What's On Sale?

The U.S. stock market has been flying higher like a bottle rocket since late last year. After such a good run for the broader market, it can seem like absolutely nothing is left out there to buy. But no matter what the environment may be at any given point in time, the market of U.S. stocks always has something on sale for those interested in perusing the clearance aisle.

Pure Value

In searching for what may be on sale in the market (SPY) at any given point in time, the natural place to begin such a search is in the most deeply undervalued areas of the market from a fundamental standpoint. These are your pure value stocks (RPV).

And what makes pure value stocks particularly appealing in the current market environment is that they have been lagging their peers in value (IVE), growth (IVW) and pure growth (RPG) on a total returns basis over the past few years by a solid margin. Thinking about this differently, there are times when the clearance aisle in the store is cleared out (pure value has been outperforming the market (IVV) for an extended period) and other times when the clearance aisle is stocked full of merchandise (pure value has been underperforming the market (VOO) for an extended period). And over the last few years, the clearance aisle has accumulated some fairly attractive selections at least on a relative basis to the broader market.

So what can currently be found on the shelves in the pure value aisle of the market? Let’s root through the bins to see what we can find.

The largest segment of the pure value area of the market is financials (XLF). This is no surprise given that the sector that caused the previous bear market often takes the longest to recover to fair value over time. The same was true for technology for years after the bubble burst with the turn of the millennium. And financials are often found in the value area of the market anyway, so the fact that they make up more than one-third of the pure value space today is logical.

So what are some of the individual names that can be found here today? A notable group is some of the large U.S. banks institutions that resided at the heart of the financial crisis nearly a decade ago. Despite their strong bounce since late last year, a number of these banks continue to underperform the broader market on a multi-year basis.

One such name is Wells Fargo (WFC), which had been a market outperformer in recent years until a series of ongoing operational and public relations incidents sent the stock tumbling to the downside for an extended spell. While it has since regained its stock price footing despite the continuing stream of headline events, it now trails the broader market by a solid margin on an intermediate-term cumulative returns basis. For those that may hold the view that its recent troubles may not have a material impact on its long-term prospects, this major U.S. bank in the pure value bin may be worth a closer look.

Another major segment of the pure value space is the consumer sector. The decimation of retail stocks (XRT) has been a well documented phenomenon over the past many months. But if you are of the view that Amazon.com (AMZN) is not going to be the only company selling products to consumers five to ten years from now, then the pure value space may have some bargains that are worth a closer look.

Consider Target (TGT), for example, which is a superstore retailer that plays in a similar (but not the same) sandbox as Wal-Mart (WMT). This was a stock that had been outperforming the broader market (DIA) in recent years until some rough quarterly numbers and news of a major transformation sent the stock plunging into the deep value space. The company is now following a similar restructuring roadmap as Wal-Mart, which embarked on starting in late 2015 and has had much success for its operations and its stock price since. While still in the early stages, Target has shown good progress in this regard thus far.

At 11 times earnings and a 4.5% dividend yield that is supported by a payout that has been increased by the company every year for a half century including 18% annualized over the past decade, Target may be another company investors might consider for those that may think the retailer can continue to successfully follow in Wal-Mart’s footsteps.

Bottom Line

These are just two of the more than 100 names that can be found in the pure value area of the market at the present time. And for those investors that may be wishing to establish or build equity exposure but are reluctant to do so with the premium valued broader market trading at all-time highs, perusing the pure value discount aisle for high quality names on sale might be a worthwhile exercise at the present time. This may have particular appeal for those investors seeking the downside risk protection that can come with owning a quality name that has already been measurably sold off and trades at a historical discount too.

For a complete list of individual stocks currently found in the pure value area of the U.S. stock market, click on the following link.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC,TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.