher joint venture income in fiscal 2017, largely due to our investment in power distributors. For the full fiscal year, engine segment sales decreased about $44 million and total unit shipped were down 5% to 7.4 million units. The decrease in volume was primarily due to lower shipments of small engines into the North American market, partially offset by higher sales globally of commercial Vanguard engines, which included the successful launch of our new engine with Oil Guard.

We grew engine segment margins by 30 basis points to 7.7% in fiscal 2017 compared to adjusted segment margins in 2016. And 2016 engines segment margins were adjusted for restructuring charges, litigation charges and a pension settlement. Engines fiscal 2017 gross margins were 23.8%, an improvement of 70 basis points from fiscal 2016 adjusted gross margins. The profitability improvement relates primarily to sales mix with a higher proportion of sales comprised of commercial equipment in fiscal 2017 as well as margin lift on new products.

In addition, manufacturing efficiency improvements helped offset the negative impact of 5% reduced manufacturing volume. Engine’s fiscal 2017 ESG&A expenses increased by $2.7 million compared to adjusted ESG&A expenses from fiscal 2016. The increased spend was largely due to $4 million of higher costs related to our ERP upgrade project and higher pension plan costs offset by lower compensation expense. Joint venture income increased by a little over $4 million due to our expanded investment in our distributors. Switching to the products segment, sales for the fourth quarter were $203 million, a decrease of approximately $13 million or 6% from the prior year.

The decrease was due to lower sales of pressure washers following cool spring temperatures which led to mild [indiscernible] conditions particularly in the southern US. The impact of the spring weather on sales was amplified by certain channel partners changing their merchandising approach regarding the category this season, whereby pressure washers were not featured as prominently as we had expected. Partially offsetting the sales decrease were higher sales of Ferris commercial mowers and higher portable generator sales. Jobsite sales also grew nicely in the quarter as Todd mentioned earlier.

Fourth quarter product segment income margins were 1.6%, an improvement of 30 basis points from last year's adjusted segment income margins of 1.3%. Last year's fourth quarter results included pretax restructuring charges and an intangible asset impairment charge. Product’s gross margins were 14.8% in the fourth quarter, which was consistent with adjusted gross margins in the fourth quarter of last year. Favorable sales mix which included higher sales of commercial products and service parts in addition to manufacturing efficiency improvements offset the negative impact of lower production throughput.

Production throughput decreased by 25% in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to lower production of pressure washers and residential riding mowers. Product segment ESG&A expenses were $1.8 million lower than the prior year adjusted the ESG&A largely due to lower compensation costs. Segment income benefited from 800,000 of higher joint venture income in fiscal 2017, largely due to our investment in power distributors.

For the full fiscal year, products net sales increased by $6 million and segment income increased by approximately $3 million or 30% versus adjusted segment income a year ago. The fiscal 2017 segment margins of 1.6% also grew by 30 basis points compared to adjusted segment margins in 2016. Fiscal 2016 segment margins were adjusted for restructuring and acquisition related charges as well as goodwill and intangible asset impairments. Fiscal 2017 sales grew due to higher sales of commercial mowers and jobsite products as well as the modest lift of generators following Hurricane Matthew.

The growth was partially offset by lower pressure washer sales and lower snowthrower sales due to elevated channel inventories. Sales in our Brazil business decreased due to the country's difficult economic and political conditions. Product’s fiscal 2017 gross margins were 15.6%, an improvement of 20 basis points from fiscal 2016 adjusted gross margins. The profitability improvement relates primarily to sales mix with a higher proportion of sales comprised of commercial equipment in fiscal 2017. The improvement was offset 8% reduction in production throughput largely due to lower production of pressure washers and residential riding mowers.

Product’s fiscal 2017 ESG&A expenses increased by $1.3 million compared to adjusted ESG&A expenses from fiscal 2016. The increase spend largely relates to costs from our ERP upgrade and higher promotional spend related to the launch of new products. Our fiscal 2017 tax expense as disclosed in yesterday's earnings release was $23 million. This produced a 28.9% tax rate which was slightly higher than the 27.5% adjusted tax rate from 2016, but lower than what we had projected for fiscal 2017. The change from our projection was largely due to favorable regional mix of earnings due to lower than anticipated sales in the US.

