Stage Stores' (SSI) Michael Glazer on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 17, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Randi Sonenshein - Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy

Michael Glazer - President and Chief Executive Officer

Oded Shein - Chief Financial Officer

Thorsten Weber - Chief Merchandising Officer

Analysts

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Stage Stores Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, the company will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your moderator for today’s call, Ms. Randi Sonenshein, Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy. Ms. Sonenshein, please begin your conference call.

Randi Sonenshein

Thank you, operator. Good morning. With us on the call is Michael Glazer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Oded Shein, Chief Financial Officer; and Thorsten Weber, Chief Merchandising Officer. We’ll begin with prepared remarks and then take questions.

Supplemental materials regarding our business are available in a presentation posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at corporate.stage.com. Our comments this morning include adjusted results not derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP results have been adjusted to exclude the impact of charges related to the Gordmans acquisition, store closures and other strategic initiatives. Reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results are included in this morning’s earnings release, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Our discussion this morning will also include forward-looking statements. Various factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our most recent Form 10-K, our other filings with the SEC and this morning’s earnings release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of today’s date, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements.

I’ll now turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Glazer

Thank you, Randi. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I’ll begin by discussing our recent improved performance in our department stores, provide some thoughts about our Gordmans business and then comment on our strategic priorities in the fall season. Thorsten will review our merchandize initiatives; and Oded, whose birthday it is today, will follow with financial details.

We are very pleased with our significant improvement in comparable sales in the second quarter. Our down 3.6% comp was better than expected and was a dramatic gain over the first quarter. The 600 basis point comp improvement for the quarter, which culminated in positive comp sales in July, let me say that again, positive comp sales in July, is a result of traction from several key initiatives. It also reflects the positive trends and momentum that we are seeing in our markets.

Importantly, our four energy states, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico, which include border stores, posted sales results that were similar to the balance of the chain. Obviously, some of the macro factors, like increasing rig counts, other retailers closing stores and a relatively stronger peso were also helpful. Our online sales saw strong results with double-digit growth. Overall, we are delighted with the sequential improvement, the better traffic trends and the positive momentum that appears to be building in our business.

With that background, we remain accurately focused on effectively managing our promotional levels, expenses and inventory. Our department store inventories continue to be in great shape from both a quantity and content perspective as evidenced by 7% reduction in the inventory at the end of the quarter compared to last year.

Our clearance inventory at quarter end is also down significantly. This gives our merchandizing team the open to buy that is necessary to take advantage of great opportunities as we entered the critical fall season.

From a category standpoint, it's no surprised that our non-apparel areas were better than our apparel departments. Home, gifts, handbags and cosmetics were the best performing categories. The top apparel areas were dresses, plus-sizes and denim. Active continues to outperform, thanks to Nike, Puma and Adidas.

Shifting over the Gordmans, we believe there is significant growth potential in our new off-price model. It has been an exciting time for our team to onboard 58 Gordmans stores. We are making great progress in integrating these stores into our infrastructure and reposition them as an off-price concept. Our goal is to thrill every guest with a fun shopping experience and exciting deals.

We have now completed our system integration, built the merchandizing team, renegotiated leases, begun ordering exciting merchandize and reduced our pricing on existing inventory. The reaction from the off-price vendor community has been absolutely sensational, and we look forward to many years of growing our concept and furthering those important vendor partnerships.

At quarter end, the inventory levels in our Gordmans stores were still down significantly, as our team adjusts to a supply chain the demand speed. It is critical that we get fresh opportunistic merchandize to our guests as fast as possible. Having said that, we have been disciplined and thoughtful to ensure a consistent flow of new deals. If you may have probably heard from other off-price retailers, there is absolutely no shortage of available merchandize in the marketplace. Once the store are properly stocked, which should be at the beginning of the fourth quarter, we will use marketing to invite guests to discover our incredibly compelling lower priced offers.

From a category standpoint, home décor, juniors, plus-sizes and young men's are the focal points in our Gordmans assortment. From an operating standpoint, we see huge opportunities to grow our loyalty and credit programs, especially with our enhanced ADS agreement that Oded will discuss in a few minutes.

Turning to our department stores, our jumpstart plan initiatives to sell one more ensure a great omnichannel experience and most importantly drive higher guest satisfaction scores are all showing meaningful improvements. Later this season, we will be introducing online ordering from within our stores, giving guest access to a virtual 1,000-square-foot store. We are also continuing to expand or digital marketing efforts and grow our mobile business.

Another initiative we are advancing this fall is enhancing our loyalty program, which has grown to 6 million members. In July, we relaunched the value proposition for our Style Circle Rewards program in our private label credit card. In the fourth quarter, we will reissue our private label credit card, which has historically generated a nice lift to sales. We continue to see opportunities to grow participation in our loyalty program, increase personalized offers and add credit income.

Our merchants continue to invigorate our assortments. Our beauty business is a great example. We have 32 new Estée Lauder and Clinique counters being installed this fall as well as the launch of a 600 square foot expanded beauty concept in 150 stores. Our gifts assortments will be larger than ever for this fourth quarter, and we are adding more off-price and close-out buys in all categories in our department stores. We also believe we can improve merchandize margin for the year by building more liquidity into merchandize plans, reducing promotional discount levels, eliminating overlapping coupons and enhancing seasonal transitions.

