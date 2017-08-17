Checking Out Natural Gas In August

The US Energy Administration, (EIA) forecast a rise in natural gas production in 2017 over 2016, with a further rise of 3.9Bcf/d in 2018, however consumption is also on the rise, with growing domestic demand.

Nymex contract values for December 2017 delivery which traded the period ending August 3rd suggest a range of $2.17/MMBtu to $4.48/MMBtu encompass the market expectation for December, Henry Hubb natural gas prices at the 95% confidence level".

Gas in storage is illustrated below, which suggest an early fall high. Seasonally, gas is weaker towards the end of August and should then rise into October, (maybe the high for the gas in storage chart), suggesting that out of season, natural gas stocks are acquired for storage. However the longer term COT and stock charts below look weak. A buy and hold 'long position' could be risky.

Source: EIA 2017

What does this all this mean for investors in the various ETF that track natural gas?

Seasonal Chart

Natural gas normally finds a seasonal low mid July, a high towards the end of August, and then rallies into October following a minor correction.

Source: seasonalcharts.com

COT Charts

Daily

Although short term producers are maintaining 'long' positions, by comparison, managed money is becoming increasingly 'short' on the six months chart level.

Weekly

On a weekly level, managed money positions appear similar to that of the descent from the price high of 2014, although producers and 'other' appear increasingly bullish.

Monthly

On a very long term basis, the tendency to spike down following a price high becomes apparent. Natural Gas has a complicated fractal chart of 'head and shoulder' rises and corrections. The five wave correction from the 2005 high completed in 2012. The new bull leg corrected completely in 2016, also in five waves. Although a minor advance compared to the two previous ones, investors should be wary of Hedge Funds trading back down to the support zone again.

Stock Charts

Short Term - Daily

Short term we can see that Natural Gas has so far failed to break out of the June down trend. The 200ma is also creating overhead selling resistance, and trading has fallen below the 50 moving average, both considered to be bearish patterns. Although natural gas is currently rising in a bounce it looks set to test the February low at some point, but may fall to the lows of fall 2016 before bouncing, and that an interim phase before correcting to the February 2016 lows.

Weekly

Weekly natural gas is losing strength on the RSI oscillator, having fallen below 50.00, however it's unlikely to find the 2016 low from a drop to an oversold level now. This requires a further bounce. The moving averages may become selling resistance to the upside and create the environment for a further correction later.

Investing in Natural Gas

It's as well to invest in ETF which track the commodities as closely as possible, thereby offering best performance, and a manageable account. A comparison of ETF which track natural gas including performance and service fee ratio's is offered by ETF.com. ETFDB provide a comparison of the top nine ETF including ratio fees, liquidity and performance. The top three include FCG, GASL, and GASX. However a quick comparison of performance against Natural Gas using a 'perf chart', illustrates problems with tracking the commodity, and potential issues of backwardation. None of these ETF appear to be tracking natural gas actual performance. The closest appears to be 'GASX' (green), but that delivers performance on the upside rather than the downside. It seems that short term investments should be geared to whether or not the ETF has more of a directional bias, rather than necessarily tracking gas itself. UGAZ and GAZL appear weakest on the downside.

Looking Forward

Natural gas appears to be correcting it's bullish cycle of 2016, and despite the bullish leg into the June high this year, may still be intending to develop another (or more), legs down, but with the potential for bounces from 'over sold' RSI positions or technical support levels on the way down.

On the five year stock chart, gas is already trading below the 200ma and 50ma, which are bearish indicators. The weekly chart still appears to be correcting to an oversold RSI, but has to hold the late 2016, and early 2017 lows to achieve a bullish continuation. Failure at either of these levels (based on the low of April 2015), would be a very bearish indicator.