The balance sheet continues to be strong to support our strategic priorities moving forward. We ended fiscal 2017 with total cash on hand of $62 million and net debt of $161 million. Our net debt increased by a little over $28 million from fiscal 2016. The increase was driven by a $38 million increase in accounts receivable offset by lower inventory and higher accounts payable. The increase in accounts receivable is largely related to timing of sales within the quarter and customer mix. We reduced inventories by $11 million during fiscal 2017, despite the lower than anticipated sales of residential offerings in the fourth quarter.

Cash flows from operations were $90 million in fiscal 2017, a decrease of $25 million from 2016, which was largely driven by changes in working capital. We maintained our balanced approach to capital allocation in 2017. We returned $44 million to shareholders by repurchasing an additional $20 million of common shares outstanding and paying out $24 million in dividends. We still have approximately $30 million of share repurchase authorized through the end of our fiscal 2018. We reinvested $83 million in our business to fund important initiatives including our ERP upgrade and instilling more efficient equipment in our plants.

Total leverage in last 12 months EBITDA as defined by our credit agreements was $284 million and $163 million resulting in a leverage ratio of 1.47 times, which is well within our debt covenants and provides us with adequate liquidity moving forward. We did not contribute any cash to our frozen pension plan in fiscal 2017 and we do not currently estimate that we will be required to do so until fiscal 2019. We do anticipate however making a voluntary pension contribution of $20 million to $30 million in fiscal 2018. We anticipate making this contribution in the latter half of the fiscal year in association with our efforts to derisk the frozen pension plan.

Regarding capital allocation, we project capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 at $80 million to $90 million, which is similar to fiscal 2017 expenditures. It includes the costs associated with the business optimization program, of which, the majority of the spend for the entire program will occur in fiscal 2018. Given the higher projected capital spend, we anticipate the level of fiscal 2018 share repurchases to be similar to that of fiscal 2017 if not slightly lower. We will however continually evaluate the best use of Briggs’ resources on a risk adjusted basis. Regarding cash flows, we will work to improve our working capital metrics.

For fiscal 2018, we expect to achieve $10 million to $15 million of working capital improvements by the end of the fiscal year. Our areas of focus are in both improving accounts receivable and inventory turnover. Before I turn the call back over to Todd for his closing remarks and a discussion of our fiscal 2018 outlook, let me spend a moment on the first quarter of fiscal 2018. While we don't provide quarterly forecasts, there are a couple things to keep in mind, first, given consecutive seasons of suboptimal spring weather, we expect sales and production pacing to generally be similar to 2017. We expect our engine OEMs will order later in the year and therefore a great deal of the sales increase particularly for the engine segment will occur in the second half of the year.

Second, we expect the pacing of service parts sales primarily sales to our power distributors joint venture to be different in fiscal 2018. Accordingly, we anticipate this will result in lower first quarter sales of $7 million to $10 million. Much of this volume is expected to be made up towards the end of our fiscal year. Third, at the outset of fiscal 2017, we changed sales terms on engine shipped to overseas customers to immediately recognize revenue upon shipment. Under previous terms, these sales were not recognized until the engines reached their destination. For fiscal 2017, first quarter engine sales benefited from approximately $8 million of sales that have been shipped in the previous quarter, but deferred under the old sales terms.

This benefit will not repeat in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. For expenses, we expect increased ESG&A spending in the first half of the year due to higher activity levels to complete the build out phase of our ERP upgrade. While our fiscal 2018 full-year outlook contemplates growth for the year, taken together these factors will result in lower net sales and earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2017, which is seasonally the lowest period of the fiscal year for Briggs.

Now let me turn the call back over to Todd for some closing remarks.

Todd Teske

Thanks Mark. Looking at fiscal 2018, our strategy remains unchanged as does our steadfast focus on execution. We're committed to our mission of making work easier and improving allies by providing innovative products, diverse power solutions, and a superior support network. We are confident in our strategy to deliver growth and increasing returns to our shareholders. For fiscal 2018, we expect to introduce innovative new products including those to serve more commercial needs and technology based solutions all designed to make work easier and increase productivity.

