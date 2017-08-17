Recent Weakness In Cybersecurity ETFs Is A Buying Opportunity

This growth narrative has legs to run for several years given growth in hyperscale data centers and the Internet of Things.

It seems like every week there is another eye-grabbing headline underscoring the importance of cyber-security in today's increasingly digitally connected world. Yet despite this increased awareness of the importance of cyber-security, cyber-security ETFs haven't done all that well this year. The First Trust Nasdaq CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) and PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF (HACK) have both under-performed the S&P 500 in 2017. That doesn't make much sense. We feel this irrational under-performance is an opportunity to increase exposure to the high-growth cyber-security segment at a relative discount.

(Source: YCHARTS)

There are a few markets right now that continue to excite investors because they are secular growth markets with huge potential. Those markets primarily include cloud data-centers (where companies are increasingly moving their data from on-site storage to much more "scalable" cloud storage) and the whole Internet of Things space (which includes sub-segments like connected home, connected car, connected TV, advanced wearables, and mobile devices).

The common thread between those secular growth markets is the need to digitally secure a whole bunch of valuable data (cyber-security). Naturally, then, as these secular growth markets mature, the cyber-security market grows as well. In this sense, the cyber-security space is a good one to have exposure to for the next several years as our world grows more and more digitally connected.

This year has been a very promising one for the cyber-security space. There have been multiple headline-grabbing cyber attacks which have underscored the need for all corporations (big and small) to have cyber-security.

First it was WannaCry in May 2017, which comprised ransomware encrypting files that demanded bitcoin payments. About 300,000 computers were affected.

Then it was a variant of the Petya malware which struck companies worldwide in June 2017. That attack had much more serious financial implications. Mondelez (MDLZ) announced that the cyber attack negatively impacted its Q2 revenue growth rate by 3%. Meanwhile, United Kingdom-based Reckitt Benckiser Group said it expected a sales hole of about 110 million pounds this year as a result of the attack.

The June 2017 attack underscored just how many dollars are at risk in these sorts of attacks. Indeed, by 2019, cyber-crimes are expected to cost the global economy over $2 trillion.

With all these tailwinds, you would expect cyber-security ETFs like CIBR and HACK to be exploding higher. But that isn't the case. While investors might have a tendency to over-think, we recommend not overthinking this one. The secular growth story is intact. Cyber-security demand will only grow by a whole bunch over the next several years. These ETFs, which have staged a huge rally off their February 2016 lows, are simply consolidating after a big run higher.

(Source: YCHARTS)

We think that means this is a buying opportunity. The cyber-security growth story is only strengthening, and this recent weakness in CIBR and HACK is an opportunity to increase exposure to a secular growth story at a discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIBR, HACK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.