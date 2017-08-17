Whiting Petroleum: Management's Big Move

Figuring out how this impacts business is tough, but the overall conclusion is that, if it allows other spending reductions, it should be positive for investors.

On Aug. 15th, the management team at Whiting Petroleum (WLL) announced that they had entered into an agreement to sell a sizable piece of property in exchange for $500 million. Given that this is a material transaction for the business, I figured it would be interesting to dig into what numbers management has provided and give my thoughts on what it should mean for the company and its shareholders moving forward.

A look at the sale

According to management, they struck an agreement with RimRock Oil & Gas, LLC, wherein Whiting will sell to said firm some assets on the Berthold Indian Reservation. These are located between Dunn and McLean counties in North Dakota. In exchange for the assets in question, Whiting is expected to receive $500 million (but this could be higher or lower based on closing adjustments). Following the sale, management will use the proceeds to pay down almost all of the $550 million in credit facility debt on its books in a move that, according to the company, will provide it with added liquidity so that it can develop its other Williston Basin assets.

In the second quarter of this year, the assets in question were responsible for 7,785 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day, or about 7%, of Whiting's production. While this seems like a lot to give up, the fact of the matter is that management said these assets are higher-cost in nature. During the quarter, the lease operating expenses associated with these assets came out to $12.60 per boe. This compares to $7.50 per boe of its other Bakken assets.

What's the impact that this will have on the business?

Truth be told, with what little information we have from management, it's hard to tell the full financial impact this will have on the company, but we can do our best to give some thoughts. Let's first start with the easy part: costs reductions caused by lower lease operating expenses and reduced interest expense thanks to debt no longer being on the company's books.

While the reduction in lease operating expenses is significant in and of itself, what is depressing is the fact that it's based on a part of production that really isn't that large compared to Whiting as a whole. Using second quarter total lease operating expenses of $8.41 per boe for the firm, I calculated that company-wide costs should decrease to $8.10 per boe. Put simply, this kind of decrease should amount to around $14.11 million in savings (using the second quarter's lease operating expenses and annualizing it) after factoring in the adjustment for lower production.

In addition to this, Whiting's $500 million in credit facility debt currently carries an interest rate of 3.2%. When you add this to the equation, that's another $16 million in savings per year. On top of that, the company has the added benefit of having a lower amount of leverage, which should improve its credit profile and should enthuse at least some market participants.

Using these numbers, it seems at first glance as though this is a great move by management, but there's something that's missing from the numbers I provided above. If management had decided to sell off some assets that contributed nothing or nearly nothing to production, then the math above would be reflective of the entire cost-savings of this move, but the fact of the matter is that production will be lower and, as a result, revenue will also sink.

Given the higher lease operating expenses, it is possible that a higher composition of production from the sold assets are oil, but that would be pure speculation on my part. Instead, I made the assumption that the composition of output will remain unchanged since it's logical for management to offload a high-cost asset than it is to sell off something with quality production. If we rely on this base assumption, using the same metrics I used in my last cash flow piece for Whiting, savings should be, moving forward, about $11.90 million per year. However, that assumes that management can cut capex and general and administrative costs by a similar 7% move. It wouldn't be unreasonable to see Whiting's cash flow numbers worsen, depending no the full impact the sale will actually have.

I believe it's in this range that we should think about the attractiveness of this transaction. While I am not fond of management paying down low-interest debt and would have preferred either an accretive acquisition or using proceeds to reduce higher-interest debt, the effective net savings, under my aforementioned assumption, of 2.4% is better than nothing, plus management and shareholders have $500 million in debt that no longer needs to be worried about. Even if cash flow worsens to some degree, the reduction in debt may be worth the move.

Finally, in terms of what this should mean for the valuation of the company, it's anybody's guess. I couldn't find the proved reserves data associated with these assets (management didn't provide any such info), so the best swing we can take at it is by looking at the percent of production the assets made up. Assuming an equal value on all production (which is not realistic) and assuming that production, not reserves, matter (a faulty assumption), this would imply value of up to $7.14 billion for Whiting as a whole, which is up materially from its $4.87 billion in enterprise value before the sale went through. As you can imagine, I don't recommend using this approach to valuation but, depending on reserves, this may be a fair valuation estimate for the enterprise. We won't know until at least the company's third quarter report though.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's hard to tell exactly how good Whiting's sale is. On the positive side, management has reduced the firm's debt and some relevant costs and may now be in a position to buy quality assets or grow production further (hopefully in cash flow positive areas). On the negative, the loss of revenue may help to offset some of these benefits as it converts to lower cash flow for the enterprise as a whole. More likely than not, management would not have sold off the assets if it meant it would worsen the firm's financial picture, but we won't know until more information is made available.