We will also be working to expand key channel networks including the rental channel. In addition, fiscal 2018 will be a foundational year for a couple of infrastructure projects that are important to our strategy. We launched our business optimization program to emphasize our focus on growing and diversifying the business and to highlight the important benefits we believe we will achieve from the initiatives.

The business optimization program is designed to drive efficiencies and expand capacity in commercial engines and cutting equipment. The program encompasses expanding production of the Vanguard commercial engines into our existing large engine plants, which are located in Georgia and Alabama, and expanding Ferris commercial mower production capacity in a new modern facility which is located close to the current manufacturing location in New York. We project that the business optimization program can generate $30 million to $35 million of annual pretax savings in addition to supporting profitable commercial growth. We estimate the savings will be achieved over a three-year period beginning in fiscal 2019.

Fiscal 2018 pretax expenses related to the program are expected to be approximately $24 million to $28 million. Of these costs approximately $5 million to $7 million are expected to be non-cash. We have highly dedicated and skilled teams at our US plants and this program will enable them to more efficiently produce our commercial offerings. We currently source the majority of Vanguard commercial engines from overseas. Consolidating production on our US plants will enable us to accelerate product development, shorten lead times, improve efficiencies, lower foreign exchange risk and better utilize our existing manufacturing capacity. Within our products business, the new facility will nearly double our production capacity and will offer a more efficient production flow and lower transportation costs which helps make the cost of adding capacity quite affordable.

The business optimization program also includes the project cost for integration and go live efforts of the companies ERP upgrade and the resulting operational efficiency improvements. In the years following go-live, we expect to achieve benefits from improved processes and the data cleansing we have accomplished. As I mentioned previously, the go-live for the ERP upgrade is expected to be at the end of fiscal 2018 subsequent to our peak seasonal shipment period. You can be assured we will be focused on the successful execution of this program in fiscal 2018. Turning now to our outlook for fiscal 2018, we expect sales growth of 4.5% to 7.5% to be in the range of $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion.

We estimate the midpoint growth in net income of approximately 6% to be in the range of $56 million to $64 million or $1.31 to $1.48 per diluted share prior to the impact of costs related to our business optimization program. Our range includes increased cost for the build out of our ERP system and increased interest expense both of which I will discuss in a moment. The outlook contemplates that the markets for commercial products will grow mid-single digits and that we will continue to gain market share in the categories of commercial turf and lawn care, commercial jobsite and commercial engines. We anticipate modest market growth for the US residential lawn and garden market, in addition to some normalization of channel inventory levels and spring weather conditions.

Overall, lawn and garden inventory levels in the US are at low levels and indications are that retail sales have remained steady due to plans for ground moisture and generally good cutting conditions that have carried into the summer months. Channel partners have been cautious in reordering inventory. We estimate Europe channel inventory to be normal for this time of the year. We will know more about channel inventories in October following the completion of the season.

As I mentioned previously, we are currently in discussions with our major customers regarding labs and engine placements for next year. Our forecast does not contemplate material changes in our engine placement for next season. As always, we will provide an update on engine placement in January. We expect that the impact of the recent weakening of the US dollar to have a muted impact on 2018 results, given the hedges we've locked in prior to the devaluation of the dollar.

Lastly, regarding sales, our outlook does not include any impact of storms whereas fiscal 2017 net sales included a modest benefit from Hurricane Matthew. Operating margins before business optimization costs are expected to be approximately 5.6% to 5.8%, including the positive impact of favorable sales mix from growth of commercial products and product margin expansion. We expect to offset higher material cost with operational efficiencies and modest price increases.

Operating income includes a joint venture income of approximately $12.5 million. Expected improvement in operating margins includes the incremental pretax expenses of $4 million to $6 million or $0.06 to $0.09 per diluted share as we complete the build out and testing of the ERP system upgrade during the first half of fiscal year. For the year, we expect interest expense to be approximately $22.5 million, which is an increase of approximately $2.2 million or $0.04 per diluted share. The increase is due to slightly higher anticipated borrowings and the impact of increasing interest rates.

