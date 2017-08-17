We discuss below the current injection trends we are seeing in 2017 versus the previous year and the five-year average.

Using the before revision storage injection figure, this was 4 Bcf lower than our estimate of +48 Bcf.

The report shows a change of +53 Bcf (after revisions), but a +44 Bcf (before revisions).

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

This week's EIA storage report had multiple adjustments. Taking the raw change week-over-week, EIA reported an injection of 44 Bcf. Taking in the adjustments, EIA reported +53 Bcf. We will use +44 Bcf for comparison in this report.

The EIA reported a +44 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 3.082 Tcf. This compares to the +23 Bcf change last year and +50 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Coming into this report, the consensus average was +48 Bcf with a range between +35 Bcf to +58 Bcf. We expected +48 Bcf and was in-line with the consensus average. We were off by 4 Bcf in this storage report.

Since the start of Q3, our estimates are currently 21 Bcf higher than EIA's reported storage figure of 3.082 Tcf, while consensus is off by 26 Bcf.

Implied flow from our estimate to what EIA reported looks in-line for the week ending 8/11.

Price action following the EIA storage report was bullish despite headline figures showing +53 Bcf. Backing out the adjustments, the week-over-week change was +44 Bcf.

Storage headed to the five-year averages...

Weather overnight was bearish resulting in a higher storage injection figure for the end of August. Nonetheless, storage continues on pace to fall below the five-year average by the end of August.

Over the next two storage reports, we should see the difference to the five-year average close to single digits. The pace of the injections this year has been tight compared to the five-year average, but looser than last year's.

Since the start of injection season, 2017 saw a total injection of 1,031 Bcf versus 2016's 858 Bcf, and the five-year average of 1,241 Bcf.

Over that 133 days, the market has been 1.58 Bcf/d tighter than the five-year average (reflecting fundamental difference).

Consensus (via ICE settlement) is currently forecasting EOS to be 3.775 Tcf, or 693 Bcf higher than today. Translating that to weekly figures, the average injection expected from August 11 to November 3 is 58 Bcf. This compares to the five-year average weekly average of 69.5 Bcf or 834 Bcf total.

Translating that to a daily balance, the market is forecasting the fundamental balance to tighten to 1.64 Bcf/d versus the 1.58 Bcf/d we've observed since injection season started.

For readers that have found our natural gas analysis insightful, we think you will find our premium service to be more valuable. See here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.