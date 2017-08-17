Seadrill Partners: The News Spells Out A Final Resolution At Hand For Seadrill

Good news: SDLP resumes a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the first and second quarters of 2017 of $0.10 per unit for each quarter.

Investment thesis:

The offshore drilling industry is dealing with the nasty effects of a stubborn bear cycle as I speak. The result is that Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) - which owns 42,819,100 total common (26,275,750 shares) and subordinated shares (16,543,350 shares) of Seadrill Partners, LLC (NYSE: SDLP) or 46.6% (Minority holder) - has an unbearable debt load that will have to be refinanced soon.

SDLP was tightly intertwined financially with Seadrill Ltd. And the issue was becoming very serious after the recent episode of the Seadrill debt restructuring, which has been delayed until September.

The issue for Seadrill Partners was to insulate itself from Seadrill's restructuring and avoid filing for Bankruptcy.

These covenants relate to the following secured credit facilities where both parties are guarantors:

US$ 1.45 billion facility relating to both the West Vela drillship (owned by Seadrill Partners) and the West Tellus drillship (owned by Seadrill Limited), of which US$342 million was outstanding at the end of 2016 with respect to the West Vela. US$ 420 million facility relating to the West Polaris drillship (owned by Seadrill Partners) of which US$279 million was outstanding at the end of 2016. US$ 440 million facility relating to both the T-15 & T-16 tender rigs (owned by Seadrill Partners) and the West Telesto jack-up (owned by Seadrill Limited) of which US$119 million was outstanding at the end of 2016 with respect to the T-15 & T-16.

These three facilities relate to rigs purchased by the Company from Seadrill Limited which contain identical covenants to those in other Seadrill Limited facilities.

In April 2017, Seadrill Partners deferred distributions to common unitholders pending completion of this transaction, and the company will resume distributions at the same level as prior to the deferral. This cash distribution will be paid on or about September 5, 2017 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 29, 2017.

News today:

Today, Seadrill Partners released the following:

[SDLP] has completed amendments to three secured credit facilities that relate to rigs purchased by the Company from Seadrill Limited that will insulate the Company from events of default related to Seadrill Limited's likely use of chapter 11 proceedings to implement its restructuring plan. The amendments to the three facilities remove Seadrill Limited and its consolidated entities as a borrower or guarantor, separate the facilities such that the resulting Seadrill Partners facilities are secured only by the Company's assets without recourse to Seadrill Limited or its assets, and extend the maturities of the resulting Seadrill Partners facilities by 2.5 years. As part of this transaction we have agreed to a prepayment of US$ 100 million upon closing and two subsequent prepayments of US$25 million, one of which will be made six months after closing and another of which will be made 12 months after closing, in each case distributed pro rata across the three resulting Seadrill Partners facilities. We have also agreed to certain covenant and security amendments and to cancel the $100 million revolver provided by Seadrill Limited.

Commentary:

What do we know about SDLP balance sheet?

According to the first quarter press release, total liquidity for the company stood at $1,012.4 million at the end of the first-quarter (cash and cash equivalent were $862.4 million), including $150 million of the available undrawn amount under SDLP's two revolving credit facilities. The total liquidity and cash will be affected by the news today.

Long-term debt is $3.6 Billion and shares outstanding are 91.821 million. With quarterly distribution of $0.10 per share, it is a total of $36.7 million per year. Revenues are going down quickly and may be below $327.5 million for the 1Q'17.



Contract backlog as of 5/1/2017 is approximately $2.1 billion or about $1.9 billion today.

Conclusion:

It is a good news for Seadrill Partners, no doubt about it. I was expecting Seadrill Partners to secure an agreement with the lenders and it happened as expected. I said in my preceding article:

I believe the company has a reasonable chance to avoid a restructuring and reach a financial agreement with the lenders. But I am thinking that any agreement will be subject to a conditional suspension of the distribution for the foreseeable future. SDLP's financial situation is not improving and the company will need to keep the cash it can save.

However, the company felt comfortable enough to keep the distribution at $0.10 per share and per quarter. While I do not think it is reasonable looking at the market, it is still a good news for shareholders.

The stock tested today the resistance line of the descending wedge pattern, but unfortunately was not strong enough to break out the pattern today due to a negative market.



Seadrill is now a step closer to unveil its restructuring plan after removing another thorny obstacle called Seadrill Partners. Seadrill reemphasized that the company will likely involve chapter 11 proceedings.

It is likely that the comprehensive restructuring plan will require a substantial impairment or conversion of our bonds, as well as impairment and losses for other stakeholders, including shipyards. As a result, the Company currently expects that shareholders are likely to receive minimal recovery for their existing shares.

I recommend to accumulate the stock under $3.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on Seadrill Partners and other offshore drillers. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade SDLP on special occasions.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.