Higher anticipated borrowings will be used to support the business optimization program implementation and to fund the anticipated voluntary contribution to our pension plan Mark mentioned earlier. Other income is expected to be $2.5 million. The effective tax rate is projected to return to a more normal rate in the range of 31% to 33% from 28.9% for fiscal 2017 for an increased expense of $0.06 per diluted share. In addition to a different pacing of service part sales that Mark mentioned earlier, we also anticipate lower full-year service part sales in fiscal 2018, primarily due to lower sales to power distributors.

We estimate that this will have an impact of decreasing full year pretax income of approximately $2 million or $0.03 per diluted shares. Power Distributors has done a great job integrating warehouses and sales territories throughout the last two years. As a result of these efforts, the business can operate on lower inventory levels. After factoring out the increased ERP upgrade cost, lower service part sales, changes in tax rate, higher interest cost and last year's hurricane benefit, the midpoint of our range for fiscal 2018 contemplates approximately 25% growth at earnings compared to fiscal 2017.

Finally, let me say the future of Briggs & Stratton is bright. The investments we have made are successfully diversifying the company in to higher growth, more profitable and more predictable segments. We continue to drive operational excellence. Our culture of innovation is helping deliver the products and solutions our customers want today as well as into the future.

That's the end of our prepared comments and I would like to open the call up for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is from the line of Tim Wojs with Baird.

Tim Wojs

So maybe just on the guidance for the year, the 4.5 to 7.5, how much of that is inventory normalization and I guess what's the level of confidence that you have in that and that there's not just maybe structurally lower level of inventory that the retailers or the OEMs want.

Todd Teske

Tim, thanks for that question. I'll get to that in just the second. One thing that I want to just touch on here briefly is a couple of you do lawn and garden surveys and ultimately you look at, including you guys, you look at a number of dealers throughout the country and then try to project the season and what's happening. The one thing I would really caution on that is, I think as we've talked in the past, about 80% of residential lawn and garden goes through mass retailers and so 20% goes through dealers. So you get a certain view of the dealers by doing the survey, but if you really want to take a look at the entire market, you really have to go and understand what's happening at mass retail because there will be different factors that come into play in terms of seasoned pacing and things like that.

So when you look at, for example your survey which pointed out that it was fairly optimistic for the dealers, I think that's incredibly consistent. In fact depending on how you read the survey, we probably did better than most on that dealer channel because a lot of the dealer channel is commercial as well as high end residential. So I think our results are very consistent with what your survey showed. The only thing I would caution kind of those who do the surveys is that if you want to kind of take a broader look, you'll get a better feel because 80% of this market goes through mass retail.

Now to get to your question on our confidence and whether the channel inventories are just artificially low or whether this is a new norm, I think you've got to look to the fact that there were stock outs. And as -- and we know that there were stack outs throughout the channel, not every retailer, because not every retailer pulled back on merchandising an inventory, in fact, there's one retailer out there that has done extremely well in the category this year and so in our discussions with the retailers that pulled back, we're having detailed discussions now about the fact that they probably lost some market share and what are they going to do about it and part of that has to do with the fact of getting inventory back in line with where it needs to be and secondly what are the merchandising and promotional activities that are going to go on.

So I would tell you that when we talk about a modest increase, it's not very much in terms of the market overall and so we are quite confident that that inventory is going to come back. Now, is it going to come back all the way? We didn't bake that in, because you got to remember the other thing that’s going on here is that on a comparable basis, one would expect -- would not expect this to happen again. And so as you look at year-on-year, we don't anticipate it all comes back.

What we anticipate is it doesn't happen again, plus there is going to be some channel fill. So we're confident, now, we'll see as the season shakes out and the season ends and we'll know better on inventory levels in October and so -- and we'll know better as we continue to have further discussions with the OEMs and the retailers in terms of what their promotional plans are. But at this point in time, I would tell you we wouldn’t have given you the guidance if we weren't reasonably confident in what’s going on here.