As we think about the rest of the year, we believe that the promotional environment will stay competitive and traffic will remain somewhat constrained. That said, based on our recent performance, which exceeded our internal expectations, we have the confidence to raise our annual guidance.

To summarize, we are optimistic about our business right now. We have improved trends and momentum from the second quarter. Our strategic initiatives are showing signs, and we are excited about the opportunities to grow our off-price business. At this time, I want to make a special point to thank all of our associates for their ongoing efforts and dedication especially in this challenging retail environment. It is great to see that their incredible work ethic and winning attitude is clearly reaping benefits as improving trends emerge and our guests continue to express greater satisfaction with the retail experience. We also appreciate our loyal shareholders who continue to support Stage.

I’ll now turn the call over to Thorsten, who will provide additional details on our exciting merchandize strategies. Thorsten?

Thorsten Weber

Thank you, Michael, and good morning, everyone. I’d like to update you on the progress with our jumpstart initiatives in our department stores. As Michael mentioned, we ended Q2 with sales momentum delivering strong results in home, plus-sizes, dresses, handbags, denim and beauty. Going into back-to-school, we saw an acceleration in our active sales, particularly with Nike, Adidas and Puma. Overall, our merchant team has been making great progress with each of our department store jumpstart initiatives.

First, we’re committed delivering newness for our guests with each visit. To accomplish that we're flowing our receipts much more evenly across each quarter and maintaining strong liquidity. This positions our merchants to react to trends.

Next we are elevating style by leveraging trend and outfitting through our gets to look program. Gets a look emphasizes delivering new monthly trend statements on mannequins, complete with head-to-tail outfitting across apparel, shoes, hand bags and accessories. Based on a strong response so far, we’ll be expanding our gets a look program in third quarter.

Another component of elevating style within our department stores is our focus on key female categories that are most important to our guests. For example, our women's plus-size business has pointed up to 30% this fall and already achieved that comp last month with an early assortment expansion.

Our beauty initiatives begin to take hold as well in the third quarter. Earlier this month, we installed our beauty shop in a 150 doors offering new moderate-price brands in a self-serve environment that will attract more men or women and earlier results have been really encouraging.

We are also expanding for prestige cosmetics, rolling out Estée Lauder and Clinique shops in an additional 32 stores. These shops are smaller than our existing counters, allowing these important prestige brands to be introduced into our medium-size stores with less staffing, less inventory and reduced capital investment.

Our impulse initiative performed well under department stores during the second quarter, where we saw a significant growth in our home and gift businesses. We will position ourselves as the gifts headquarters in our towns in holiday by expanding on our successful gift power centers. The biggest change is holiday will be the addition of a toy power center featuring our new partnership with FAL.

Our final merchant initiative for department stores is leveraging Learning’s reward minutes to drive more profitable value to our guests by incorporating off-price buys into our department stores. We've already seen wins in July and anticipate to further expand its initiative going forward.

Turning to Gordmans. We now have 58 off-price stores supported by our new Gordmans merchant team. This team was built with very experienced talent from both Gordmans and some leading off-price retailers. Our Gordmans merchandize strategies remain the same as we outlined in May. We are converting this 58 Gordmans stores into a true off-price retailer with competitive everyday prices. We have also eliminated coupons and promotions to support our off-price concept. We are finding significant value in the marketplace that will delight our guests. Historically, Gordmans purchased only 20% of its product opportunistically.

During the last call, I stated that we would buy 50% opportunistically in the new Gordmans, but based on the availability of value for our smaller-scale 58 store model, we are increasing this estimate to approximately 75%, which will deliver even more value to our guests. As for inventory, we expect to be at our intended levels by holiday.

In our Gordmans stores, we are integrating more messaging around our value preposition and will be converting our apparel and shoe presentations to linear category runs group by size over the next 6 to 8 months. This change will bring us in line with best practices in the off-price sector.

Our team is very excited about the long-term potential for our Gordmans stores, and we believe that it will be a great growth vehicle for us in 2018 and beyond. On the department stores side, our team is also highly energized by the strong improvements in our Q2 and July comp sales.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Oded for the financial update.

Oded Shein

Thanks, Thorsten, and good morning, everyone. For the second quarter, net sales were $377 million, an increase of 11.4% for the last year. Comparable sales decreased 3.6%. The progress in comp sales was due to a sequential improvement in traffic trends and an increase in average transaction value for the last year.

The adjusted loss for the quarter was $0.15 per share compared to adjusted earnings of $0.03 per share last year. The decrease in earnings of the last year was the result of deleveraged from lower-comp sales, slightly lower merchandize margin. The cost of integrating certain Gordmans functions and an unfavorable tax rate. The merchandize margin rate for the quarter was down 50 basis points to last year, while the gross profit rate decreased 60 basis points.

