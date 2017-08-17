Seadrill And Seadrill Partners - Which One Will Survive?

Today, Seadrill (SDRL) announced that it has come to an agreement with holders of the three secured credit facilities that relate to the rigs purchased by subsidiary Seadrill Partners Limited (SDLP). The effect of this is that SDRL will insulate SDLP from a possible default by SDRL related to the ongoing restructuring plan. In other words, SDLP no longer acts as a guarantor for any of SDRL's debt. Lenders cannot take any action against SDLP or its assets. SDRL continues to warn present and future shareholders that the company expects shareholders are likely to receive minimal recovery for their existing shares.

SDLP in a nutshell

This is good news for SDLP, and, in my opinion, not so good news for SDRL. The chance of a survival is better for SDLP than it is for SDRL. It has a backlog of $2.1 billion, with an average duration of 1.5 years, as of May 24, 2017. It also has cash of $862.4 million, and its long-term debt stands at $3,089 million. This means it has a debt/backlog ratio of 1.47. The company reported EPS of $3.06 at the end of 2016.

When we look at their fleet with a of total 11 rigs, eight of them are in operation and only three are idle. This constitutes 27% of the fleet. Free cash flow in the first quarter, which management considered to be distributable, was $68.9 million. They decided to defer the distribution, in view of the restructuring of SDRL. They intend to reinstate the distribution once the restructuring is over. However, in view of the prolonged weakness in the offshore drilling market, I think it would be prudent to reduce the debt further.

SDRL in a nutshell

On the other hand, when we look at SDRL, it has a backlog of $3.4 billion for the same period, with cash on hand standing at $1.5 billion. What is more troubling is the well-known and well-reported long-term debt of $8.17 billion. Their ratio of debt/backlog is 2.4. And SDRL lost $0.36 per share last year.

They will also have a more difficult task in getting their whole fleet of rigs back in operation. The total number of rigs is 38, with 21 in operation and as many as 17 rigs being idle. Idle rigs constitute 45% of the fleet.

Conclusion

I expect the share price of SDRL to keep dropping. SDLP will probably hold at the levels we're seeing today, as I do not expect too many investors buying it at this moment.

At the end of July, several analysts in Norway who follow SDRL closely stopped giving any recommendations on the company. They felt it was too chaotic to determine what it's going to be worth after the restructuring is over. What they all seem to agree on is that, in addition to dealing with the lenders, there has to be a large injection of equity. It's not possible at this moment to speculate about how many new shares have to be issued.

Whatever the answer to this is, combined with the fact that shares are trading at $0.31 today, there is no doubt in my mind that, post-restructuring, there has to be a reverse split taking place. Therefore, unless you trade and know something no one else knows, it would be best to wait and see what happens after the dust has settled.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.