Tim Wojs

And then I guess just on the business optimization, could you give us any sort of buildup of where the 30 million to 35 million of savings comes from?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yeah. I think that we would suggest that it's fairly ratable across the three year period, from 2019 out and it really includes a lot of the actions we're taking on better utilizing our manufacturing space for the higher profit, higher growth areas of the commercial business as well as the operational excellence improvements that we intend to get with the ERP upgrade we’re working on and what you see there and what we're very focused on is number one, just the cleaning of master data that is inherent of any of these projects. When you don't have that, it trips you up at every stage of the process and by doing the cleaning, you do for these, it really sets you off in a much better baseline across the board. We also will have enabled capabilities with some of our upgrades that can benefit certain of our processes as well as working capital benefits as well that we can drive in the years subsequent to the go-live.

Tim Wojs

And then just how should we think about raw materials in fiscal ’18, just given some of the rising commodity costs recently.

Mark Schwertfeger

Yeah. Indeed, we buy forward and so what you see in the market now isn't necessarily what we have baked in. However, the average of what we're planning for ’18 is higher than ’17 a bit and mainly related to steel and aluminum as well on the imports and as Todd mentioned in his remarks, we intend to offset that with some of the efficiency improvements we drive as well as some modest pricing.

And your next question is from the line of Sam Darkatsh with Raymond James.

Sam Darkatsh

A couple of questions here. Going back on the prior question with respect to the channel inventory reset and the, either the benefit or the impact on the fourth quarter. Can you help quantify what, generally speaking, what the sales impact was in the fourth quarter from the inventory drawdowns?

Todd Teske

Yeah. Sam, if you look at, a lot of you guys pointed out that the results were different from what our guidance was. As we rolled in to Q4 and had the April call, things seemed to be really very much on track and so we reiterated kind of where the guidance was for the year. And then what happened is, toward the -- right at the very end of April, early May, we started to see some of the OEMs pull back and then obviously we're talking to the retailers, they were pulling back as well.

And so when you kind of work your way through it, in May, one of the retailers actually pulled out of the category, changed over to a different seasonal basis, so they kind of -- usually they would do it toward the end of July when the switch over the seasonal products. They actually did it toward the end of May, which then obviously had an impact on June. And so what we saw, we thought going into the quarter, coming out of Q3, going into Q4, the projections still look pretty solid, the order book look pretty solid and then as we got into May, things changed and then we got to the end of May when one of them decided to switch category out earlier than they normally would, we started to see that impact as well. So, yeah, you can kind of go down that path if you want in terms of where did we guide before and what ultimately shook out.

Sam Darkatsh

So at least based on my math, back of the envelope type of math, it looks like you had a negative variance in the topline in the fourth quarter somewhere around, I don’t know, say $70 million to $100 million and if the majority of that is coming from the inventory drawdowns and even if you get a portion of that back, that's a pretty big snapback in sales growth in ’18. Again, we're just trying to figure out how much of your 4.5% to 7.5% growth expectation is coming from the normalization of the inventories in the channel?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yeah. I think the other piece you have to bake in is the fact that we also would contemplate a more normal rollout to the season, which we haven't seen in two years and so that can have the added benefit as well on the Residential Products side of the house and then the commercial growth as well where we guided to the mid-single digit market as well as taking share. We grew the commercial 7% in ’17 and certainly look to continue that pace, if not accelerate it from a strategy perspective.

Todd Teske

Yeah. On the commercial side, Sam, I mean there's some -- we have some fairly aggressive growth targets because we've got some new products coming out this next season and so where we've seen really nice growth over the last several years, we anticipate that to continue. So I think when you kind of factor all of that in, you end up with a fairly sizable increase, coming out of commercial and then a modest increase on the residential side and then what kind of falls out will be the fact that some of the inventory rebuild we think will happen in the channel.

Sam Darkatsh

Next question if I could Mark, what are your expectations or at least what you contemplate in your guidance for production versus volume shipments in ’18?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yeah. Overall production, we expect to be up a little bit from 2017, but not significantly. We’re still a little bit higher than where we'd like to be on such a small engines, you can see dollar wise, not a huge impact given the mix shift of those, but overall, we’d expect a modest increase in production there and then higher production in the commercial mower side as well.

