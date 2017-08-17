Frutarom Industries' (FRUTF) CEO Ori Yehudai on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Frutarom Industries 1995 Ltd. (OTCPK:FRUTF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Ori Yehudai - President & CEO

Alon Granot - EVP and CFO

Brett Hundley - Vertical Group

Ian Hunter - Investec

Ben Gorman - UBS

Vineet Karia - Citibank

Tavy Rosner - Barclays

Ori Yehudai

Yes, thank you very much. Good morning, good afternoon everyone and thank you very much for participating in our conference call, one we're going to try to analyze our results for the second quarter first half and more importantly for our future outlook which I'm happy to say is very positive for the future.

The second quarter 2017 and the first half really represents a nice jump in our growth and journey, a good implementation of I believe our successful strategy combining profitable fast internal growth, faster than the markets where we operate together with strategic acquisition that bring to another record quarter both in sale and the profits. We're pleased with the acceleration of our internal growth both in our flavor division that comprise of 74% of total sales today that continues to grow organically in the quarter by 6% in the first half by 6.3% and our natural fine ingredients grow organically in the quarter at the rate of 14.3% and in the first half above 10%, 10.8%. This positive trend of growth, an improvement in our results come from several main factors and I will be happy to go over them.

The first is our customer focus which is different than our main competitors focusing mostly on the smaller and mid-sized players that consist more than 70% of our sales with special emphasis on the growing private label sector that is today more than 25% of our total sales while the reminder of sales are initiated various solution to the global multinational but allow me to focus more on the 70% of sales to the smaller mid-sized customer and the private label sector that in the last year also are no doubt in most cases growing faster than many of the multinational that some of them are showing no growth even some reduction in sales.

We believe that some significant event happened recently, are strengthening these strengths, the entrance of Amazon to the U.S. food market through their acquisition of Whole Foods and the entrance of the giant discount German super market chain, Lidl and Aldi to the U.S. market was their attempt to open couple of thousands new stores over the next couple of years, strengthen the private label sector and the smaller and mid-sized producer on the account of many of the global multinational that are of course less important to put around and more important to many of our competitors. Those by the way critical events had the significant effect on the value of the relevant company while Amazon increased its value by almost the value of the purchase, we've seen a huge reduction in the valuation of both the supermarket chain and the global food markets that comes to reduction of value of close to $100 billion which is very significant. I'm mentioning that because I believe that that’s very important to understand while speaking about Frutarom differentiation as compared to our large very successful competitor.

The second factor that I want to mention is our focus on natural solution, the combination of taste, health, natural color, food protection and other consist today close to 75% of our total revenue. Huge opportunity of cross-selling that Frutarom start enjoying after nominating managers, commercial managers for each of the technology and the business segment of Frutarom, in order to support our 1,000 sales people that calling on 40,000 different customers in 160 countries, every day are offering now a much broader product portfolio to those customers that typically we acquired from small acquisitions that typically had a very limited product portfolio. Now we're coming and offering a much wider product portfolio that I believe help us to grow faster than many other players at a double rate than the growth of the relevant industry and the customer.

Another factor is our improvements in geography increase, the increase path of the growing emerging market and also America on the account of West Europe that still grow very, very nicely but no doubt less than the emerging market in the U.S.

And the last point I want to mention is the successful integration and efficiency program following the acquisition we made that help us to improve results both in the first half, second quarter and this will intensify in the second half of the year and the next year.

Frutarom 2017 is a fast-growing company with a turnover that double itself again in the last four years already reached a level of above $1.3 billion, strong management then ever which we continue to strengthen and we will continue to do so. A global operation with commercial structure that’s support the growth as I mentioned in over 160 countries based on 62 production sites, 76 R&D and application lab and 100 sales and marketing officers that work very, very closely with above 40,000 different customers, as I mentioned, most of the mid-sized local and private label visited by about 1,000 sales people every day with 600 people in R&D that support the tailor-made solution that are being built for these customers bearing in mind that 90% of our sales are tailor-made solution in the right junction that consumers what to see their food and product, natural, healthier and tasty.

I believe that the combination of the cross-selling opportunity that the 38 acquisition we did since 2011, that brought about 12,000 customers to Frutarom is one of the good reason for Frutarom internal growth much above the markets and I strongly believe the base on Frutarom position, our competitive advantage and our ability to show a faster internal profitable growth together with a very strong pipeline of future acquisition will help us and support us to achieve our strategic goal and achieve revenue of above $2 billion with EBITDA margin of our core business of above 22% by 2020 and I personally believe that this will happen before 2020.

