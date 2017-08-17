Groupon May Turn The Corner

Introduction

Everyone likes to do, get, or make a good deal. Either by edging out the market, your peer group, or by clinching an asset or experience where the price you pay is sufficiently low that value can be instantly appreciated. Get your nails nicely clipped (if you were actually going to this kind of saloon), or buy an iPhone plug (take the real one otherwise it will stop operating after a few weeks). Groupon (GRPN) is at the centre of animal spirits. Also, once the fastest company ever to reach $1bn in sales, the company has fallen from its darling status due to some zealous misrepresentations in its IPO filing and its former CEO/Founder leaving. This paves the way for a good write-up.

I will argue in this short note that putting some money at work in Groupon is not a bad idea if you can pick your timing right: capitalizing on turnaround efforts, maximizing probability as an acquisition target / commercial partnership play and operating performance.

Business model

In essence, Groupon brings together supply and demand. It allows mostly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to market their service or product to a large pool of potential clients. Reducing marketing costs in cases where client acquisition costs are high, or to optimize utilization of their services that are structured on a (semi) fixed operating expense base.

The daily deal business that is the origin of Groupon's model worked because some merchants could generate lots of traffic and market their business in a different way, fill their underutilized franchise and get some additional cross-sell in their business. Groupon grew too quickly with proliferation in many international markets that all required local expertise and commitment. Also, the realization kicked in that doing a good deal only now and then is not a viable long term business model. Being a daily habit in local commerce is.

What I like most about Groupon is that it creates tangible benefits for both the merchants on the supply side as well as for clients on the demand side. For a quick snapshot of Groupon, see the enclosed fact sheet as per 2Q2017 of the company

2Q2017 Groupon Fact Sheet

Strategic pivot and operational execution

The new Groupon leadership team acknowledges that their model needs to improve in terms of customer experience, merchant traction and getting beyond the daily deal proposition to a daily habit platform. Compare it with an unsolved Rubiks cube, there is a combination you just need to get the moves right. Rich Williams and Mike Randolfi are pursuing the daily habit in local commerce strategy that hinges on the following value levers:

(1) accelerating customer purchase frequency

(2) seamless engagement for customer and merchant

(3) driving customer growth

In order to focus on this, Groupon's footprint will also be reduced from 26 countries (as per 3Q2016) to 15 core countries going forward, which include the United States, Canada, most of Western Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, and make substantive efficiency steps in the operating expense base.

(1) Customer purchase frequency

Groupon has 48.3m active clients as per 2Q2017 (defined as clients that made 1 purchase in the last twelve month, hence I am a client). An active client makes about ~4-5 purchases a year, or once every quarter or so. Getting these clients to increase their frequency, is the magic ingredient to unlock significant value going forward.

Customers may want to hunt for a great deal every now and then, however, they buy much more if Groupon is an utility-like platform that can be used in everyday life and for everyday needs.

(2) Seamless engagement

When you go to a restaurant on a date you don't like to pay by showing a clumsy printed coupon that has the word discount written all over it. Discretion is the key to success here, and clients are only likely to be indiscrete (and buy from Groupon) if the discount is outrageously good that style is subordinate to the deal. Truth is that style is important. Groupon is pretty outspoken to go voucher-less and weaving the coupon automatically into the payment mechanism, for example, in their recent partnership with Mastercard. Part of becoming a daily habit is to have a great product or platform, these are some of the right moves in my view.

(3) Customer growth

Overall active customer growth has been positive over the last 6 quarters, from 44.2m as per 1Q2016 to 48.3m clients as per 2Q2017. Its marketing spent is ~15% of revenues in 2Q2017 with sticking to a hurdle rate of 12-18 months payback in gross profit of all $ marketing spend and order discounts it gives to clients (~$56m in 2Q2017).

Also extending the concept of customer growth is the partnerships Groupon is forming, for example, the one recently announced with Grubhub in food delivery.

On mobile, Groupon has its app downloaded 157m times. That is pretty decent. Being the best rated mobile app in retail in 2016 (by Applause) should not be an impediment to drive more growth.

Operating performance

Groupon's gross profit for the local segment (the local commerce service business) measured on total billings is >2x the goods segment both in North America as well as in the international business. As depicted below, the gross billings mix is gradually steered into the local segment which I see as a positive, with the goods business' future being a great support role.

N-America 1Q2016 2Q2016 3Q2016 4Q2016 1Q2017 2Q2017 Local 58% 56% 58% 53% 61% 63% Travel 11% 11% 10% 8% 12% 12% Goods 31% 33% 32% 39% 27% 25%

International 1Q2016 2Q2016 3Q2016 4Q2016 1Q2017 2Q2017 Local 46% 47% 46% 45% 49% 49% Travel 15% 13% 15% 12% 14% 12% Goods 39% 40% 40% 43% 38% 40%

Consolidated 1Q2016 2Q2016 3Q2016 4Q2016 1Q2017 2Q2017 Local 54% 53% 54% 51% 57% 59% Travel 12% 12% 12% 9% 12% 12% Goods 34% 35% 34% 40% 30% 29%

Financials

All of the above initiatives should eventually flow to the bottom line. Looking at the financials currently to get into the stock is still a leap of faith. Negative earnings of $34m in 1H2017 and in each full year since its inception, Groupon has made a loss. Its market cap of $2.2bn and book value of equity at $186m (take out the goodwill and intangible assets and you get a negative tangible book equity of $(129)m), is not my preferred balance sheet position in a turnaround situation.

What I do like is the negative working capital that allows Groupon to grow its business in an efficient manner. This is mostly captured in the line 'accrued merchant and supplier payables' ($606m as per 2Q2017) that allow Groupon to get paid by its clients first before transferring payments to its merchants. The cash balance of $619m as per 2Q2017 is therefore indeed largely consummated by a current liability in Groupon's business model.

In 2016, Groupon had operating cash flow of $117m with cash flows from investing activities of $(69)m. Although this is not creating a sufficient safety margin, the reason why the cash balance has been deteriorating from $853m at year end 2015 to $619m as per 2Q2017. It is largely the cash outflows to support its share buyback program. Besides, the Company has an undrawn credit arrangement of $250m as a buffer or source for any investments (matures in July 2019).

Any valuation of Groupon is going to be wildly scientific and totally inaccurate. Since the company's IPO in November 2011, it has been a bumpy ride down from ~$26 per share then to ~$4 per share now.

Next steps for Groupon

The strength of Groupon is the local commerce angle, this is the uniqueness of the model that makes the platform potentially very sticky. Besides the ongoing operational execution that is in play, there are a few avenues available for Groupon. It could add functionality to its platform that uses geolocations and preferences so it can pop up when you are on the go to trigger potential purchases, e.g. Groupon as a map that also draws out the experience location (rather than focusing on the goods page). Also, when dealing with local commerce, a merchant review component embedded for clients can enrich the customer experience (e.g. Yelp), or having other institutional links to merchants to get a deeper inventory base or making merchants more successful (e.g. Hibu/Yell) can be a great value addition.

Conclusion

As a token of faith in Groupon, I have purchased an i-phone charger (and previously a set of t-shirts) prior to writing this note. Likely, I will put a toe in the water on the stock and accumulate further if in the following quarters the operating metrics are showing a sustained pendulum towards the transition to a daily habits commerce platform. There is a reasonable chance that a potential tie-up with another player could make sense to tap into wider or richer profit pool, either as a M&A exit or in a more commercial partnership form. Animal spirits are against the share price of Groupon currently. If the company can spiral into positive earnings and improve client purchase frequency, the herd can start running in another direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GRPN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.