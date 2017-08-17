Serco Group Plc: 2017 Half Year Results Show Margins Should Slowly Improve Going Forward

UTP margin is the key to trigger a significant price improvement in the stock, at least in the medium term.

Serco Group Plc's (OTCPK:SECCF) (OTCPK:SECCY) investment rationale revolves mainly around the improvement of margins rather than revenues (at least in the medium term). As explained in a previous note, at current revenue levels, a UTP (Underlying Trading Profit) margin of 5-6% (historical average for the company and the sector) would increase the value of the company by more than 70% from today's share price.

During the half year 2017 results presentation (Serco Group plc half year results 2017), Serco announced a UTP margin of 2.3% for the first six months of the year, in contrast with the 3.3% obtained during the same period of 2016. However, the company showed improvement with respect to the second half of 2016, where the company's UTP bottomed at about 2.1%.

The improvement came mainly from higher savings and some growth in the contracts. In addition to this, HY 2016 got the benefit of different non-recurring items such as higher-than-expected volumes in the MELABS contract, run-ons on the VDOT and SFLTAP (Soldier For Life) contracts. All-in-all, HY 2017 results reflect a contention and stabilization of profits.

Now the question is how is Serco going to grow its UTP margin to the 5-6% target and when is that going to happen.

Let's start with the how. In my opinion, this can only come from four places:

1. Improving the margin of current contracts with maturities beyond 2020

Serco mentioned during the presentation that the OCP utilisation rate is getting lower, which means that the company's efforts towards improving the profitability of the contracts (or, better said, reducing the losses) are working. This should give hope, going forward, to margin expansion.

Further support to this idea is given from management's view on the prospects for UK-Europe Local and Regional Government area, their worst-performing division so far in 2017 (UTP margin of -1.5%):

"Level of UTP loss to improve as anticipate H2 return to modest profitability"

2. Successful rebids of current contracts at improved margins

About 40% of Serco's 2016 contracts are due for rebid before the end of 2019. My view is that 80% of the value of those contracts will be renewed/extended based on the company's contract rebidding history. These extensions represent an opportunity for Serco to leverage the experience it has acquired while running the contracts and negotiate better terms for both parties.

3. New contracts won at industry-like margins

One of the clear highlights of the presentation was the impressive amount of new order intake during the last 12 months: £4bn ($ 5.1bn) in new contracts, including the largest ever order awarded to the company (Grafton). These new contracts, which will start producing revenues between now and 2020 should be a clear source of higher margins (for instances, the NHS Barts contract was won besides not being the cheapest bid).

4. Bid costs affecting UTP

The delay in the award decision for the contracts bid in the Middle East has caused an unusual increase in the bid costs, which should normalize going forward.

As to when a margin of 5-6% is going to materialize, management has mentioned in various conference calls that reaching this goal "will depend on market conditions , the actions of our competitors, and of course our own efforts, but we expect between 2018 and 2020 we will make good progress towards them."

Therefore, we can expect that by the end of 2019, Serco should already be very close, if not over that target.

In summary, Serco's turnaround plan goes as expected. Second half of 2017 should show already some slight improvement in the margins although given the nature of the industry, profound changes will still take some time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SECCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.