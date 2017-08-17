Flyht Aerospace Solutions' (FLYLF) CEO Thomas Schmutz on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Flyht Aerospace Solutions, Ltd. (OTCQX:FLYLF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Thomas Schmutz - CEO

Paul Takalo - Interim CFO

Bruce Krugel - Laurentian Bank Securities

Thomas Schmutz

Thank you, Misten [ph]. The format for this call will follow the past calls, where I provide overview of our Q2 results, operationally and financially from a high level, Paul Takalo, our Interim Chief Financial Officer will then provide a more detailed review of the financial results of the second quarter and the year-to-date summaries where they are applicable. I'll then discuss our 2016 goals, where we stand on those and also answer some questions that we receive via email, and then any questions that may be called in. After that we'll close the call.

So, our second quarter was just announced last night. It was a good quarter for FLYHT. Our total revenues for the quarter was a healthy $3.4 million, which was 4% lower than Q2 of last year and a little bit lower than the first quarter of this year at $3.7 million.

But as I stated in the letter to the shareholders, the revenue shortfall relative to last year was in our recognition of AFIRS hardware units. We ended up being able to recognize seven -- 17 units this quarter compared to 27 a year ago.

However, June was very strong month in terms of revenue recognition and 60% of the revenue from the AFIRS units we actually achieved in June. April and May were slow.

The recognition rules vary according to the used case in the situation, so it can get a little bit complicated as to when we can claim revenue on units when we ship them and timing does play a part. So, while the AFIRS revenue was a little bit short where we wanted end the quarter, our other major revenue categories were up significantly.

The voice and data services revenue component, which is our software-as-a-service component, was up 14% this last quarter over the previous year and the parts sale which includes the IP license payments for our shipments to A320 and A330 products for forward fit and retrofit was up 31% over the same quarter last year.

Now, in the total performance for the quarter, we also included non-cash charges from the issuance of stock options in the second quarter. We do that each year. So, it takes a little bit more difficult to produce positive results in this quarter -- in the second quarter.

It would be nice if we were able to spread those charges across the year rather than burden them into one quarter, but it's not really practical to do that from an accounting standpoint.

So, these options are super important to the business because there are really our primary method of the -- for the Board and myself and the rest of management to attract and motivate quality people that we need to be successful in this very competitive business. So, this is really just an operational cost and it ends up getting burdened into the second quarter.

When we take the non-cash charge out of the quarter, we were still slightly negative at about $330,000. And again this results -- this results from a shortfall of our recognizing AFIRS kits in the quarter.

We were positive in this quarter last year, but we -- if you recall, we had the one-time event where we sold intellectual property within the same quarter and that countered the impacts of the issuance of the stock options.

Now, if we look at the year from a year-to-date perspective, things look very good. Overall, in the first half, our total revenues are 16% better than last year at this time, through the second quarter. The AFIRS hardware is within 1% of last year's revenue recognition and our voice and data services is up 11%, and our parts revenue is up 41% relative to last year. Our -- we having our fourth major revenue component is services, that's down, but that's a very, very minor overall component and it is not predictable.

So, historically, as I've mentioned inside the letter, our business is cyclical. So, the first half of the year is always like the second half or second half is always stronger. So, we're pretty optimistic for the second half of the year based on where we stand right now.

I recall very good news front the June hardware recognition was brisk and the value and the quantity of shipments in June and July have been exceptional. So, in fact, during July, I believe, we set a company record for the value of units that we shipped in the month. And we're actually ahead of our estimated 2017 budget through July for the value of shipped units.

So, our budget which we did last year and produced the goals from that budget had us shipping a certain value through July and we're ahead of that value at this time. So, -- I mean we are optimistic that the AFIRS revenue will catch-up to where we planned to be. That will occur in the third quarter of this year, especially based on the strong July.

Now the sales orders have been progressing as well. So, during the second quarter, we received sales orders in new contracts and purchase orders for nearly $5 million for parts, AFIRS hardware, voice, and data contracts.

During the first quarter, we had -- at our end of the quarter announcement, told investors that we had received about $5.6 million in orders. So that brings us through the first half of the year to a little bit over $10.5 million in new sales and orders for the first half of the year that substantially exceeds the revenue over that same period. So, we are looking extremely good from a book-to-bill ratio at the midpoint of this year.

