The Benefits Of Donating Shares, Part 1

In the most recent quarterly article, I discussed donating shares and briefly mentioned the benefits of this action, as I have before. Since then, I have received several requests for further information on the topic.

I am a Canadian investor and everything I write is from a Canadian perspective. However, the Canadian and US financial systems often have many rules in common and principles overlap, but with subtle nuances that can change outcomes, so please, if you are from anywhere other than Canada, take this as a framework and do your own research. From cursory online reading it seems that in the US the capital gains tax is reduced but not eliminated as it is in Canada.

There are three main tax benefits for donating shares:

The capital gains tax is avoided.

You receive a donation receipt.

Any dividend tax credit earned for the duration of the holding is kept. (Canadians only, sorry).

The capital gains tax is avoided.

The Canada Revenue Agency (NASDAQ:CRA) website on this topic is unfortunately difficult to understand. But take heart it’s not as complicated as they make it sound. A “helpful” publication is the 28 page Gifts and Income Tax booklet, but it is hardly more helpful. I recommend taxtips.ca, which is fairly comprehensive and written in easy-to-understand language.



Normally, the sale of an appreciated asset (for our discussion this asset will be assumed to be shares) incurs the capital gains tax. Tax rules allow that for publicly-traded shares that are donated, the capital gains inclusion rate is zero, meaning no tax is incurred. Basically, the non-profit group assumes ownership of the shares without the donor incurring any tax liability. Since non-profits do not generally pay tax, they will not incur tax either.



To do this, the shares need to be transferred to their new owners, not sold. If you sell the shares and then donate the cash you will owe the capital gains tax and be donating post-tax dollars. So make sure you properly arrange for the transfer. (see Part 2)



Donation of shares was something I heard about in 2011 when I first began managing the portfolio. Unfortunately at the time I only had small-dollar registered retirement accounts and registered savings accounts (TFSA) which do not incur the capital gains tax, but I tucked the information away for the eagerly anticipated future when I would have a thriving non-registered account with capital gains! A TFSA (akin to a Roth IRA) is already tax exempt and retirement accounts are fully taxable when the funds are withdrawn regardless of the source of the income (capital gain, interest, dividends, distributions) so it makes no sense to donate from either of these types of accounts. It took several years for me to have funded non-registered, open accounts with which to purchase shares and longer before there was growth enough to make a donation worthwhile.



You receive a donation receipt.

You receive a donation receipt for the market value of the donation at the time that the shares are transferred. I could donate cash every month, or I could save it up, invest it, grow it, and donate more on an annual basis, benefiting the charity (and myself) even more. Of course, that’s the ideal, but it takes time to do all of that.



Regular donation rules come into play once you have the receipt issued by the receiving institution and it is claimed just like any other donation receipt.



If you receive any other advantage from donating the shares, the amount of the advantage is to be deducted. This is more common with donating cash, such as tickets to fundraising dinners taking out the cost of the dinner and the receipt being only given for the amount above the cost. Since I have never received any advantage for my donations, I have never needed to take this into consideration.



Donations are usually only claimable up to 75% of a taxpayer’s net income. However, donations of shares (and other capital property, minus any advantage) are claimable up to 100% of net income.



Donations are transferable between spouses. Since I am the low income spouse, donations made from my individual name account can be claimed by my husband. After all, it is also his income that made the donation possible, because I did not need to spend the funds from my account on living expenses. Astute tax preparers may now wonder about the source of the funds in my individual account, as taxes are attributed to the person(s) from which the funds were sourced (joint accounts are taxed in proportion to their source) but in my case there was an inheritance so the funds are genuinely mine (or at least it can be convincingly argued that way).



As the donation tax credit is a non-refundable tax credit, it would not benefit me at all to claim the donation receipts anyway, as my income has always been well below the amount of my tax credits. Maybe someday I will be able to finish off those tuition tax credits I have been carrying forward since 1990? Nah, I am too happy donating my time to actually work that much! Also, once costs and taxes are factored in off any employment income I could get as an ‘unskilled worker’ with a very short resume (I home educated my children instead of pursuing a career), it is no longer worth my time to leave home. Since I do not want to be tied and our lives are not stable enough to venture into a business, the best option tax-wise for me is to have annual employment income of around $1200 to qualify for the Canada Employment Amount tax credit, which is basically the limit to tax-free income. Ideally this would be received from a store that has a generous employee discount the family could really benefit from! Anything I would earn above that would eat up the spousal transfer to my husband costing 36% of the income.



In Canada, a regular donation receipt means that the first $200 of donations receives a tax credit of 15% and the rest of any donations receives a credit of 29%. However, if the taxpayer has taxable income that is taxed at 33%, they will be credited at 33% to the extent they have income taxed at 33%. This is where an understanding of the progressive nature of Canada’s tax system is needed. (The US also has a progressive tax system, to a certain extent). Lower income people pay lower amounts of tax, but higher income earners pay the same amounts of taxes as the lower income earners on that same portion of their income represented by the tax brackets. For example, in 2017, everyone pays 15% in federal tax (provincial varies, but Alberta is a flat 10% for everyone, with varying deductions) on their first $45,916.

