Patients, The Center Of Our Efforts

Insights gained from patients, families and caregivers at events like ABTA’s Annual Patients and Families Conference are used in preparation of the launch of DelMar’s STAR-3 pivotal Phase 3 trial.

At the center of DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ mission are the patients diagnosed with GBM and their families.

Glioblastoma multiforme ((GBM)) is the most common and aggressive type of brain cancer with only two products reported to improve median overall survival in nearly 30 years of research.

By Jeffrey Bacha, BSc, MBA, CEO DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) is focused on the development of new cancer therapies. I along with members of our team recently had the privilege of participating in the 2017 Annual Patient and Family Conference organized by the American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA). The two-day conference, which takes place in Chicago, brought brain tumor patients and their families together with a diverse group of caregivers and researchers from industry and academia who are devoted to working toward the common goal of improving treatments and identifying potential cures for brain cancer.

This year, and more recently last month, brain cancer has been brought into the national spotlight due to the recent and unfortunate diagnosis of Arizona Senator John McCain. Like many politicians, athletes, and members of the general public before them – those suffering from brain cancer face a challenge. This is why an event like ABTA’s Patient and Family Conference is so powerful – the unique blend of medical experts and innovators meeting with the patients and their families.

Valuable lessons can be learned from the first-hand experiences, concerns, thoughts and feelings expressed by patients who, without any choice, are forced to a battle against a terrible diagnosis. Their personal stories of overcoming challenges, as well as their eagerness to learn and willingness to help by participating in clinical trials so that future patients may have a better chance of survival, are profoundly inspiring.

The road to new therapies in brain cancer is daunting. Professor Roger Stupp’s keynote address reminded everyone in the audience of this. In nearly 30 years of research, only two products – Merck’s (NYSE: MRK) Temodar (temozolomide) and Novacure’s (NASDAQ: NVCR) Optune device – have been reported to improve median overall survival in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the most common and aggressive form of brain cancer. Prof. Stupp championed the clinical research efforts leading to both approvals, and is considered an authority on the subject.

Along with DelMar, companies such as Tocagen (NASDAQ: TOCA), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VBLT) and others are sponsoring Phase 3 clinical trials in GBM.

We, as pharmaceutical researchers, intensely believe in the potential of our respective approaches. We sometimes get lost in the excitement over our scientific discoveries and in the intricacies of designing well-run clinical trials, as we advance our product candidates through the FDA process. As corporate executives and shareholders, we focus intently on market positioning, the creation of value, and the ups and downs of our share price.

We are all keenly aware that any success in the development of a new brain cancer therapy will bring tremendous rewards to all involved, especially patients and their families, but also to our shareholders.

This is why it takes an event like this, where we take time to connect with the courage and commitment of these individuals as our ultimate stakeholders, to remind us of how important it is to remain grounded in our mission.

Disclosure: Del Mar pays Seeking Alpha a fee to participate in its Corporate Visibility program. This article was submitted independently by Del Mar and selected by Seeking Alpha editors for publication. No fee was paid for its publication.

Disclosure: DMPI is a member of the Seeking Alpha Corporate Visibility program. Learn more

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.