The sales activity has been growing our sales order backlog which I reported earlier this year exceeds now $25 million. I will update that figure periodically. And it creates -- this backlog creates significant optimism for our ability to achieve future revenue goals. The bottom-line is that we have a very exciting sales funnel and I hope to be bringing new sales news quite soon.

Operationally, FLYHT had a wonderful opportunity developed during the quarter. We signed agreements for two trials to test the Autonomous Distressed Tracking and Timely Access to Flight Data features of our product. And these will satisfy the requirements levied by the ICAO, the International Civil Aviation Organization, for new aircrafts going into service by 2021.

We had announced that FLYHT received the U.S. patent for our flight train [ph] capability, which is also registered in -- this was for the United States, it's also registered in China and some other countries. It's awesome to see these patented capabilities that FLYHT has been offering commercially for several years now within the industry now being recognized as the potential solution for the way that aircraft will operate soon and beyond in the industry. So, we're really quite excited about this sequence of events.

One trial is being conducted by flight and Boeing on FedEx 777. The second trial is with industry heavyweights and we've not yet been able to announce that, but we hope that we'll be able to announce it soon. Both of these trials will use our real-time data streaming capability and they'll use either satellite constellations from Iridium or Inmarsat, or in the case of Boeing, they'll be using both.

We've modified our AFIRS units so that can stream using the organic Iridium resources, which is a capability that we've had for several years. And also now we can stream through alternate communication resources such as Inmarsat that they exist on the aircraft.

The data sets from these trials that we're conducting will validate this -- what we think is a fantastic approach to connected flight deck and this data that we collect will be used to drive industry standards and FLYHT will be serving as the technology expert in these trials.

The logistics and the planning phases for both of these trials are underway. We expect to have conducted the flight tests for one of these trials in this calendar year and early next year for these, the other trial. It's also really wonderful to see FLYHT working correctly with these large corporations and not through intermediaries. To me, this speaks volumes about the maturation process that FLYHT has undergone these past few years excuse me, and I'm very proud to be able to represent our company to these organizations.

So, with that intro to the quarter, Paul is going to now provide additional financial details for the quarter and the year-to-date. Paul?

Paul Takalo

Thank you. Good morning. My name is Paul Takalo; I'm the Interim Vice President of Finance and CFO for FLYHT. My capacity as CFO, I'm pleased to present some summary comments on the financial results of the company for June 30th and the three and six months then ended.

I'm going to repeat some of the things that Tom has already said, but I think that are important to be to be mentioned. While the quarter saw an end to the consecutive quarters of profitability, management is still pleased with the results and the financial position at June 30th.

While overall sales slipped by 4.2% from roughly $3.5 million to $3.3 million, year-to-date sales have increased by just under 16% from $6.1 billion to $7.1 million. Gross margin continues to be strong for the quarter, it was 66%, was year-to-date 68% and this is comparative to 2016. Of course, the gross margin is going to vary depending on the product mix as Tom talked about a little bit earlier.

While FLYHT continues to grow, cost containment and cost management is a primary focus and it's a delicate balancing act of trying to grow, yet trying to keep your costs under control. Overall expenses for 2017 -- of second quarter 2017 have increased by $220,000, but year-to-date, we're actually down by $145,000.

To break that down a little bit, the distribution expenses, of course, which look after sales and marketing activity, have increased by roughly $170,000 quarter-over-quarter, that's primarily marketing activities as well as salaries and benefits.

The administration expenses both for the quarter and quarter-over-quarter and year-to-date have stayed relatively stable. And in terms of R&D, again, the focus is on people and strengthening our research staff, again it's up quarter-to-quarter, but really not significantly and most of the labor costs have been offset by increased government assistance. Our labor costs are up roughly quarter-over-quarter by about $150,000 and $120,000 of that has been covered off by government assistance, which I'll talk about a little bit a little bit more.

While the company doesn't publish budgeted amounts, we do track it very closely and use it as a management tool and currently the company is ahead of budget. Sales-wise, our expenses are below budget and our loss year-to-date is also low budget.