Sam Darkatsh

And would production exceed or be lower than that of shipments?

Mark Schwertfeger

We expect to have the working capital savings of $10 million to $15 million and a portion of that inventory related. So indeed, we expect to out ship our production.

Sam Darkatsh

But that's in dollars. That's what I was trying to figure out, the volume standpoint and then the final question. With a modest selling price increase, is there any visibility yet in terms of what the competitive response might be? Are you seeing competitors also attempt to raise prices a bit?

Todd Teske

It’s still early to tell Sam. I mean, we’re out there in the discussions right now, so it's tough to tell, but we do feel that we're confident that we're going to get it. Now, how the competition reacts, we will find out over the next month or two, but we do feel pretty good about the fact that we can get that.

And your next question is from the line of Joe Mondillo with Sidoti.

Joe Mondillo

So I just had a sort of a question on the guidance relative to the revenue. In fiscal ’17, you mentioned I believe ex-ERP cost and anything abnormal like pension, your operating income was up about 25% [Technical Difficulty].

Mark Schwertfeger

Joe, you’re kind of dropping out on your line. But I think your question is whether or not we’re accelerating overall profitability of the business from ’17 to ’18. And notice that even if you don't exclude the various items, the midpoint of our operating income margins does contemplate growth from 2017 and that’s in spite of some of the additional costs that would go into the important investments in 2018. And so overall, we are driving profit improvement and we're seeing growth and not only from the better mix of margins and to proportionately higher commercial sales as well as some margin lift on new product innovation and the like and the efficiency improvements that we're driving in our plans.

Todd Teske

Yeah. Just to follow up on that, if you look at kind of what the strategy has been, in the residential side, we've got a very robust share obviously in the engine side so that the whole idea is through innovation, we hold share and grow margins. We did exactly that in 2017. The issue was, we didn't expect the inventory pullback that happened and some of the merchandising execution matters that kind of came out of retail, so that surprised us obviously because we had expected coming out of Q3 into Q4 that that would be okay. Now, so that's one piece.

The other piece is obviously grow margins through the commercial, higher margin higher value products, well, that’s commercial type products and again, we grew commercial sales by 7% this year. Those sales have better margins and so you're seeing margin lift from the strategy, so the strategy is working. The issue is that when you have these what we think to be one season type anomalies, all of a sudden, these results get masked, which is why as we point out, last year, we did north of 25% improvement when you factor out investments we made and things like pension costs which we're working to control, but things like PBGC fees and everything else caused that to drive up and that's why we're trying to manage the pension plan.

At the same time, we're doing the same thing in 2018. Again, we have some increased cost on the investment side for our ERP upgrade, but when you look at kind of the core earnings, once again, I mean we expect them to grow and so the kind of the moral of the story here is we executed on the strategy this year. We'll continue to execute on the strategy because it's working, it's just being masked by some of these anomalies that are happening this past season.

Joe Mondillo

Okay. I apologize for my line here. I’m on the road, so sorry for the bad connection. Can you hear me all right?

Todd Teske

This is much better. Yes.

Joe Mondillo

Okay. I guess what I was actually asking was, you're expecting sort of core earnings to grow at the sort of similar 25% in fiscal ’18. In fiscal ’17, when you saw that sort of 25% growth, your revenue was sort of flat to down. Now, you're expecting revenue up. I would anticipate that core earnings ex all the ERP and pension and everything would actually be above 25% that you saw in fiscal ’17 just because the revenue would be up.

Mark Schwertfeger

Yeah. I think the only thing to consider there Joe is in ’17, a lot of the challenges we saw were on the residential side of the house and in 2018, we contemplate for some rebound there and so inherently even with the substantial growth we have projected in 2018, as we noted, you still have a little bit of an inherent unfavorable mix shift as you rebound more on the residential side.

Todd Teske

And Joe, the other thing I would point out is that we did have some revenue and some operating income from Hurricane Matthew in ’17. We just don't forecast storms and so that comes out as well. So I think you got -- there's just a couple, as Mark points out, a couple of factors to consider in terms of why it's not more than 25%.