The second quarter 2017 we see a growth of 14.4% to a record sale of 344 million, internal growth excluding acquisition and currency effect for the total operations 6.8% in the quarter, 6.1% in the first half. Our core business the flavor and natural fine ingredients is growing faster at the internal growth of 7.6% in the quarter, 7.1% in the first half while our natural -- sorry our paste solution, our flavor business which is growing at a CAGR of 24% over the last 16 years consistently and comprised of 74% of our sales increasing the quarter by 13% in which 254 million a growth of 16% was achieved in the first half of the year in our flavor business with internal growth of 6% in the quarter and 6.3% in the first half.

Our fine ingredients is showing even faster growth, 15% to reach 66 million, natural internal growth excluding currencies and the acquisition of 14.3% in the second quarter and 10.8% in the first half. This is a good result of double-digit growth in the new areas where Frutarom entered like the natural color, natural food protection and other important area where we invest in R&D and innovation like natural biotechnology base including [indiscernible] business and others are supporting the internal growth and the improved profitability of our fine ingredient business.

Gross margin of our core business reached above 40% EBIT increased by 33% with EBIT margin of 16%. EBIT of our core business above 17%, EBITDA increased by 22% with EBITDA margin of 19.5% while EBITDA of our core business reached closer to 21%, 20.8% exactly.

In the second quarter as for the first half relative to some onetime expense mainly related to the acquisition we made into the important project of optimization and efficiency program in our natural botanical extract business in our fine ingredient division. While we exclude this one time effect gross margin of our core business already reached 40.4% EBIT increased by 23% with EBIT margin of 16.4% EBIT of our core business 17.6% and EBITDA jumped by 18% with EBITDA margin of 19.8% and the main focus of EBITDA from core business already reached 21.2% in the right direction to achieve our 22% EBITDA in our core business again I believe much faster than 2020 and with right implementation which will happen of our efficiency program, the contribution of our global purchasing and so on and with the actual product mix, personally I believe that we could reach the 22% EBITDA margin for our core business already during next year.

The continued improvement in our EBIT of our core business is a result of the fast-internal growth, no doubt we don’t have to increase the cost at the same level of the increased in activity in both the flavor in fine ingredient division and the contribution, the stock of the contribution of the efficiency program which we mentioned. EBIT of our flavor business excluding onetime effect increased by 17.5% in which 18.3% EBITDA for the quarter 21.8% and the in the first half 20.8% a nice improvement also in the profitability and profit of our natural ingredient an increase from 11.6% to 14.4% and EBITDA have already reached 18.5% in the second quarter and 18.7% in the first half.

In the next coming quarters, according to the plan we'll continue to see the contribution from the efficiency programs. Net sale profit jumped by 23% to reach 37 million, earning per share increased by 22% as well while excluding one-time effect, net profit jumped by 13% to a record of 38 million in the second quarter. Frutarom continued to enjoy a strong cash flow from operation in the first half a record of 75 million an increase of 37%, strong balance sheet, we'll continue to support the strong pipeline that we have for future acquisition that will continue to see during the rest of this year and the coming years.

Only part of the $20-22 million savings according to our plan is already seen in our P&L in the first quarter. I would say less than half of the expected contribution and add to that the global purchasing that starts bringing the fruit that we expect to see and we'll continue to see them in the next coming few quarters. All these will contribute to the improvement in profit and margin.

Frutarom continues to implement its growth strategy also through acquisition, we already did this year five of them and each one in different location and different reason. René Laurent our first entrance into production and R&D in the French market that is very important market and no doubt you have to be French in order to be a significant player in the French market, René Laurent gave us an entrance both in the sweet and the savory part of the business with a lot of cross-selling opportunities.

The Frutarom start bringing to many of the customers of René Laurent. The René Laurent operations done in Morocco is also very-very strategic part of the value that we see even though it’s a small plant, our intention is to increase its capacity and use a lot of natural plants and ingredients that are growing in Morocco to be able to strengthen our position in the natural extraction and natural essential oils.

First acquisition in Vietnam, a small one, but with a lot of potential in the fastest growing market in Asia, we will start very soon building a new state of the art production site in Vietnam, I believe being the first global multinational with a site in this important growing market.

Additional sales acquisition in Brazil and I believe we'll do more there. Acquisition of SDFLC a leading player in solutions for ice cream and dessert will help us to grow not only in the Brazilian market with the growth that this company enjoyed over the last couple of years but also our intention is to start developing this business in other Latin American markets and above and besides the Latin American market as well with the very good technology that this company brings to Frutarom.