Tom mentioned stock options again because of the stock options usually being issued as a result of the Annual General Meeting; May is usually the big month for taking a hit of stock options. For 2017 in the second quarter, we took a charge of $411,000 compared to $340,000 in 2016. That's a combination of a slight increase in the value of options, or the number of the options awarded, but also the strike price -- the calculation of the compensation cost of the company.

From a balance sheet perspective, again, the financial position of the company is getting stronger. When you look at the modified working capital which is for FLYHT's purposes, it's a normal working capital with the addback for unearned revenue and customer deposits.

Our working capital has increased from $2.8 million at year-end up to $3.9 million at the end of June. And this is a bit of a balancing act too because there's significant efforts to try to get our inventories down for values of our inventories and turn those into cash, but it will continue to keep our working capital strong.

As previously mentioned, in 2016, in the Annual Report, we announced that the company had obtained what they call -- what we're calling a win grant as part of our Western economic diversification program. And we've got acceptance of about $2.3 million and up to the end of June, we've been able to receive about $507,000 of that which has again been used to offset the labor and other costs toward some of the technology research projects that we're working on.

Thomas Schmutz

Okay Paul. Thank you very much. So, as I mentioned in the CEO letter that company hit quarterly results, we continue to focus on goals that we established in our Annual Report and we call these goals our FLYHT Plan.

Our first public goal is to increase overall and monthly recurring revenue by 25%. And so as I announced earlier, we currently stand at 16% increase for the first half of the year. So, that puts us within striking distance of the goal in what is traditionally our stronger second half of the year. The recurring component is up 11% in the same period, so more work is required in that component.

We will measure the success on this recurring revenue component, our software-as-a-service component by looking at the December 2017 invoices versus the December 2016 invoices. So, we remain very busy selling basic services and upgrades to our existing and new customers.

We are, as I mentioned inside of the letter, launching a new Overnight STC upgrade for certain classes of deployed units and this activity is specifically targeting this revenue class of recurring revenue, our software-as-a-service products that we sell to our customer base. We're evaluating several customers to launch this and also to follow-on and we're really quite excited about the revenue potential that exists from this activity.

We also outlined our goal in the FLYHT Plan which was to close a major services deal in China and to win new contracts in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. We have engagement on all these areas and I hope to be able to report positive views on some of them soon.

Likewise we're able -- we're pursuing OEM positioning, remember this was a goal last year that we fell short on and we're aggressively pursuing other OEM positions this year. OEMs, in this case, we define as new -- as air framers and the new ones large integrators and also other value-added OEMs that we think would be successful and at least, we think that we will be successful in these pursuits this year and [Indiscernible] new OEM position.

We also have a goal to finish the year EBITDA positive, which was published in our FLYHT Plan. We are way ahead of our budget estimation for EBITDA at this part of the year, which is through the first half of the year, so we're really quite optimistic about our ability to meet this goal at this point in the year.

Our final public goal is to grow a public value through strategic business initiatives. And so we've placed some internal success measures around this very broad goal. But we've already achieved several of these measurements criteria. We consolidated the stock and positioned the company for future stock price growth. We're very pleased with -- how we look at this point with a consolidated stock figure. We published a video with kathy ireland and Worldwide Business that drew attention to FLYHT. And also, if you haven't seen it, it included a fantastic testimonial for FLYHT from the Caribbean operator, Liat. We also recently closed on a $1.5 million line of credit with a major Canadian Bank at extremely good rates. I mean these are rates that FLYHT has never sniffed before. So, we're very, very pleased with that outcome.

We don't have a specific need for that line of credit and we have not drawn against it, but we wanted to improve our access to the additional money at a time when we did not need it because that's really the best time to get it. More objectives will be monitored and I will report these and as we have these future successes.

So, at this point, I'd like to answer questions that have come in from e-mail that haven't been addressed by the things that we've talked about. And after that, we'll turn it over to Misten [ph] miss them for questions. So, let me scroll down here to these questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

So, the first one is -- two questions that I would like to be addressed at the conference call or otherwise, FLYHT has been heavily investing in research, do you foresee a continuation of this trend in the next two quarters? If so, can you educate shareholders on the importance of research for the company?

