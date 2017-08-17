Trading Volatility - Hedging The Market

The analyst who originally devised the VIX warns buy and hold investors against using the VIX for hedging purposes.

Interest in investing in futures which track the VIX is on the rise, but so is risk.

The first in a series of two articles covering market volatility, this article considers the issues concerned with using the VIX as a means of hedging the downside in investment portfolios, while the second part concerns the volatility in individual stocks.

The VIX, (CBOE Market Volatility Index) measures S&P 500 volatility. It isn't possible to invest directly in the VIX, but, like many other hedging opportunities, there are various ETP/ETF which have been introduced which track the VIX. This supposedly offers investors with some form of downside protection or hedging, of 'long positions' in their portfolio, when the VIX spikes, inversely, to the S&P500. Over recent years, especially during the negative sentiment and volatility of 2016 there's been increasing use of the VIX as hedging. The VIX is currently on record lows, Martin Armstrong of Armstrong Economics questions whether it's even a useful indicator now. Yet last August, Bloomberg reported:

Hedge funds and other big traders tracked by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have pushed net short positions on CBOE Volatility Index futures to 115,000 contracts, the most since 2013, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

With commentators continually speculating that this long in the tooth and over blown, over valued market has had its day, $billions have been spent on VIX hedging. Unfortunately, these opportunities represent significant risk to investors themselves. I've found three independent analysts (including the original creator of the VIX itself), who warn 'buy and hold' investors against using derivative instruments (ETF) to hedge the VIX. The first article by Robert Whaley, Professor at Vanderbilt University, who's reported in Bloomberg writing:

In 1993, I developed the CBOE Market Volatility Index for the Chicago Board Options Exchange. In 2004 the index was modified by the CBOE... The most popular VIX ETPs are not suitable for buy-and-hold investors because they are virtually guaranteed to lose money over time. In fact, since VIX ETPs first came to market beginning in 2009, they have chalked up aggregate losses in the billions of dollars.

The Issues

Some of the issues can be summarized as follows:

Investors are not buying the VIX, (which is a mathematical calculation based on futures). According to ETF.com there is no direct mathematical relationship between the actual volatility of the S&P 500 and the VIX. It's effectively a forward-looking guess.

The actual volatility of the market could be theoretically very low, while options traders are panicking about next month, sending the VIX skyrocketing.

Instead of direct investment (which isn't possible), ETP securities are created using complex futures strategies, based on an anticipated volatility of the VIX

Because those futures strategies are based on contracts which regularly expire, they need daily re-balancing. Management fees are high anyway, then add on futures commissions trading/ licensing fees.

There's a 'contango' trap.

The VIX futures market is said to be in contango when the futures price curve slopes upward. This situation dissolves VIX ETP returns over time, which can develop into a huge percentage annually.

Barrons Warns Against VIX Investment Strategies

Chris Dieterich at Barrons writes that in 2016 market volatility collapsed at a historic pace. Once into a correction, it can be hard to figure out how long it will last.

RATHER THAN SIGNAL AN ALL-CLEAR for the stock market, however, the fast-falling VIX readings lured in lots of insurance-seeking traders looking to gird against another wave of declines. Some $2 billion has gone into the three largest ETFs and ETNs over the past month, reports XTF.com. So fast has been the rush of new money that assets in leveraged VIX-tracking ETFs and ETNs more than doubled over the month and, last week, hit an all-time record, according to UBS. Take the $927 million iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX). Its price has fallen more than 99% since its inception in 2009 because of futures rotation. The VXX rose 48% from the start of 2016 through Feb. 11, the day stocks bottomed.

VIX futures are just a bet on where a particular number might land on a particular future date.

Contango Is Potentially Crippling

Dave Nadig ETF.com warns against VIX hedging strategies, and explains the contango issue, arguing that Hedge Funds are actually the biggest net sellers of volatility and dealers the biggest buyers for a reason, the contango:

It's not, as many articles have been suggesting, that they are making a bet on the VIX actually going lower. Rather, they're counting on VIX just staying somewhere about where it is. As long as that happens, they're earning the contango. They're selling futures at $16, which, all else equal, will crash to $13 in a matter of weeks. If they're right, they stand to earn not a market rate of return, but literally hundreds of percent returns, annualized. Of course, if they're wrong, and we have even a short-term spike in actual volatility, they could quickly find their $16 short positions repriced into the 20s, 30s or higher.

The Risk Is About Not Tracking Market Volatility

A futures contract for a month out is betting on what options traders, a month from now, will be predicting the volatility of the S&P 500 will be for the 30 days after that. Not only are you not tracking actual market volatility, you're buying a derivative (the futures contract) on a derivative (the implied volatility of the options).

As I write this, the VIX futures settling Sept. 21 are $14.70. The Oct. 19 contracts are at $16.92. Spot VIX is at 13.02. That means if VIX remains at current levels, the contango from spot to front month is 13%, and 15% between September and October. Annualized, that's a 330% or 440% annualized head wind.

Crippling Contango

This crippling contango is persistent in VIX futures for a pretty simple reason-the future is always unknown; thus, an estimation of potential outcomes has a wider variance than the driver of immediate volatility in the market, which is information.

On Investing in the VIX. The short answer is, you can't. What you can do is enter the fray with the hedge funds that are counting on persistent contango and no surprises. You could choose to bet with them, using an inverse ETF, or to bet against them, but using a long ETF. In either case, however, it's important to consider what could go wrong, and what being right actually looks like.

Side Effects Of Contango

The side effect of this contango is that any long-term investment in a VIX futures-based product ends up having enormous difficulties. Here, for example, is the actual spot VIX versus the biggest short-term ETP, VXX, and the inverse version, the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (NASDAQ:XIV):

Source: ETF.com

Over the last year, VIX is down almost 50%, but the ETF tracking it is down almost 65%. You might think that the inverse version would be up 65%, but in fact it's "only" up 40% in the last year, due to product 're-balancing.

Alternatives to VIX Hedging

ETP/ETF investments in the VIX are not really for buy and hold investors, they're high risk speculative instruments for the very short term, and best suited to traders who are already inclined to use bear-market funds or options. As described in the Barrons article, traders who dominate this field include high-frequency trading firm 'Virtu Financial', and Hedge Fund 'Citadel', professional traders able to capitalize on very short term and accurate market timing insights, (which may be controlled by 'Black Box' algorithms or trading 'bots').

We always live in uncertain times, but there occasions when it's a good idea to introduce something to limit potential downside risk. A more conservative 'hedge' is an inverse to an index.

Inverse Index ETF

Rydex Inverse S&P 500 Strategy Fund (RYURX) delivers a return opposite to S&P 500 by percentage, but it might not be absolutely identical; e.g. one up 7% the other down 5%.

ProShares UltraSETF/ETN (SDS) delivers twice the return of any drop in the S&P 500, so down 5%, the fund rises by 10%. Investors have to be careful if the market rises, as there's double the loss from a gain in the other direction.

ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 (SRTY) is aggressive, and targeting three times any decline in the Russell 2000 index. Obviously, when the market rises the three times gain works in the other direction as a loss.

Specific sectors can be shorted too, there are ETN which trade inversely to various commodities.

'Double' and 'triple' returns can create significant losses if investors hold them too long or time entry poorly. A good strategy would be to try a small investment in an inverse ETF, while attempting to time the results, and check the outcome. For most investors this does appear to be a better option than all the risks involved in 'tracking the VIX'.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.