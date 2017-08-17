NetApp: Cash Machine With Catalyst

NetApp (NTAP) is one of those peculiar stocks that is still cheap despite seeing substantial stock gains, yet the market doesn't ever appear impressed with quarterly results. One of the prime reasons is that the market ignores the ability of the data storage company to generate cash and use a massive balance sheet to reward shareholders.

After the close yesterday, NetApp smashed analyst estimates by reporting 35% EPS growth. The stock is down 5.5% in early trading on concerns over guidance providing the usual opportunity here.

NetApp remains a tech company in transition. Revenues grew a meager 2% over last FQ1, but key all-flash array revenues were up 95%. The legacy revenue declines are eating up all of the gains in strategic revenues.

The market isn't convinced that revenue growth exists, but the CEO made the following statement on the earnings call that provides a potential catalyst:

Our $55 billion market opportunity consists of legacy segments that are in decline and newer segments that are growing rapidly, driven by digital transformation. We have already transitioned our business away from the declining segments to the data-driven high-growth segments of all-flash arrays, converged infrastructure, and hybrid cloud. We will further expand our opportunity with the general availability of our hyper-converged solutions, later this calendar year.

The stability in the revenue plus the potential catalyst of new data storage solutions should allow investors to focus on the massive cash balances and cash flows. In the last quarter, NetApp produced operating cash flows of $250 million allowing the company to return $204 million to shareholders.

The amount is even more meaningful considering NetApp has an incredible $5.3 billion in cash on the balance sheet. Even excluding the debt levels, the company has $3.8 billion in net cash. The amount is impressive especially when taken into context that the market cap is only $10.8 billion now.

So with stable revenues and a strategic business that offsets legacy revenue declines, this cash balance makes the stock attractive. After again beating EPS estimates, NetApp is clearly on pace to earn $3 per year. The stock is still trading at a rather cheap forward PE ratio of about 13x.

NTAP PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

When considering the enterprise value of only $7.0 billion, the stock is incredibly cheap. Investors looking at where the stock has come from miss that NetApp only trades for an EV/EPS multiple of about 8.4x.

Typical of the market though, the initial reaction is to focus solely on guidance. NetApp guided to FQ2 revenues of roughly inline with consensus of $1.37 billion, but the EPS target of $0.68 was below the consensus of $0.70. One needs to keep in mind that the data storage company just beat FQ1 estimates by $0.07.

The key investor takeaway is that NetApp is just too cheap for the opportunity despite guidance. Not to mention, on any big dips in the stock, the company will repurchase shares that limit downside risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.