Thomas Schmutz

So, this is a great question. I know that in some ways that we reported R&D and past financial statements have confused investors a little bit because we've reported results independent of R&D and that maybe -- gave the impression that ultimately R&D, phase would end and we would go into maybe a harvest phase or something like that.

But the reality of this business is that R&D is crucial and vital to what we do. It's an extremely competitive environment that we operate in. There is -- what FLYHT offers is truly unique, there's really nothing else in the market that does what we do.

But if you look at competition in our space, we see competition for parts of what we do from a lot of different companies. So, I like to say that FLYHT global flight tracking for example it’s a value proposition that FLYHT offers, it's not the value proposition and there's a lot of competition and there's a lot of other sources of tracking for what FLYHT does. So we do compete with other tracking companies, but that's not our primary competition because that's that doesn't really define what we do. Tracking is a value proposition.

What FLYHT does is we provide cost savings and efficiencies for operators of the aircraft and we proactively enhance the safety of the aircraft and that prevents accidents and save lives, so that's a really broad statement. Tracking is a part of that. But so is our ability to monitor aircraft exceedances and engine exceedances and deliver engine trending information to provide the ability for operators to dynamically log into their aircraft and diagnose problems that have been shown in exceedances as these are capabilities that nobody else does.

We compete with other clients that provide communications services telecom satellite communications services onboard aircraft. So yeah, we compete in that area of space. But when we compete with them once the sale is done that's all they have in terms of revenue. We know once we get installed in the aircraft have this opportunity to up sale all of these wonderful services that save our operators money and become the subscription service for FLYHT. So, I don't envision a time where we're not going to be able to though we're not going to be spending R&D.

We also characterize all the STC work that we do in the company we report that inside of the R&D. And as you know, we have a substantial library of STCs. We have more STCs for SATCOM products than anybody else in the world. And it’s over 70 STCs we cover virtually every aircraft in the world. The only ones that are not in our library right now are the brand new aircraft there is 787, A-350 and the Cseries.

We virtually have everything else and the only reason that we don't have those aircraft yet is that we don't have the opportunity yet so it’s a pretty new. So, we will continue to spend, I would like to spend more and really what throttles our R&D spending is the balance that Paul mentioned before about running the business and staying cash flow positive. But if I had my druthers, I will invest heavily because I believe that we have a position in the market that is enviable and that we want to preserve our position. So, that's I think enough on R&D.

Unidentified Analyst

The next question is what is the target of AFIRS revenue for the next two quarters? How confident are you that you will achieve your objectives? What are the factors that can impact your forecast?

Thomas Schmutz

So, I think my best answer to this was answered during the call when I mentioned that our revenue for AFIRS hardware flows directly from our shipments. And at this point through July, we are ahead of our budget, so that I think demonstrates my confidence in our ability to meet our target at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

The next question is as the second quarter shortfall, was the second quarter shortfall caused by revenue recognition going from second to third quarter but not lost revenue perhaps deliveries meant to hit last week of the quarter had a few days later?

Thomas Schmutz

That's right. It's really a timing issue through July, we are on track with the shipments that we projected for the year, but we were slow shipping in April and May and then we were going crazy ship and stuff in June and July. So it's really just a matter of timing and when customers are ready to take the equipment when their aircraft are ready for installations. There's just whether or not the STCs are ready because those are not always within our hands. We do the work within those regulatory bodies that have to approve. And there are timelines we don't control that. So there's a lot of factors that can go in to the timing of when we're able to perform the shipments and then ultimately, we have accounting rules that determine when we can claim the revenues. So it's a little complicated, I think we're doing a fantastic job. We can't predict exactly when things will happen, but I'm really proud of our team thus far projecting where we would be in shipments through July and I'm very excited that we are on track.

Unidentified Analyst

Another question says can you update us on hope for success with units in process of developing an STC which will allow many of the aircrafts that have been installed with AFIRS, but are not currently providing recurring software-as-a-service voice and data units? Have you spoken to any of the operators to get the level of interest? Or must you have the STC in place?

