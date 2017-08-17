Quintana Energy Services Files To Raise $100 Million In IPO

I'll provide an update when we know more details, but I'm generally negative on oilfield service providers in the current poor macro oil price environment.

The cohort is under significant financial pressure, is losing money and using cash in operations.

Quintana is one of several oilfield service providers in the fracking industry that are attempting to access public markets in recent quarters.

Quintana Energy wants to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

Quintana Energy Services (QES), which provides diversified well services to onshore oil and gas exploration and production companies, intends to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering from the sale of common stock and preferred stock.

Quintana's primary services include directional drilling services, pressure pumping, pressure control and wireline.

The company is one of many privately held oilfield service providers that have unsuccessfully attempted to go public in recent months.

We don’t know the final terms of the IPO, but I am highly skeptical of the near-term prospects for an improved macro environment for the oil industry and, by extension, the oilfield service providers such as Quintana.

Company and Technology

The Houston, TX-based company was founded in 2006 to provide diversified well services to onshore oil and gas E&Ps (Exploration and Production).

Management is headed by Rogers Herndon, who was previously Chief Investment Officer at Quintana Energy Partners and Executive Vice President at Reliant Energy.

The company’s technology and services include:

Directional Drilling, Measurement While Drilling, Well Planning, Mud Motors

Pressure Control

Coiled Tubing, Snubbing, Nitrogen, Well Control

Pressure Pumping

Wireline Acidizing, cementing, well injection, workover pumping, wireline intervention, pressurized fluid pumping, coiled tubing

(Source: Quintana Energy Services)

Market and Competition

According to a recent Markets and Markets research report on the global oilfield services market, it is valued at $103 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $126 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 3.35% in the six year period from 2017.

Some important drivers of this expected growth will include an increase in oil and gas exploration, oilfield reserve increases, shale gas exploration, and the lifting of Iranian oil export sanctions.

Halliburton Company ( HAL

Schlumberger Ltd. ( SLB

Numerous other public and privately held fracking service providers

Financials and IPO Details

Quintana Energy Services’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing revenue since 2016

Uneven gross margins

Negative cash flow since 2016

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three and ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Quintana’s S-1)

Revenue

Q1 2017: $85 million, 38% increase vs. prior

2016: $210 million, 11% increase vs. prior

2015: $189 million, 53% decrease vs. prior

2014: $402 million

Gross Margin (%)

Q1 2017: 22%

2016: 13%

2015: 19%

2014: 34%

Cash Flow From Operations

1Q 2017: $19 million cash used in operations

2016: $43 million cash used in operations

2015: $32 million cash flow from operations

As of Q1 2017, the company had $258 million in cash and $164 million in total liabilities.

Quintana Energy Services intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO to repay existing debt facilities as follows (Per Quintana S-1),

As of March 31, 2017, we had $79.1 million of borrowings outstanding and $5.4 million outstanding letters of credit under the Revolving Credit Facility and the ability to incur an additional $14.6 million of borrowings. As of December 31, 2016, the weighted average interest rate on amounts borrowed under the Revolving Credit Facility was approximately 5.53%... The Revolving Credit Facility matures on September 9, 2018. As of March 31, 2017, we had $41.1 million of borrowings outstanding under our Term Loan, including $1.1 million of capitalized interest. Interest on the unpaid principal is at a rate of 10.0% per annum, accrues on a daily basis and is paid in arrears at the end of each fiscal quarter. At the end of each quarter all accrued and unpaid interest is paid in kind by capitalizing and adding to the outstanding principal balance. We incurred this indebtedness under the Term Loan to repay $22 million of existing indebtedness, fund balance sheet growth and for general corporate purposes. The Term Loan matures on December 19, 2020.

Listed managers of the IPO include Citigroup, Barclay, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co, Simmons & Company International, Energy Specialists of Piper Jaffray.

Commentary

Quintana’s last profitable year was in 2014, as the oil price drop began to harshly affect the oilfield service providers.

I have written extensively about the oilfield service industry and the now many unsuccessful attempts for privately held companies to go public.

Management of these companies like to tout their rig utilization rate and efficiency, yet their financials all tell the same story of barely mitigated losses since the price of oil has dropped dramatically, now remaining below $50 per barrel.

Quintana has admirably downsized its cost structure, but the company is still in the red.

It’s anybody’s guess when the price of oil will rise enough to reduce some of the Darwinian competition among the oilfield service industry that is effectively killing profits.

My own assumption is that it will be some time before there is any type of pricing power in the industry, so therefore I am generally recommending that investors avoid oilfield service providers.

We don’t know the final terms of the IPO, and I will provide an update when we learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.