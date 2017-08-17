ANI Pharmaceuticals Valued Cheaply Ahead Of Re-Commercialization Of Corticotropin Products

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) stock is currently trading close to its 52 weeks low of $42.23 despite a slew of positive news. The stock movement shows that the market has yet to factor in the company’s latest endeavors. The company recently reported robust quarterly numbers as well as the launch of more products from its ANDA products basket. In the coming months, the stock is expected to bottom out and show positive movements on the back of solid market and financial performance.

ANI Pharmaceuticals recently announced the commercial launch of a couple of its promising products. Its most recent launch is Diphenoxylate HCl and Atropine Sulfate Tablets, 2.5mg/0.025mg. The tablets are designed to be used as an adjunctive therapy for managing diarrhea. The company expects the potential addressable market for the drug to be close to $56 million, forming a lucrative opportunity for ANI Pharmaceuticals. Another recent notable launch by the company was of Pindolol tablets in 5mg and 10mg dosage. Developed for treating hypertension, the drug opens up a $10 million market for the company. While Pindolol constituted the first product to be re-commercialized from the company’s collaboration with IDT Australia Ltd, ANI Pharmaceuticals now has seven products resurrected from a portfolio of discontinued ANDA products acquired by it through different transactions.

With these launches, the company is well on its way to implementing its rather unconventional business plan of dealing in discontinued ANDA products, and the result of this strategy have been positive so far. The company’s latest quarterly numbers attested to the fact as ANI Pharmaceuticals reported record results for its second quarter. Its net quarterly revenue jumped 43 percent to touch $44.8 million and a major portion of this increase is attributed to the company’s ANDA acquisitions which were mainly carried out in 2014 and 2015.

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a very robust drug pipeline with 76 products. Out of these, 52 products were acquired through various acquisitions. The company expects to re-commercialize 45 products out of its acquired portfolio. It estimates the total market potential of these products to be close to $3.7 billion. One major catalyst coming the company’s way is its Corticotropin re-commercialization program. ANI Pharmaceuticals has already completed the small scale batch production stage for the product and is currently in the intermediate production stage. The company expects to meet up with the FDA in the second half of the year to present its re-commercialization plan. If things follow the timeline provided by the company, it should be able to file an sNDA submission by early next year. It is likely to open up a lucrative market for ANI Pharmaceuticals as Corticotropin will let the company gain foothold in the cortrophin segment by offering a more cost effective alternative.

The company also recently reported its quarterly results, showing some impressive growth. The company’s revenue registered 43 percent growth to touch $44.76 million mark, up from $31.3 million in the second quarter of the previous year. Its net income for the quarter showed similarly impressive growth from $1.1 million to $2.7 million for the second quarter of this year. Diluted earnings per share jumped from $0.75 to $0.98 for Q2. ANI Pharmaceuticals is likely to keep up the trend as it reaffirmed its full year forecast with net revenue to be in the range of $181 million and $190 million while its adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $3.58 and $3.94. These encouraging numbers are expected to fuel the stock’s growth in the coming months.

Coming to the impact of these ANDA products, it is important to look at the modus operandi of ANI Pharmaceuticals in this regard. The company mainly relies on buying approved but discontinued products and thus deals in generic drugs. While this feature makes the process faster and easier since Supplemental New Drug Applications (SNDAs) and Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) are more cost and time effective, it is also a cause of concern as the current regulatory environment does not bode well for generic drug makers in terms of pricing. In recent times, major generic drug makers including Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) and especially Mylan (MYL) have taken a severe hit. However, it is likely that the macro environment will slowly revert to normal. Further, ANI Pharmaceuticals is expected to weather the storm by focusing on the pricing of its products. The strategy may work as branded pharma companies are currently under fire for their exorbitant prices. Overall, with its well managed cost structure, ANI Pharmaceuticals seems like a safe bet for investment.

While the company stock has given negative return this year so far, the stock shows signs of bottoming out. The current price level provides an opportunity to build a position with medium to long term investment horizon. In the coming months, the company is expected to report the market performance of its recently launched products including Diphenoxylate HCl and Atropine Sulfate Tablets, offering positive impetus to the stock.

