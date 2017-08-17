Wal-Mart's Expanding Marketplace Has More Room For Growth

Along the same line, Wal-Mart has the opportunity of tapping into the growth potential of its online advertising business.

In previous years, Wal-Mart struggled to keep up with Amazon, however with the company’s recent aggressive focus on its e-commerce business, results are promising.

Third party vendors account for nearly half of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) revenues yet are just a fraction of Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT). Expanding its marketplace platform offers a growth opportunity for Wal-Mart not just through sales commissions but also through advertising. Wal-Mart's marketplace expansion is still at early stages and has more room for growth going forward.

E-commerce is a bright spot in America's retail industry. Last year, U.S. online sales reached US$ 394.86 billion which is a 15.6% increase over the previous year. With online sales representing just 11.7% of total U.S. retail sales, there is considerable room for growth in America's e-commerce industry going forward.

The industry is dominated by Amazon which accounted for over half of last year's e-commerce sales growth and accounts for about 34% of the U.S. online sales.

Wal-Mart's online business is estimated to be just a fraction of its nearly half a trillion dollar total revenue. Despite heavy investments in online sales, Wal-Mart struggled to keep pace with Amazon in terms of growth. Lately however, since the company acquired start-up Jet.com and put its co-founder Marc Lore in charge, online sales have been showing signs of promise with online sales soaring 60% in the second quarter of 2017. This is just short of the 63% growth notched in the first quarter of 2017 which was its fastest in five years.

Third-party sales account for the difference in gross merchandise value (GMV) growth and sales. In the second quarter of 2017, GMV grew 67% while online sales grew 60% an indication that third-party sales continue to increase their share of sales on Walmart.com. Wal-Mart has cited third party marketplaces as a contributing factor for the figures.

Wal-Mart's marketplace was first launched in 2009, however it was years afterward that Wal-Mart seriously began expanding the platform aggressively. Initially, only U.S. based sellers were allowed access to the platform. However, in an effort to beef up product selection on its marketplace, Wal-Mart recently opened the platform to non-U.S. sellers, having noted that not every item on customers' shopping/wish lists are made by American manufacturers, and customers who are willing to "Buy American" are not willing to pay a premium for it (a poll conducted by Reuters found that over 70% of Americans think it is important to buy American-made products but a little more than half (37%) of those Americans said they would not pay more for U.S.-made goods. Foreign sellers make up less than 5% of Wal-Mart's seller base and revenue from its marketplace platform contributes to just over 10% of Wal-Mart's total revenue according to data from e-commerce analytics firm Marketplace Pulse. By contrast, third-party merchants account for nearly half of Amazon's retail sales so there is plenty of room for Wal-Mart to expand its marketplace platform going forward.

By expanding its third-party marketplace platform, Wal-Mart can tap into America's booming online retail market - a growth opportunity for the company and perhaps a chance to shrink the gap with Amazon which dominates the market; with Amazon getting increasingly overcrowded as a result of an ever increasing number of sellers (making it more and more difficult to standout) as well as concern among merchants on being over-reliant on Amazon resulting in seller demand for a diversified online presence, Wal-Mart's marketplace is increasingly gaining popularity as an alternative platform.

Furthermore, Wal-Mart's commission on sales ("referral fee" in industry parlance) from third-party merchants is reportedly about 15% which is half of the 30% commission that Amazon receives after factoring in advertising and pre-sale expenses according to a Bloomberg report. Additionally, Wal-Mart's own investment in Google ads delivers greater exposure than when they had to purchase their own ads on Amazon.

A more competitive referral fee, extra visibility and an option to diversify has led to an exodus of merchants into Wal-Mart's platform. Having to share or lose some of those sales with one of its biggest rivals is not likely to sit well with the online giant that aims to be "the everything store". To keep sellers from defecting to Walmart.com, Amazon organized an event in New York for its merchants last June, the first time the company has made such a move in two decades of business.

Yet, for sellers, Wal-Mart is appearing to be what Amazon was a decade ago - a vast, untapped marketplace opportunity.

The results have been promising. Wal-Mart's product selection quintupled to about 50 million items, up from about 10 million a year ago, narrowing the gap with Amazon which offers about 350 million products.

Amazon has over two million sellers on its platform while Wal-Mart has just a fraction of that number at 10,249 by the end of the first quarter of 2017 up from just 400 in the first quarter of 2016.

Just 9% of Amazon sellers also sell on Walmart.com (compared with 65% on eBay, for instance). That percentage jumped to 36% among merchants with $2 million plus in annual revenue, according to a survey this year of 1,600 US Amazon sellers by Feedvisor. Another telling sign was when asked about other channels they want to expand to this year, Wal-Mart was the top choice, along with sellers' own websites, cited by 29% of Amazon sellers in the Feedvisor survey, beating all other marketplaces including Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Walmart's own Jet.com and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Building on its marketplace growth momentum, Wal-Mart has also taken a page from Amazon by laying the groundwork for an additional marketplace-related revenue stream: advertising. Amazon advertising is one of the company's fastest growing businesses, with revenues estimated to be racing upwards at a growth rate exceeding 50%.

Wal-Mart may be late to the advertising game, however, the company has an advantage: the ability to give a leg-up to advertisers by offering an assortment of data spanning in-store and online shopping data, giving more in-depth insights than a pure-play online retailer could. Some of Wal-Mart's ads could trace the shopping process from searches on the Wal-Mart site to in-store purchases of the product searched. As America's largest retailer, and second largest online retailer, Wal-Mart's in-store and online data offering could be a unique selling point as not many companies have an omni-channel mix of data, and on a scale as big as Wal-Mart.

Conclusion:

It's still early days for Wal-Mart's marketplace platform and Amazon's early-mover advantage has made it the market leader by a wide margin. Although Wal-Mart could potentially gain market share, catching up to market leader Amazon is unlikely in the near term considering the fact that third-party sellers have to be extended an invitation by Wal-Mart before they could peddle their wares on the company's marketplace platform. This is because of Wal-Mart's policy of screening prospective third party vendors before giving them access to Wal-Mart's customer base. This compares with Amazon's platform which is open to virtually anyone who completes and online registration process.

Nevertheless, Wal-Mart's unrivaled scale as America's largest retailer and second largest online retailer, brand name and financial muscle suggest Wal-Mart is in a good position to be a beneficiary of an evolving and fast growing market in which sellers are keen to have a diversified online presence and stiff competition on Amazon's marketplace is impacting seller visibility and profitability.