Everyone pays 20.5% federally on their income from $45,916 to $91,831. Everyone pays 26% federally on income from $91,831 to $142,353. Everyone pays 29% federally on income from $142,353 to $202.800.

The 33% rule would apply to people who earn over $202,800 and only to the extent that their income is over the $202,800. So if you earned $202,900 you would get 33% tax credit on just $100 of your donations. I hope some readers will benefit from this information, as it is definitely not something we personally need worry about.



Donations can be carried forward for up to five years, so if you happen to find one of those small receipts that you forgot about last year, you can still claim it. This is not likely to happen to a donation of shares! This also means that if you do donate more than 75% of your income this year, and you do not have a spouse that can use the credit, you can carry forward the rest of the donation for five years. Donating more than 75% of my income is on my bucket list, but I am pretty sure I will be crossing off bungee jumping long before that one. It does make me wonder if it will mean I will have very small income, or lots to donate!

Donations must be made before December 31st of the tax year in which they are to be claimed. Something to keep in mind with the year-end deadline is the process of donating shares moves at the speed of paperwork in the beginning of the last century - especially at the very busy time near the end of the year when brokerages are swamped and charitable organizations are dealing with key people on Christmas holidays. If you do not start the process well before Christmas, you are taking on the risk of needing to wait an entire year before claiming the donation as it may be dated in January instead of December. Donating mutual funds is especially time consuming as the receiving charity must have an account set up with the mutual fund, which is likely to require approval from the board of directors of the charity. Expect that process to take months if it is possible at all.



For me, tax time seems to be a much easier time to make a donation, as I am already shuffling the portfolio around, I can take advantage of any probable sell-in-May action, and charities often report a summer giving slump, so my donation dollars work extra hard and are even more highly valued.



The First-time Donor Super Credit, to encourage people to test out the benefits of donations if they have not before, does not apply to donation of shares and 2017 is the final year for this credit anyway.



Any dividend tax credit earned is kept. (Canadians only, sorry)

The Canadian Dividend Tax Credit is a nice little tax bonus that takes into account taxes already paid on those dividends by the corporation, so that dividends are not taxed twice. Dividend tax credits are only earned on Canadian corporations when owned by Canadian residents. It’s a complicated calculation but is equal to a credit of approximately 18%. This credit is also transferable between spouses, so is another reason to have a non-registered account justifiably in my name only. I can claim any capital gains (or offset by realized losses), and transfer donations and dividend tax credit to my husband’s tax benefit. While I wait for the shares I am planning to donate to ‘ripen’ in my account, they are earning dividends and the dividend tax credit. A definite bonus over donating post-tax cash upfront.



Giving away shares is probably not going to be a popular topic for an investing website which focuses on building personal assets, with an automatically built-in emphasis on individual personal gain and well, to be blunt: greed. After all, isn’t the whole point of investing is to grow assets for MY future, and preferably as quickly as possible. Inevitably greed comes into play. Beyond the tax benefits outlined above, there are compelling personal reasons to donate shares. For me, donating shares is not effective just because I would be donating anyway, and I might as well donate pre-tax dollars than post-tax dollars, but because giving and fostering generosity is the best personal antidote to greed and selfishness. My life is not all about me - and I never want it to be. I want to really like who I am and what I do when full-on abundant financial freedom is reached and/or my husband retires and walks away from his job. ( I am thinking around age 55. Yikes! That’s only 6 more years - the years are ticking by, especially noticeable today on my birthday.)

Donating shares is only an extension of the other ways we give, which goes beyond shares or dollars to time, energy, physical work, and personal attention. I specifically said ‘we’ to underline the fact that my ability to serve is directly related to my husband’s generous heart and his willingness to sacrifice his comfort and my income to free me to serve in ways he is not able due to work and health.



Giving underscores that life is not just about me, increases my happiness, and the happiness of those around me. Yes, I could have gainful employment and grow the portfolio faster (and keep all my shares for that matter) but working for E4C this year doing taxes gratis was tremendously more fulfilling and fun than working for H&R Block. Building houses as an unskilled labourer with people from across North America for Mennonite Disaster Service to address specific needs of just a few people still reeling from a disaster over a year ago was an incredible experience. Yes, I actually would far rather be washing dishes for 7.5 hours of an 11 hour work day for free (this describes my first day at camp) as an appreciated gift than half of the other employment I have ever had. The rest of my camp days were 12 hours of mostly chopping and other food prep and in the free time games, activities, and meaningful conversations with camper kids and staff. I can hardly wait to go back next week. In all of these volunteer roles, one of the greatest sources of joy was meeting and working with like-minded, generous, encouraging people who are also are inclined to serve.



As a bit of a contradiction (and an aside), I am actually considering employment for fall since after the fun, adventurous summer I am having just working from home will be far too quiet and boring. I owe it to my husband to be fully present here and curtail the gallivanting for a season. A job will ground me and maybe even feed the portfolio, just a little. I am, as yet, torn between asking a contractor friend for a job to up my building skills, or find a retail job where the employee discount would be useful.



To keep this article a reasonable length, I will stop here and continue the discussion with a Part 2 addressing more of the ‘why’ of donating shares in the context of estate and future tax planning, as well as more specific details of the ‘how’.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.