We are in the process of building a new state of the art production site that will double the capacity following the very high growth that the company achieved following and I'm happy to say also after the acquisition.

Yesterday we announced a decision in the UK where we already have a leading position in the sweet part and also very strong position in the savory but flavor and essence is a player in the sweet side, nice contribution also in the natural color arena, nice customer base in UK and Ireland, a lot of cross-selling opportunities and in the future of course integration will bring about efficiency in the improvemed margin.

In the last 10 years, Frutarom built a global leadership in the savory solution arena, the beginning of 2006, we acquired AMCO in Poland and Wiberg in Austria our largest acquisition; in August 2016, we acquired Redbrook in UK and Ireland; December 2016, we acquired the majority of 75% of Piasa, the largest savory player; Pico [ph] with the first entrance into this important growing market where we start now presenting also sweet flavors that we didn’t have up till now; in January 2017, we acquired unique savory solution business in Africa and we are in its final process of integrating it with Frutarom, South Africa and the plant of unique [ph] will be transferred to Frutarom new site in the first half of next year.

Frutarom will continue to increase its market share in the savory arena and have very nice opportunities to grow in additional markets where we have no operation at the moment. And this will continue to be an important growth engine for us as we do natural solutions, the natural product in our natural fine ingredient division.

Now, we spend few words about this fascinating business. As we know, we entered into the new area of natural color, natural food protection that help us to grow faster and improve profitability and profit of our business. A nice growth in our biotechnology based algae business help us as well.

Generally, I assume all of you will agree that the world is moving even faster than before towards natural authentic ingredients with clean label, low chemical, healthier food that we want to consume that replace synthetic ingredients chemical products that billions of consumers don’t want to see in their food product. We believe that one of the main challenges in moving faster to natural product are a combination of availability of some of these product and affordability of some of these product that their cost are in many cases, three times to five times, sometimes even 10 times higher than the cost of good synthetic solution that consumers don’t want to see in their food.

Frutarom is working in the last two years on I believe the most significant project that we have to significantly improve our global position in the natural extract [ph]. We did six acquisitions during the last two years, two in Spain, one Slovenia, one Germany, one Brazil and the one in Morocco. We’re working on increasing capacities in many of them and moving product to more efficient sites that enable us to reduce our cost by sometime 20%, 30% compared with the cost we had before. More importantly, we understand that the availability and the cost of the raw materials to produce these ingredient is a big barrier to allow using them in a much wider way both by some of the global multi-national and of course by the smaller and mid-sized players.

In the last year, Frutarom started a project of back integration, a very strong collaboration and the R&D support with agriculture institution in Israel and outside of Israel, we started this product, we develop the right seed non-GMO of course that increased the content of active ingredient in some of the natural color, natural antioxidant, sometimes by three, five times and this of course will help us while we use this type of ingredient to reduce significantly our post and enable us to come to many more customers with natural solution at affordable value that this will allow us to increase our market share nicely. I personally believe that this is one of the most important projects for Frutarom and within two years, our goal is to have at least 50% of our consumption of raw materials of the largest 10 product of our extract through this agreement that we did in outdoing with farmers in the right places of the world where this plant are grown between Latin America, East Europe, India, China, Israel and so on.

Frutarom will continue to increase its market share in the natural area that is today already 75%, almost 75% of our total sales and this number will continue to increase.

Few words about our geography mix. In North America, we continue to enjoy a nice fast internal growth, our activity increased by more than 4 times in North America seems to 2010, our base [ph] business increased by more than 9 times during this period and the sales in North America are already close to 15% of total sales compared with 8% in 2010. We're working on several interesting potential acquisitions in the region and our goal is to double again our North American business within the next two years.

A special emphasis is mentioned many times is put on the growth in growing emerging markets, since 2010 our sales in emerging market grew by almost 5 times and they are today above 43% of total sales compared to only 27% in 2010. I will elaborate a little bit about the growth in the main emerging market, by the way, total emerging market growth this year 18%.

We're growing in Asia internally double-digit in the last couple of years, additional contribution from the acquisition we made of inventive that is growing again very, very nicely, nice double-digit growth. contribution of the state of the art production site we opened in Shanghai last year that produced not only sweet product but also savory solution, a lot of cross selling opportunities and again, we're evaluating potential acquisition that will help us to grow in Asia where no doubt our market share is too small, much smaller than our total market share in the world and this is no doubt one of the fastest growing area that Frutarom would like to see a stronger position in. We’re working on interesting acquisition including in countries where we have no operation at the moment and I believe that by the year end we'll see more than one of these.