Thomas Schmutz

So, I mentioned this during -- in my letter and in the discussion that we had earlier. We are in the final strokes of developing additional STCs that will help us to convert units that are out in the field that are not producing recurring revenue to do so. We have been speaking with several customers, we're identifying a launch, and we've got I think a really great opportunity to increase our monthly recurring revenues through this activity. I'm not going to go into more specifics than that.

Unidentified Analyst

The next question says, as it seems that your progress is moving forward substantially, can you tell us if you're also seeing more attention and interest from the investment community?

Thomas Schmutz

So, I go and see investors and institutions typically about -- at least three times a year and this year, it will actually be more than that. I have been visiting Toronto -- actually, we're doing the call from Toronto today; Montreal, Vancouver, New York, other places in the United States as well.

And in the two years that I've been doing this, I can tell you that I -- it's gone from where I show up for these meetings and it's almost a burden for the individual to receive me and to listen -- to talk about FLYHT.

To now, I'm showing up and -- I mean, there's anxious anticipation on both parties to talk about FLYHT and excitement at the success that we're having. So, I've seen an enormous change in the two years that I've been here.

What we have tried to do and I hope that this is the view of investors in the investment community out there, is what we tried to do is that we have tried to outline our vision of what we're going to deliver. I've tried to under promise and over deliver and I think that we're doing that. And I've purposely tried not to be promotional on what we're doing; I tried to stick to the facts and -- both of credibility. I believe that we've done that.

So, things are really going our way right now, and I'm really excited with what's in the queue and what we've been able to report. So, that is, I think, a good explanation of where we are, at least where I see us in the investment community.

Unidentified Analyst

The next question says, can you elaborate on the customer recurring revenue issue for June?

Thomas Schmutz

So, I reported, again in the way of being very transparent with our shareholders, that we had one of our clients that we had through a contract with a third-party, we had to turn them off because there was a renegotiation of the contract.

I put that in there because I wanted to explain; we really, literally, have none of our customers ever forego our service. Once they turn on these recurring data services, they integrate the real-time data into their operations for both maintenance and operation of the aircraft.

These -- this information becomes extremely valuable and they use it to run their operations. And so as long as our customers are profitable and they stay in business, they re-up, they sign-up for services over and over. It's an extremely sticky business that we provide them.

And it points to the value that these services provide our clients. This client, however, was one that we engaged through a third-party and that third-party is working through a renegotiation of a contract. And so that -- we're pretty confident that we're going to get them turned back on, but there will be a small dip -- or maybe not a dip, there'll be less growth in the recurring services until that happens. So, I think that's about all I can say on that point.

Unidentified Analyst

There's some other questions. What's your estimate of what I would call the accounting cost of share consolidation? And is this included as part of the second quarter business expenses?

Thomas Schmutz

The answer to the second part of the question is yes. Those are in second quarter. And the answer to the first part is, I think, all in, it may be -- goes on the order of $20,000 to consolidate the stock. That's all the services, the labor, everything. So, it was not a substantially expensive activity.

Unidentified Analyst

The next question is can you please explain how revenue recognition works in regards to hardware sales? What are the benefits of this method? And will this method continue to be used in the future?

Thomas Schmutz

So, our revenue recognition policy is identified in a note in our Annual Report. We've got about nine different conditions on revenue recognition, depending upon the scenario. In some cases, we can recognize the revenue when we ship the hardware and that's wonderful and that's the best case.

In some cases, we can't recognize the hardware until we install it on the aircraft and turn the services on that are associated with that hardware and that it's been in operation for some amount of time, like a month or so. The difference between those two can be substantial; it can be several months' difference between recognizing on shipment or recognizing after it's installed and providing recurring services.

So, all of this is done according to the established rules that we've worked out with our auditors. Obviously, we would love and we do everything that we can to recognize the revenue as soon as possible. But that's not always within our control.

So, I don't anticipate that we're going to be changing any of this. Our policy is our policy. We do very actively, when I worked with David and the rest of the team, look to construct our contracts with our customers so that we can recognize revenue as rapidly as possible. It's in everyone's interest that we do so.