Joe Mondillo

I also wanted to ask how did the ERP cost compare in fiscal ’18 relative to ’17.

Mark Schwertfeger

Yeah. In fiscal ’17, we spent an incremental $5 million and our guidance for 2018 is to spend an incremental $4 million to $6 million.

Joe Mondillo

Okay. And then just lastly I wanted to see if you could comment on your market share overall and then in particular, if you could address the headwind of battery technology, I know it is an ongoing thing and I'm sure you're monitoring it, but how that is affecting the business overall and if you have any other comment that you want to make in terms of strategy related to that.

Todd Teske

Sure. Yeah. I appreciate that question, Joe. So first off, the market share, our market share has been very stable. It continues to be stable. We anticipate, as we go through line reviews now, we'll let you know in January, but right now, we're contemplating that it's going to continue to be stable. So as I think you know, it's quite high in the US and in Europe in internal combustion engines for outdoor power equipment and so that's gone extremely well. Again as part of that strategy of using innovation to maintain share, grow margins.

On the battery side, it's interesting because you see a lot more promotion and things, but really where we're seeing, we're not seeing much of an impact at all on mowers and certainly not on riding on equipment, but if you think about push mowers, we're not even seeing much of an impact in the whole scheme of things. And where you see the impact and this is where people have a tendency to want battery together with everything that's battery powered. When you look at handheld product, which we don't do internal combustion engines for hand-held products, so it's things like chain size and trimmers and blowers and hedge trimmers, we don't do internal combustion engines for any of that.

We don't make those that small. You’ve seen a tremendous shift over the last several years to battery in that handheld category such that now the estimate out there is that more than half of the products that are handheld are powered by battery. That's not even remotely close to what it is in walk behind lawn mowers and certainly it's virtually nonexistent as it relates to riding on mowers. Now, as we monitor this going forward, first off, by the way, we watched a number of different products with batteries. So now under this, our Snapper brand, you'll find 60 volt products, handheld and mower in the market, you'll see 82 volt product, you'll see 82 volt over in Australia, you'll see 60 volt in Australia, both under the Victor brand.

So we're participating in that market, which creates a new market for us obviously because we've historically not been there. As things develop, so why is it developing where handheld is shifting faster than mowers? Well you've got to understand how the product is used. So on a handheld product like a blower for example, when I mow my lawn, I'll use the blower for just a few minutes at a time rather sporadically just to clean off the driveway and sidewalk and things like that. So it's not a continuous power drop. On a walk behind lawn mower, that thing is running constantly for the entire time you’re mowing your lawn. Now, if you have a very small lawn and you only mow for 10 minutes, perhaps a battery lawn mower is attractive. It's also going to be more expensive.

If you have a larger lawn, it just isn't conducive to the longer run times that mowing requires. So we have not seen that, the impact of that on the overall market. Now having said that, we also have been very public about the fact that we are looking at and working on things beyond the products that we’ve already launched in the market beyond the handhelds. And so we think that as a power provider, there's a place for us to be doing applications of batteries, which then ultimately opens up other things. It opens up indoor applications and things like that. So I would tell you in a nutshell, when you hear that battery products are doing well, you got to bifurcate it between handheld and mowers and we're just not seeing the impact on the mower side that some are leaving because they don't bifurcate the two.

Joe Mondillo

Just, lastly I was wondering historically you haven't really publicly sort of commented how much your commercial sales make-up of the total business. So I was just wondering if you're willing to at this point or any point to sort of talk about how much that makes up.

Todd Teske

Absolutely. The commercial sales in our company, last year and ’17 was $434 million. If you go back 5, 6, 7 years, that has grown at a double digit CAGR over that period of time and so when you look at it back in ’12 for example, it was substantially lower than the 434 million. So we'll continue to give that number to you folks going forward because it is a really important part of our strategy and I think what we've, I know what we've demonstrated over the last several years is that that has provided some very nice growth for us in terms of not only just topline, but also diversifying our business.

At this time, there are no further questions. Are there any more remarks?

Mark Schwertfeger

Thank you for joining the conference call. Enjoy the rest of your summer and we look forward to talking with you again in October after the end of our first quarter.

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect at this time.