In Latin America, we grew in the quarter and in the first half very, very nicely, an increase of 60%. Latin America from around zero market share in Frutarom in flavor jumped to 10% of our total sales in the last four years with these six acquisitions in Latin America, three in Brazil, one in Peru, Chile, Guatemala and Mexico enjoyed a six-time growth in this important area.

As mentioned the acquisition of SDFLC, in the sweet path we will boost our growth in Brazil and other countries in Latin America and again here, we have a nice five time of addition of acquisition both in countries where we already have operation and in additional markets where we have no operation at the moment.

We continue to enjoy the nice internal growth in Africa, mainly sub-Sahara's market, first half a growth of 40% supported by double-digit internal growth and the acquisition of a unique that’s specialized in savory solution, very good customer base of unique and important countries where we didn’t have sales now like Ghana, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, but generally Frutarom is growing in many, many other markets like Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and some other important market besides South Africa.

In Central East Europe, Frutarom build a leading position, I believe we're the largest player in this region, no doubt in the savory arena. We're happy to report a nice growth in the region, while Russia continues to enjoy increasing market share of PTI a local producer that take market share from importers into the Russian market, the stabilization of the ruble against the dollar in the last years is helping us as well and we believe that growth will continue to be seen in this important region.

Few words about the main two project of efficiency that should bring around 20-22 million savings, 12 million will come from the successful integration of Wiberg and Frutarom savories solution that works today under one management, one R&D team, one sales team, one production management, the closure of Stuttgart site end of last year we're in the final stage of fully computerizing the Wiberg production site to allow us to absorb in a more efficient way the 60% growth following moving the Stuttgart production to the Wiberg site. This will allow us to further improve cost and reach the 12 million savings by the year end.

We're happy to say that we did not lose any customer because of problems of service or any other reason and I believe that this integration is almost behind us and we achieved the targets that we put in front of us.

I've already mentioned the optimization process progress in our natural extract business that will bring the additional 6 million before the year end and in addition the fruits that we start seeing from our global purchasing organizations, these will continue and together will bring the expected improvement in our margin and the profit.

Few words about currencies. This year is different than the last three years, two years ago we suffered almost 14% reduction in sales, and the profit while we translate our sales and profit from other currencies and dollars, this year first half 1% negative effect but in today's currency assuming that they remain where they are and by the way I don’t know if they will remain or not but with the assumption that they remain where they are we'll start seeing positive contribution from currencies in the second half.

To sum up Frutarom, we're happy with the results of the second quarter, the first half we are happy with the progress in the third quarter and the expectation for the remaining of the year and we'll achieve another record deal in 2017 and have no doubt that '18 will follow with another record supported by fast internal growth and the right product line, tasty healthy natural innovation in which we invest and continue to invest uniqueness of our product portfolio with 60,000 products, 70% of them are natural and the natural part continues to grow. This full solution, tailor-made solution that we offer in 160 countries with 1,000 sales people to 40,000 customers most of them smaller mid-sized customers but are growing faster together with the private label sector compared with the multinational. A lot of cross selling opportunities and a strong pipeline of new projects with thousands of our customers, better geography mix, the efficiency program and I'm happy to say very-very strong pipeline for future acquisition.

There are still 800 small-small mid-sized flavor fragrance companies, there are additional 400 players of natural ingredient between taste, health, colors and other relevant product to Frutarom portfolio. We’ll have a shortlist of about 200 targets with whom we keep including myself, very strong relationship building the trust in order to see to it that when they decide to sell Frutarom will be their first choice and it was in many of the acquisitions that we made over the last years that contribute nicely to our value, our sales, our profit, cash flow and so on.

Strong cash flow, we’ll continue to support strong balance sheet that will allow us to continue to implement the growth through acquisition and improve the value that we consistently bring to our shareholders while achieving our target of $2 billion with EBITDA in our corbels of above 22% by 2020, and as I mentioned hopefully before.

I will be happy to answer any question you might have. And thank you very much for your participation again.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Brett Hundley of Vertical Group. Please go ahead.

Brett Hundley

Thank you. And good afternoon, gentlemen.

Ori Yehudai

Hi, good afternoon. And thank you for participating in the question. Thank you.

