Reviewing The August Dollar

While it may not appear that the USD has investment potential itself, the dollar can act as a catalyst and influence other investments, which may trade cyclically opposite, or with it. So for investors in other currencies, or commodities, what the USD may be doing, should have relevance. It's currently on a cyclical low, but the summer often has generally weak trading volume, and the level of support it's getting at this level isn't great.

COT Charts

The very long term COT chart suggests commercials and Hedge Funds, meeting in the middle for what generally develops as a 'pop' in the USD chart. Also, the USD is on a significant price low, that of early 2016. However fractal and Fibonacci charts suggest other possibilities on the medium to longer term, which traders should also bear in mind.

Stock Charts

The two year chart below illustrates a reversal from a lower trend channel border line, which is ripe for a bounce. To the far right in close up, we can see that the most recent candlestick pattern was developing as a bearish evening star, (but needs confirmation).

On the very long term we can see that trading has fallen below the bullish upper trend line created by the 2012 rise. While there is some potential support on the high of that period (white horizontal), the lower rising trend line (dotted blue), is likely to be higher at that point, which gives rise to the potential for a further deeper correction. Real technical support on the long term appears to be near the 2014 low, or possibly that of 2005. This could develop as a head and shoulders pattern, with the right shoulder trending similar to the period of 2012-2014, (which would then become the left).

A bullish pattern for the dollar, requires a bounce from the central yellow arrow illustrated below, using both the lower trend line as support, coupled with the very long term bear dotted blue trend line (connecting the highs of '85 and 2002), from which trading has just 'broken out', but could still collapse.

USD - Longer Term Fractal Chart

This fractal chart shows that USD bounced from a rising trend line with a 1995 low. If the same pattern develops now, what is near term support on the horizontal (at about 80) is lower than that equivalent rising trend line. As secondary rising trend line from the 2008-2011 lows, would also create a pattern that is weaker than even a 'head and shoulders'. Support would be in the mid to high 70's, depending on the time involved, (as time goes by a potential support point on a rising trend line increases)

Chart Source: Astrocycle.net

USD - 6 Year Fibonacci Chart

On the six year chart we can see that unusually for the USD it's traded to an oversold level. Trading has also found the 200 moving average and introduced a bullish candlestick from a level slightly higher than that of the 2016 low. The market appears ready for a bounce, but as yet there's no bullish flattening of the black ADX over the MACD, (lower arrow), and compared to the candlesticks created for the reversal off the low in 2016 and 2015, the USD is turning up (from an extreme oversold level) in 2017, on a whimper.

The weekly chart illustrates the difference in volume too, we can easily compare the weekly candlesticks of the lows of 2015 2016 and potentially 2017. There's slight movement of the ADX, but it still seems to be sliding. This bullish reversal seems to be on low volume. While low volume is expected during the summer months, July- August have been fairly weak months for the dollar over the past few years.

USD - Weekly Chart

USD - Short Term Daily Chart

On the daily level, we can see why traders are buying this price point. The USD has been oversold on the RSI since mid July, and since the beginning of the month, positive volume has moved the RSI into a normal trading position, with (compared to previous month) an above average white daily candlestick on 6th, coupled with a bullish crossing of the ADX over the MACD.

Looking Forward

The USD does have the beginning of a low volume bullish reversal on the daily chart, but it isn't clear at this point how long it might last. There is potential risk to the downside, which traders should be wary of. On the weekly chart the USD has to break selling resistance near the cluster around 97, at the 200ma, but also near term at just over 95. Based on the scale of bounces in 2016, near term selling resistance appears to be at the 97 cluster level, when the USD is likely to correct and retest the low just put in, (if it has achieved five rising waves at that point). However, an initial test of the recent low on the daily chart appears to be imminent. If support holds, then the next selling resistance is near the 50ma, followed by the 97 price cluster, (or a secondary high near the 200ma). Either of the price highs are possible, but the 97 cluster seems most likely.

