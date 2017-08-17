NetEase: Risky, But Might Be Worth A Look

On August 9, NetEase Inc. (NTES) released their Q2 results, reporting EPS of $3.86, and revenues of $1.97 billion which beat revenue estimates by $70 million. All in all, a good quarter, right? So why did the stock price fall 3% in after-hours trading and fall 8.9% altogether the following day?

Non-GAAP earnings per share were $3.86, and analysts were expecting $4.02. This shortfall prompted CSLA to downgrade NetEase shares to underperform, citing a slowdown in online games and in e-commerce, which has narrowed the firm's margins.

However, it does seem as though fears for NetEase are overblown. Revenue growth over the past year was driven by NetEase's vast 100+ mobile games portfolio, with Demon Seals, Fantasy Westward Journey Online, Heroes of Tang Dynasty, Invincible, Land of Glory, New Ghost, Onmyoji, Tianxia and Westward Journey Mobile all contributing to year-over-year growth in quarterly revenues. The company have a further thirteen mobile games forthcoming and an ongoing licensing agreement for Minecraft, which is one of the most popular games in the world. These factors should ensure that NetEase's revenue and net income figures will remain as healthy going forward as they have been over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 8.20 billion 3.64 billion 2013 9.20 billion 4.44 billion 2014 11.71 billion 4.76 billion 2015 22.80 billion 6.74 billion 2016 38.18 billion 11.60 billion

As a result of the share price fall, NetEase now trades in the high-$270 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, and offers a dividend yield of 1.55%. In light of the huge mobile games portfolio, strong revenue figures and good financial position - NetEase holds $58.03 billion in total assets against $3.82 billion in total debt, and also hold $36.38 billion in cash - the firm seems like an attractive buy at present. However, there are several factors that need to be taken into account.

First, NetEase's current valuation is more expensive than its five-year averages. The firm's five-year average P/E ratio is 16.6, which is lower than its current P/E ratio, and its five-year average dividend yield is 2.94%, which is higher than its current yield. These facts indicate that NetEase is more expensive to start a position with now, or to add to an existing position with.

Second, the tech sector is a volatile one. It is subject to rapid change, which makes it extraordinarily difficult to establish a long-term competitive advantage and successfully profit from it. NetEase looks promising for the medium term due to its huge mobile game portfolio, its strong revenue and net income figures and overall financial position. However, the disruption that the tech sector all too often plays host to is one that even a strong firm like NetEase can be vulnerable to long-term.

Third, the nature of the sector within which they operate is not the only disruptive factor at work - the fact that they are a Chinese firm also accounts for volatility. With a real estate bubble, manufacturing supply outstripping demand, and massive government debt, the slowing Chinese economy is subject to extreme volatility, which was very apparent at the start of 2015 and which has been a source of concern since then. A company largely reliant upon such an economy is one that investors should be cautious about.

For these reasons, I am slightly bearish about NetEase, but if an investor's risk tolerance can stomach the volatility of the tech sector and of the Chinese economy, it may be worth a look in light of its mobile games portfolio, strong revenue and net income, and excellent financial position. That said, the valuation would need to pullback before it would be advisable to start a position or add to one now.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.