Brett Hundley

Yes, thank you for taking my questions. My first one Ori, you mentioned that you believe that there is potential for Frutarom to hit it’s 22% EBITDA margin target by next year. Just so I can clarify when you make that statement do you believe that you can potentially reach that target at some point during the year or do you believe that you can potentially reach that target for the full 2018 year?

Ori Yehudai

That’s an excellent question and I’m not sure I can give exact answer to that. I will just give you the facts that are in front of me and in front of you and we know or more less the same. We are in the first half at around 21% EBITDA in our core business with the assumption that the full year will be around 21% EBITDA margin. And the contribution of the efficiency program that assume will bring additional 1% to what we are seeing today, an additional 1% should be seen during the next couple of quarters gradually, not in one month, not in one quarter, not in two quarters from the global purchasing organization all these lead us to believe that with the actual product mix which is very important.

And with the existing cost of raw materials, there is no reason why the 22% EBITDA in our core business could not be achieved during 2018.

Now, you ask me if it's the first quarter or second quarter I’m not going to judge, but I think that’s the trend.

Brett Hundley

Okay. That’s very helpful. And as far as your fine ingredients business, as you mentioned the 14.3% constant currency growth was frankly much stronger than we were modeling. And I wanted to dig into this a little bit more, you talked about some of the things that are contributing to that whether it’s your food color or is your food preservation some of the extracts that you’ve been getting into. Can you talk a little bit more to the sustainability to that strength going forward?

So, in Q3 this year, you guys have a pretty easy comparison, should we expect double-digit growth to remain for that business. Or was there any type of timing issue in the quarter where you saw sales move into Q2 from Q3, are you experiencing new business wins? Can you just give us a little bit more color at the strength that you're seeing there and whether or not you believe that can be sustained in coming quarters?

Ori Yehudai

Thank you for this good question. First of all, allow me to say that these fine ingredients business is more volatile typically then the flavor business because we typically speak about bigger customers, bigger quantities, inventories play [ph] again because we produce quantities, crop plays again and so on. But that’s why -- I definitely don’t suggest anybody to put the model that every quarter will increase 14% above the previous one, that’s not going to happen, I wish and we will do everything it will. But that’s not something that I foresee.

For the first half, we’re seeing above 10%. I'm happy to tell you that I'm not aware of any movement from second quarter or third quarter to second, so I don’t see a concern in the growth, in the third quarter because of moment of inventory that makes second quarter better than something.

The results of the second quarter and the first half are the results and there are no extraordinary thing as far as timing is concerned. I also can tell you that we're working on additional solution and additional product that will come into the market and new acquisition of bringing new opportunities and the cross-selling opportunities that will bring this product to many more customers that we didn’t have before are also a positive part of the trend. With natural color, we move towards the end user meaning the food industry from being many suppliers to our competitors, this will also help to improve sales and margin mainly next year while we're building a blending facility for natural color both in the United States and in Europe.

So, the next one biotechnology algae-based business is growing and the main business will continue to grow according to the expectation of our main customer there, they are putting it in more and more product.

So, there are good signs in the fine ingredient business and add to that, that natural products are growing faster than before in the world which means there is more consumption. I also believe that the efficiency program and being able to present affordable solutions to customers that will start in a more serious way sometime next year will help us to boost sales again.

Altogether, I'm not sure I gave you the precise answer to the very precise question but I hope I gave you the feeling that’s we have that is positive.

Brett Hundley

That’s extremely helpful and I want to yield for others just as one quick follow up question for either up or Allen. Ori, you mentioned cross selling opportunities and how they are benefiting your revenue growth certainly in your addition to your positioning with [L&R] customers, natural products, the combined solutions that you guys sell. But when I look at your core activities business, can you guys give us a sense, do you have the numbers available of what type of lift you're getting right now from cross-selling opportunities as you integrate acquisitions, is it adding a 1% or 2% to revenue growth for you guys, if you have that available I'd love to get information on it.

Ori Yehudai

I will again as always be very, very open and I think that there is no way that we can 100% monitor what is cross selling and what is not cross selling in a business that is all the time being consolidated in size, in customers and product and so on. But I can tell you that I believe that there is no reason why at least 2% growth will not come from cross selling, may be even more in the next year or two and personally I believe that this is the most efficient and appealing growth engine that Frutarom has meaning using, existing products and existing customer and just combining them.

The nomination of business managers in each of these businesses is helping us to focus more and to get more support to the sales people bearing in mind that 1,000 sales people no way feel comfortable in selling so many solutions, so the goal and the actions are being taken and we improve every day in giving them the right support and marketing tools to be able to present more solutions to more customers.

