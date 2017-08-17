Spirit Airlines: The Smartest Airline Stock To Buy Now

We say get long Spirit Airlines, which is gaining share while also expanding margins.

An interesting dynamic is developing in the airline industry that will drive future stock market performance. In a nutshell, high-cost, legacy operators are losing share to nimble, low-cost providers.

"Legacy players have consistently lost share," says Hedgeye Industrials analyst Jay Van Sciver in a recent institutional conference call. In particular, the highest cost players, like United Continental (UAL), have a real problem. "They are basically ceding share to keep pricing high," Van Sciver says.

One possible way to play this trend? Get long Spirit Airlines (SAVE). "What's important is that they've grown market share in this exponential way while also expanding margins. That is a good model," Van Sciver says. "If you can take share, grow quickly, and expand margins, that suggests you have something figured out."

Watch the video above with Van Sciver where he discusses this evolving market trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.