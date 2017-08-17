Bellicum Offers A Promising Stock At Throwaway Prices

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) showed steady progress for its drug candidates BPX-501 and BPX-601. Despite its solid position and robust trial data, the stock dipped over 43 percent this year so far. The current valuation provides an opportunity to invest in a company with strong potential and a couple of upcoming catalysts. The company is currently in the process of discussing regulatory pathway for BPX-501 in the US and filing for approval in the EU in 2018. The company also has strong potential to build a niche for itself in the cutting edge CAR-T segment.

Bellicum recently reported important updates for its lead drug candidates BPX-501, which is an adjunct T-cell therapy for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The company announced that data from the BP-004 trial of the drug in a cohort of 47 pediatric patients with acute leukemias who lack a matched donor showed rapid immune reconstitution and low rates of relapse and mortality. Bellicum is now on its way to complete enrolment for the BP-004 trial to be conducted in the EU. The observational trial will involve pediatric patients receiving transplants from matched unrelated donors (‘MUD) without BPX-501. The stock is expected to receive positive impetus as the company moves ahead to file for EU approval next year

While near term catalysts for the stock are likely to come from BPX-501 which is in different stages of study for various conditions, Bellicum has another ace up its sleeve in the form of BPX-601, which has the potential to establish the company in the rapidly developing CAR-T segment. Bellicum recently started enrolling pancreatic cancer patients for the Phase 1 trial of BPX-601 which comes with a proprietary iMC activation switch and is designed to treat solid tumors expressing prostate stem cell antigen (PSCA).

Traditional CAR-T therapy involves the use of the patient’s own immune system for destroying cancerous cells. It is likely that Novartis will be the first pharma company to hit the market with CAR-T therapy. While Bellicum is currently in early stages of testing BPX-601 with Clinical Proof of Concept and Discovery stage for Non-reselectable pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors respectively, it is likely to carve a niche for itself with its novel GoCAR-T technology. GoCAR-T uses CAR-T cells which have been modified by including the proprietary dual co-stimulatory domain called MC. As per the preliminary data, GoCAR-T showed superior performance with regard to T-cell proliferation and anti-tumor activity.

Bellicum’s BPX-601 program is in very early stages for making any estimates about the addressable market potential, but the milestone achievements in the process are likely to provide significant catalysts for the stock in the coming months. The GoCAR-T technology is also expected to provide the company an edge when it comes to treating solid tumors.

The company’s focus on a limited number of pipeline candidates allow it to progress with relatively lesser strain on its financial resources. Bellicum recently reported its net loss for the second quarter of the year at $24.5 million, up from $16.5 million net loss it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company also reported considerable increase in its research and development expenses from $12 million in the second quarter of 2016 to $18 million for Q2 of 2017. However, such increase is a hallmark of development stage pharma companies with multiple drug candidates in the pipeline.

Bellicum ended the quarter with $139 million in cash, restricted cash and investments and expects to end the year with $85 to $95 million in cash and investments. At the average current burn rate, the company has enough resources to see it through 2018. However, any setback for any of its drug candidate may put strain on its liquidity. Investors should account for this factor while making an investment decision. While liquidity crunch may result in halt in development activities, it is more likely to lead to further fund raising, which, depending on the terms and conditions of the arrangement, may lead to dilution of its stock value. The company recently filed an S-3 registration pertaining to its intention to sell up to $150 million of its stock. However, since the company has enough cash to see it through the next year, it is not likely to use the authorization in the near future, thus alleviating concerns about stock price dilution.

The company stock is currently trading at its 52 weeks low, creating an opportunity for investors with medium to long term horizons. The stock is expected to gain solid ground as the company proceeds with its drug candidates and reports further developments. In the short term, the impetus for the stock is likely to come from BPX-501 as the company reports the results from the EU trial for the drug. In the medium term, investors will likely benefit from progress made by its other promising drug candidate BPX-601.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.