The next question is from Ian Hunter of Investec, please go ahead.

Ian Hunter

Good afternoon gentlemen, maybe just a follow on from Brett's questions. I think I've got it here now that your guidance for margin expansion 22% is ex-traded marketing in your core business going forward. I just wondered if you can give us an idea of what grew the expansion this year over the first half, was it higher margin acquisitions, I mean are the businesses you're buying more efficient businesses, the business mix the general operating conditions and your business efficiency program. Just wanted to get a good feel of which of the main drivers that are seeing the margin expansion.

And then Ori answered to part of the fine ingredients question, you talked about new customers, now I'm just wondering on the top line like for line growth in both divisions how much of that is repeat customers and how many of new customers being drawn to the business offering, again I'm presuming that's a bit like the cross-selling states as you bring in other type of features into your business, how much of that is drawing in new customers.

Ori Yehudai

Thank you for these questions, look first of all each acquisition is different, in margin some of them are better than average, some of them are less good than average. I have to say that generally the acquisition we made over the last two years by average reduced the margin mainly in the savory solution area that is an excellent business but with typically lower margins than the average sweet flavor business. So altogether these effects from the new acquisition is negative and not positive and that's why when we increase our targets from $1.5 billion to $2 billion we did not increase our EBITDA target from 22 to 23% which we wanted to do because we knew that Wiberg in [indiscernible] and some others will typically by nature have a slightly lower margin.

On the other hand, the nice increase internal growth, look 6% internal growth is a very efficient way to improve margin, because you don't need additional CEOs and finance people and management and many-many of the cost should not really increase and we are very conservative in increasing cost, increasing people and so on trying to bring the efficiency also through that. And the contribution, the start of the contribution of the efficiency like the Wiberg integration and so on that's already seen in the first half, I mentioned less than half but still contribution is also helping to improve margin.

By the way we all have to bear in mind that second quarter typically is the highest in margins, and typically we say that the second and third quarter are better than the fourth and the first one, just for those that don't remember that I want to mention that.

As far as customers are concerned, look Frutarom based its growth and I think that's typically to our industry based on existing customers, acquiring a new customer, completely new customer is very-very difficult because the competition is tough and everyone has his own suppliers, that's why through the 60 something acquisition we acquired almost 40,000 customers and now the beautiful game starts. Now the game is how to present much more solutions and products to these customers, most of them were acquired from small entrepreneurs that had limited product portfolio and Frutarom now comes with a much broader product portfolio to offer to these existing customers much more solutions. By the way, smaller and mid-sized customers are much more eager and interested in having a supplier that can offer both the combination of natural color, natural flavor, natural antioxidant, natural health ingredient something that the large players are not interested because they want to control better than their suppliers. But this is a very appealing offering to those smaller and midsized customers that are the vast majority of Frutarom.

Ian Hunter

Okay. Thanks very much for that. Maybe just one quick follow up question and it really a technical one. When I add up all the acquisitions, you’ve five acquisitions and three other deals et cetera, I get a total spend of about $126.2 million. But in the cash flow for the first half it’s only $68.3 million and I’m just wondering is that just because one or two of the deals haven’t been completed or is it an accounting difference or was it a lot of cash came from some of those companies. And that we should be thinking that $126.2 million is too much have in the cash flow for access this year?

Ori Yehudai

Alon you want to take it, because I don’t think there is $126 million, but go ahead Alon?

Alon Granot

[Indiscernible] but anyway we’re not using the cash as [indiscernible] we’re using the net debt. If we have more cash we're putting that into the debt that we have. But it refers to you, I’m not sure I understand where the $126 million, where it comes from.

Ian Hunter

Okay. I’m looking at costs and dollars of well, I’ve got PTI, the PTI there René Laurent, the WSF, [indiscernible], BSE, sorry, the BSE and the flavor business no because they are after the year-end. But those five is a total of that that’s 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, because...

It was just that my total was slightly higher than it was in the cash flow, but I was wondering one or two of them still have to complete because obviously the [indiscernible] and SDFLC were in June. So maybe they will be reflected in the full numbers?

Alon Granot

That’s not yet completed, but PTI during the financial not in the investment.

The next question is from Ben Gorman of UBS. Please go ahead.

Ben Gorman

Hi, guys. And just a few from me. And in terms of the sort of the acceleration and sort of broadly in terms of the demands of the natural that you’ve talked about and specifically that driving your business in and in fine ingredients segment. Can you give us any more detail in terms of the confirm [ph] of that acceleration? So, what do you think sort of the conversion and say natural colors for example if you had a sort of a conversion in terms of percentage points to the market previously. And what you think that’s increased, is it a third more and sort of this year versus three years ago. Or can you try and contextualize that forum?