Unidentified Analyst

The next question is, what is causing the sales contract backlog, i.e., are there deficiencies in FLYHT's method of delivery that need rectifying? Does it have to do with the availability of customer aircraft or customer funding? What are FLYHT's plans for reducing the backlog and perhaps, for the most part, eliminating it?

Thomas Schmutz

Well, I introduced this information earlier this year on what our sales contract backlog was. This is a wonderful thing. I mean this question seems to make it seem like sales backlog is not a good thing. I want to assure everyone that our sales contract backlog is a great thing.

Sure, it'll be wonderful if every contract that we sign; we could ship all of it immediately and recognize the revenue immediately, but that's not the real world. I mean, that's not the way this industry works.

The reality is that we sign contracts with customers, and I call that sales. So, we sell the product and they sign a contract. They may not have all of the aircraft. The aircraft may not be available. They have their own plans that they're putting together to address their market.

Even if they have the aircraft, they may not be available. It takes -- they have to pull out service to install the equipment if they already have the aircraft. So, there's a plethora of things that go into identifying when exactly the equipment can be installed and, ultimately, we can claim the revenue.

So, what this sales contract backlog allows us to do is, for example, we're going into our budgeting and planning activities for next year when I get back from visiting clients on this trip. And we -- the beginning of our budgeting process is to take a look at our sales backlog and begin planning when -- which part of that backlog we will be able to apply, say, for example, to 2018.

And then we know that there's going to be a certain amount of book and ship that we can pick up during the year. So, they'll be the -- that which is in backlog. We'll add to that book and ship, we'll add then other opportunistic goals that we have, and that's really how we build our budget for the year.

So, this contract backlog is exceptional and outstanding. I shared it with you, the investors, because I wanted you to understand just how solid our business is and how well we're set up for future revenues, because this sales backlog will convert into future revenue.

Unidentified Analyst

The next question says, that -- talked about a January 27th announcement that Avmax received a certain STC for the Dash 8-100/200/300 series installs. And the question goes on to say, well, now it's now clear these installations proceed. How many of 146 units have been installed to-date?

Thomas Schmutz

And so we have shipped 21 units to Avmax. This was an important STC for them to install part of their fleet. But we have a very great relationship with Avmax. In fact, they continue to be a really big advocate of FLYHT, and they're installing according to their needs and their timeline for their aircraft fleet. Nothing has changed. They continue to roll it out. And so as they rotate their aircraft through their lessor -- their lessees, they install the equipment.

The wonderful part about this relationship is we've actually -- this led to, I think, off-hand I think three different instances of customers receiving the Avmax-equipped aircraft as part of their fleet becoming familiar with FLYHT's product through that leasing of the aircraft and then going on and buying our product for other aircraft that are within their fleet.

So, it's -- without questions, it's a great relationship that we have with a great customer, Avmax. It's leading to other business. It's going to continue to proceed. Again, we would love for the entire -- what we think is 146 units that we originally signed with them. Love to have had delivered all of those. But they're rolling them out on their time line, and we're extremely happy to work with them. And we're using our relationship with Avmax to demonstrate to other lessors within the industry how valuable a product that AFIRS is, and how it can help them to manage their fleets.

Unidentified Analyst

So, there's one final question that was sent in earlier. And I'm going to have Paul actually -- I'm sorry, there's actually two -- there's more. Okay, so once those -- can you please explain how revenue recognition works?

Thomas Schmutz

I've done that.

Unidentified Analyst

And yes, so the last question, I'm going to have Paul handle it, says, there's a significant sequential increase in the administration expenses from Q1 to Q2 this year due primarily to the combination of both share-based compensation as well as salaries and benefits. Can you please explain these increases? Were there any one-time or timing-related issues in the Q2 numbers? And going forward, do these amounts signify the ongoing quarterly rate? Paul, can you shed some light on that?

Thomas Schmutz

Paul can you add -- shed some light on it?

Paul Takalo

In terms of the administration expenses, again, second quarter is a heavy quarter for expense wise. If we, I guess, when we started to talk, when we talk about salaries and benefits, there were some termination costs in there that we hope were -- are a one-time thing, which again, they were recorded in the second quarter.