And second one sort of small technical one in terms of the Easter impact. And what do you think the sort of underlying difference in terms of Q1 versus Q2 is if you take away the sort of difference in Easter timing?

And then sort of just the final one on gross margin again, in terms of the underlying gross margin is some of some of your peers. And I know you’ve obviously got a few different drivers in terms of purchasing and your sort of overall consolidation internally in the business. But can you try and bridge the gap in terms of some of your biggest competitors' weaker gross margin outlook and is that really sort of what the market does look like or are you not seeing that? Thanks.

Ori Yehudai

Right. I will start with the last two of them, I’m not sure I fully understood the first one. First of all, I don’t think that there is any significant effect of Easter, because really it was in a way balance during the quarter. So, I don’t see any significant influence of Easter that will influence second quarter or so.

The question about the gross margin, is relevant and is connected mainly to the product mix. When you look at pure sweet flavor business, that is more correspondence to some of our largest competitor, our gross margin will be nicely above 60%. In fine ingredient for example, typically our gross margin will be lower than 40% but when you go to our SG&A, this will typically be much lower than our SG&A of a typical flavor business. The flavor solution stands somewhere in the middle with a gross margin that is below 40 and as I mentioned before, EBIT or EBITDA margin that are below the average of the flavor companies.

All together when you look at the total Frutarom portfolio, you see the contribution of a different product line food system again lower gross margin slightly again lower EBITDA than a pure flavor business, while in the pure flavor business Frutarom achieve EBITDA margin nicely above 25% which I believe is above our competitors and that’s because I believe of better pricing power that Frutarom has with the smaller and mid-sized customers compared with our large competitors.

Bottom line I think it’s a product mix that is dictating that and on top of that the potential improvement that I'm sure we will see from the global purchasing and the other project will continue to bring improvement both in the gross margin which relates to purchasing fully in the gross margin in and to the EBIT and EBITDA margins.

If that’s a good reasonable answer for the last two questions, I will be happy if you can help me little bit to better understand the first question.

Ben Gorman

Absolutely and that’s helpful in terms of pricing power with smaller players, that’s very interesting. And to what I was really meaning in terms of the first question is obviously, you talked about the acceleration as demand for naturals and sort of globally. But if we can try and quantify that, that would be really helpful. For example, in terms of the percentage of new products produced them quite some of your competitors, I think it was quite sort of 80% of new products are all natural rather than sort of 20% are synthetic. And obviously you compare that to the conversion in the market and obviously below 80% or if you think about the demand and the new products which are all-natural increasing from say a 7-year life cycle to the 5 years. I'm sort of, I'm really...

Ori Yehudai

Your question is excellent, allow me to give some light on that hopefully I will satisfy at least 50% of your question. I mean generally speaking Frutarom grew its natural portfolio from around 70% to three of the goal to around 75%, now I believe this percentage will go towards 80% only from organic growth because the main organic growth comes from natural product.

A synthetic product, still relevant mainly in emerging markets while in Europe in the United States, in Canada, North America but in also in some of the emerging markets as far as we grow 95% I would say with natural product.

When you talk about the growth in our natural fine ingredient, we just entered the natural color and natural anti-oxidant in the last two years through several acquisitions. So, we're in a way definitely in the natural color a baby, a baby that is changing his attitude in a way, which I believe is interesting because historically we both companies that we didn’t have salesforce and relationship with the food industry and their main business was with the main player in the color business being people like Christian Hansen [ph] [indiscernible] and some of the other large flavor companies. We continue of course to do this business but the main focus is on going to our 40,000 different customers in food and using our 1,000 sales people to offer food solutions that are much closer to flavors and our tailor-made solutions and this takes a year to a year and a half to start seeing the results from that which we'll start seeing.

Our natural color and the natural antioxidants are growing double digit in the last two years, and I believe it's only the beginning because the potential mainly definitely for natural color, a market that is being estimated at 1.7 billion with internal growth of between 6 to 8%, this is a huge opportunity for growth and I believe that Frutarom being a prime manufacturer of the prime ingredients takes for example a color like a natural, which is one of the more important products and take one of the largest food that is being sold in the world called mac and cheese that moved from synthetic color to a natural, consumption of natural grew suddenly and increased suddenly significantly and availability issues exist, prices increased and that's just one example of the product where Frutarom started in own plantation that we come into fruition within less than a year but also increase our capacities and so on to be able to cope with the demand that we are seeing and we could sell much more, the same goes with other natural colors, some antioxidant and so on.