But most -- some of the other increases were legal, audit and also Investor Relation costs. Again, the legal and Investor Relation costs relate to the Annual General Meeting and in terms of the audit costs, it's really just the final billings from the audit. They're likely to be ongoing as part of the second quarter costs going forward from year-to-year. It's the -- they're just -- as long as there's the AGM, it's in that quarter, but the cost will show up in whichever quarter the -- those events take place.

Thomas Schmutz

Great, Paul. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

There's another question that came in that says FLYHT has a great story. What is the company's focus on B2B, business-to-business prospects and business to consumer? Can you comment on a typical acquisition cost?

Thomas Schmutz

I don't have -- we have not gone through determining typical acquisition costs. That's a good question. We have really, in the two years that I've been at the company, about two years next month or in October, rather, we've generated a lot of really good data that we used around the business. I had not generated this particular metric. It's a good question. And I think it's reasonable that we do so, but I haven't done that yet. In terms of our focus on B2B, that is certainly our focus.

Business to consumer, I mean, I have had investors periodically talk to me about kind of taking the story to individual consumers and trying to get consumers to put pressure on regulators and airlines to help move us forward. And I understand that position. I think it's a difficult one. We do -- through like this interview we did with kathy ireland, and then periodically, we've done some other activities to try to increase the awareness of FLYHT, both within the business community and with individuals. But we don't really have a strategy right now of specifically targeting the consumers. I think that our plate is pretty full just trying to pursue business. I think that that's our right strategy, and we're going to continue to pursue that way.

So Misten [ph], is there other calls now that we would take from callers?

The first caller in the queue is Bruce Krugel from Laurentian Bank Securities. You may go ahead.

Thomas Schmutz

Hi Bruce, I can't hear you.

Bruce Krugel

Hi there. When I first saw the results, it didn't look like there was any traction, or there's no visibility of traction. You've certainly addressed that with regard your Q2 outlook. So, I'm feeling a little better about that.

With regards -- in your narrative, you spoke about being ahead of plan with regards your year-to-date EBITDA. Can you give some color -- my point -- and EBITDA profitability? My point being, is it $200,000 positive EBITDA Q1. You've just done negative $20,000 in Q2. So, that puts you at a negative. Are you saying that accounting for July, you've swung back to a positive?

Thomas Schmutz

No, we had, as part of our budgeting process last year, we budget the entire years and we came up with our FLYHT Plan goals, which I've discussed in this call. One of those FLYHT Plan goals is to be in -- positive EBITDA company through the year. And so as we mapped our different revenues and expenses through the quarters, we expected to go negative.

We expected it to go significantly more negative than we are right now. And we also anticipate to be positive when we finish the year. So, I'm not going to provide those details because they're internal, but I can tell you that we are way ahead of EBITDA where we expected to be at this point in the year.

Bruce Krugel

Okay. Second question. On the Boeing front, which you announced. The trial takes place Q1 of 2018. So, if all goes well and the Gods smile, how do you see that trial unfolding as it relates to Boeing and timing?

Thomas Schmutz

Okay. So, we're working with Boeing. We're going to be -- we're in the logistics and planning phase at this point. We'll be shipping product to them prior to the end of the year. That will be installed. They'll be testing in the lab, integrated, installed on the FedEx 777. They'll perform the flight test. We will collect the data. That data then will be used to feed industry working groups to demonstrate how this solution can be used to satisfy these ICAO mandates, which I spent time talking about earlier in the call and that I published a lot of detail in the investor letters that can be found on our website.

Through these activities, we're working directly, with no -- without an intermediary, we're working directly with Boeing engineering. So, they're working with our product and gaining understanding of it. And through this entire process, we're absolutely certain that we're going to delight that customer and that we can ultimately hope, there's no guarantees, but we can certainly hope that this interaction with that customer will ultimately lead to sales.

And I'm extremely confident in our ability to demonstrate the value of our system, not only to very clearly provide the information that they require in order to make plans for meeting these mandates, but also to -- there's nothing like using a product to understand its values.

So, we hope that through demonstrating our value proposition that we then become in a much better position with both them and our customers. So, that's the objective of the trial.