And that's why I'm so excited about this opportunity and this movement towards natural that is being intensified in almost everywhere we're active party.

The next question is from Vineet Karia of Citibank, please go ahead.

Vineet Karia

Thank you for taking up my question. I think most of them have already been answered I just got one more one for you. I am seeing this quarter that finance costs are getting higher, so may I know the reason behind this and like how should we think about finance costs going forward?

Ori Yehudai

I will allow Alon to answer and I think the answer would be divided between the debt and -- yes Alon go ahead.

Alon Granot

Yes, if you divide between interest on the debt and exchange rate you see that interest is same ratio that we are doing maybe the last two years. Our cost of debt is less than 1.3%, additional to that we have a cost of translation lost due to the strength of the euro compared to the dollar in end of the quarter that affects some of our euro liabilities.

So, if you look going forward between the interest rate or the ratio of the interest should be similar and all the exchange rate will be much lower.

The next question is from Tavy Rosner of Barclays, please go ahead.

Tavy Rosner

Hi everyone thanks for taking my questions, most of them were answered, just maybe two quick ones. I may be wrong, I seem to have seen a headline about the share buyback, was wondering if I read it properly and then if yes, what's the strategy here.

Ori Yehudai

There's nothing changed here. We have an option plan to 35 senior employees under which in the last 20 years we are buying every six months some shares that are being allocated for these employees that are getting one-third after a year; second part, second year; third part, third year so that's what you're seeing so it’s not a strategy it's just not to dilute shareholders, that's the plan that we have for the last 20 years.

Tavy Rosner

Understood, thank you and then the last one is, you mentioned the global purchasing power and I'm just trying to quantify I know it's not easy but if you have a way to think about Frutarom once you reach your 2020 targets or before and Frutarom has a $2 billion purchasing power, you know what kind of uplift you think you could bring to the gross margin from the global purchasing power perspective?

Ori Yehudai

I believe between 1% and 1.5% improvement in gross margin that goes to the bottom line.

Tavy Rosner

Compared to today’s level?

Ori Yehudai

Compared to today, yeah.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Good afternoon, gentlemen. And thank you very much for the presentation. Just a few questions from me, the majority have actually been answered. So, in terms of CapEx, you mentioned that you have two new sites one in Brazil and another in Vietnam. I’m just wondering what is your full year CapEx outlook for FY 2017 and 2018 there.

And my second question relates to your flavors and adjusted operating margin in Q2, could be improvement year-on-year of EBIT [ph]. Are you able to tell us how much of that relates to the cost savings coming through in Wiberg? Thank you.

Ori Yehudai

Thank you for these two questions. Look, the plant in Brazil and Vietnam, Brazil is an acquisition we just made, so up till now it has almost zero effect. The trend [ph] would be completed I think in quarter one or maximum quarter two next year with $6 million investment and in Vietnam we start building towards the beginning of next year. The cost will below the one in Brazil.

Generally speaking, we believe that we can be consistent in our statement that our depreciation, will not be higher than our depreciation level.

And this is true while we include the strategic investment like the one we did in China, like the one we did in South Africa and others and that we called typically when we are acquiring so many operations, we’re having many cases over capacity and newer plants and more efficient plants like Wiberg for example, that not necessarily require a lot of investments and that’s why we can include this strategic investment within the total statement by average depreciation level should be conservatively a good guideline.

As far as savings in the first half, I was mentioning that less than half of the 20 was seen in the first half bearing in mind that $6 million will come from the natural ingredients, this will come only at the end of the year. So, you should take a number of let say half Wiberg or slightly less like I don’t know five plus or minus, I think you are in the right ballpark.

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Yehudai, would you like to make your concluding statement?

Ori Yehudai

Yes, again thank you very much for participating for the trust, Alon, Roe and myself are at your disposal. If you have any other questions, suggestions or so we highly welcome. We are transparent in the way we present our results and future plans and we’ll be happy to give you all the information that we delivered in order to better understand Frutarom business, Frutarom trend and so on. And I’m very, very pleased that to be optimistic for the remaining of the year and for next year. And I thank you very much for your participation in Frutarom. Thank you and have a great afternoon and day.

Thank you. This concludes the Frutarom Industry’s Limited second quarter 2017 results conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may go ahead and disconnect.