Bruce Krugel

And then my final question, obviously heading into the Chinese deadline, 31st of December. The Q2 numbers didn't -- are not indicative of a ramp for everybody to meet those deadlines. I'm thinking from the -- again, from your narrative that, that pace has picked up quite dramatically. And we should see, certainly from the AFIRS perspective, a very strong second half of the year as people ramp to meet the deadline. Is that a fair interpretation of what you said?

Thomas Schmutz

The deadline that you're referring to is the Chinese mandate?

Bruce Krugel

Yes.

Thomas Schmutz

Yes, so a couple of answers to your question. The first is that the second half is always much stronger than the first half. So, that's just the cyclic nature of our business. We expect to deliver more and our budgeting process anticipates that because we have many years of data and that's why our EBITDA tracks like it does.

Paul mentioned that we incur certain costs in the beginning of the year or the first half of the year that we don't in the second half. So, there's a lot that goes into why our second half will be stronger and why I am extremely positive on our year at this point.

In terms of China, there is a very clear mandate and it required that the operators within China install by 2015 and then comply with an inspection period by the end of 2017. So, there's no question that that's a mandate. It's required. There's no question that there will be compliance with that mandate.

The practical aspects of China are that many of these airlines are partially owned by the government. So, there's quite a bit of, I guess, dialogue and negotiation between the airlines and the government agencies, such as the CAAC. These occur on national and regional levels. And there's a certain amount, I would call it of power, depending upon the size and capabilities of the entities within China.

So, the bottom-line is that this mandate is real. There will be compliance with the mandate. But the timing is -- may or may not actually line up with the timing that the government has outlined. And so we continue to be extremely successful in that market. We're extremely pleased with that market.

One of the things that we take away from that market is that China is growing at this enormous rate. They're getting 25% of the aircraft that are produced from Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, Embraer. So, they look to the West because of the maturity of the airline operations in the West. And they look to the West for solutions to problems that they encounter because of their enormous growth.

But nobody in the West has those problems. They don't have anybody to look to. So, they think out of the box. They look for solutions that make sense. They build their own solutions to satisfy these problems that only they have. And they see an innovative company like FLYHT with a product that meets requirements that nobody else can meet, and they're extremely receptive.

And so at FLYHT, we like to think that the difficulty that we have with large carriers in the West is going to be overcome by acceptance in the East. Because once -- we're going to get large contracts there and the operators that use our system are going to have a competitive advantage, especially in mixed fleets using our product. And that's going to drive accepting in the West. At least, that's my perception, that's the way I see it and it's this wonderful opportunity that we have in China because of their growth and because of the investment that FLYHT has spent making our self a player there. So, I hope that answers your question, Bruce.

Bruce Krugel

Comprehensive answers. Thanks very much for that. And I'll hand it over to other questioners.

Thomas Schmutz

Okay, great Misten [ph]. So, I'd like to wrap up the call then. Thank you for listening, either on the live call or if you're listening to the recording. The recording of this version will be published on the FLYHT website very soon. It'll be the Investor Relations section, underneath Presentations and Webcasts.

So, I'd like to finish this call with a shout out to a very special group of people. Paul Takalo, our Board of Director Member, who introduced himself earlier, is now serving as our Interim Chief Financial Officer while we conduct a search for a permanent replacement for CFO.

So, Paul has been a member of the Board for a long time, several years. And he served as the Audit Committee Chair for many of these years. So, I mean, he really knows the company. He's been associated with FLYHT for a long time. And after being in the CFO role for a couple of months, I asked Paul what surprised him about the company since he was now viewing it from a very different perspective.

I asked him, did the company or did the business seem any different than what I had been describing to the Board of Directors. That was my question to him. And he said no, he thought that the Board of Directors was very well informed about the company, that I had really very properly reported the company to the Board.

However, he said that what did surprise him is just how difficult the successes are that the company reports, and how impressed he was with how hard everybody works in the company to achieve the successes. So, that made me, the CFO, feel really proud of our team and the work that we do.

So, in completing the conference call, I would just like to publicly thank all the employees of FLYHT for the extremely hard work that they do, the dedication that they show for these hard-won successes that we win. So, thank you very much for calling in and listening. I hope you have a great day.