Adjusted SG&A for the quarter was $13 million higher than last year, driven by adding Gordmans, offset by tightly managed expenses across the company. Second quarter results are adjusted to exclude after-tax charges associated with the Gordmans acquisition in other store closures amounting to $2.2 million or $0.08 per share. Our department store private label credit card program continued to grow during the quarter with the penetration rate increasing 100 basis points over last year.

We’re also pleased to announce that we have expanded our agreement with Alliance Data to include the Gordmans card. Given our outstanding and successful partnership with Alliance Data, we’re able to unboard the existing Gordmans current accounts associated with the acquired stores.

Additionally, Gordmans’ receivables will be incorporated into the existing Alliance Data contractual yield sharing methodology, providing significant income upside. Gordmans cardholders are among our most loyal guests, so maintaining and growing this segment of our base is key to the success of our model.

Our adjusted pretax loss in the second quarter was $6.1 million compared to a gain of $0.3 million last year. Our adjusted tax rate was 33.1%, lower than our historical rates due to a $0.3 million charge related to stock-based compensations as we adopted the new tax standard beginning this year. Last year, income tax was actually a benefit to our innings as we received a favorable outcome to a routine ILS audit.

Moving to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with merchandized inventories down 0.2% compared to last year. For department stores, inventories were down 7.3%. At quarter end, borrowings under our $415 million credit facility were $225 million and total net debt was $204 million. Capital expenditures for the quarter, net of landlord construction allowances totaled $8 million. We updated three stores and closed three stores during the quarter.

As we noted in this morning's press release, we are raising our guidance for the year. With the improvement in our store sales in the second quarter, we now expect comp sales to be in the range of minus 7% to minus 4% compared to our prior guidance of minus 8% to minus 4%. Total sales are expected to be in the range of $1.575 billion to $1.620 billion. We also see an opportunity to improve merchandize margins in the fourth quarter over the last year.

Our revised guidance range for 2017 at an adjusted loss of $0.90 to $1.35 per share compared to our prior guidance of an adjusted loss between $0.95 and $1.55. We assume a share count of 27.5 million and a tax rates ranging from 32% to 34%. The negative impact of the tax rate on our annual earnings is estimated at $0.10 per share compared to last year.

Our capital allocation plans reflect our focus on operating efficiently in the current environment. We continue to plan $40 million in capital expenditures. As you have seen in the first half of the year, we are tightly managing inventories and expect working capital to be a source of cash leading to a positive free cash flow for 2017, excluding the initial investment in Gordmans. The purchase price for Gordmans was finalize during the second quarter at $36.1 million of which $33.8 million was paid in the first quarter with the balance of $2.3 million paid in the second quarter. The purchase price includes the inventory and other furniture, fixture and equipments for our stores and the Omaha distribution center and the intellectual property of Gordmans. We also incurred 2.9 million in integration cost during the second quarter to going total transaction integration-related cost for the year to $9.2 million.

That concludes my remarks. We would now be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Jeff Van Sinderen from B. Riley. Please go ahead.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Couple of questions. One, I just wanted to touch on the draw-down, I think you said $225 million draw-down on the revolver, just wondering what the current availability is there?

Oded Shein

Jeff, good morning. As you know, we have a $450 million of credit facility the availability at the end of quarter was north of $90 million.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. And then I think the total net charge was $2.2 million in the quarter. Can you break that out for us?

Oded Shein

The majority had to do with charges related to Gordmans and the acquisition and integration part of that.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay, was there anything else to note in there, any charges? I mean, where did you have liquidation charges in there, the gross margin that kind of thing for store closures, anything like that?

Oded Shein

No, absolutely no gross margin. No, if there were small amount, it had to do with continuing with our store closure programs, but the majority was the Gordmans integration.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. And then I thought you’ve said -- I think you said in your prepared comments that apparel underperforms, but I also thought some ways that you mentioned comps being positive in apparel. I must have missed something there. Can you just clarify that?

Oded Shein

Yeah. So we saw pretty much the same spreads in comps between non-apparel and apparel, which was about 600 basis points more favorable for non-apparel. We did have a positive comp in non-apparel. We had some really good results in home store. Also, our outfitting initiatives, where we’re trying to really get more multiple sales out there for things like handbags, for things like fashion shoes, really strong results there as well, and then certainly beauty. So some of our hottest categories are in non-apparel. That’s been somewhat of a consistent story for us, but the big thing there is we did have a positive comp in non-apparel which we haven’t seen in the last few quarters.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay, got it. So non-apparel was positive and apparel was 600 basis points below the comp average, is that right?

Oded Shein

Yeah, with non-apparel outcome outperformed the apparel comp by 600 basis points.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Got it, okay. That’s helpful, and then as you think about the apparel segment, what kind of drove that decline there was in AUR, UGT transactions in apparel, maybe you could just give us a little more color there?

Michael Glazer

I said, at the macro level for the company, UPTs were positive. They were up 2.5%, so we’re pleased with that. And again, a lot of that tied into some of the initiatives we had throughout fitting an impulse. As far as traffic, traffic was sequentially greatly improved over the prior quarter. It was still down, but it’s greatly improved. Just a lot of great efforts there from a marketing team shifting more in a broadcast and digital out of print and really some promotional things that we’ve done, and we’re focused more on merch value, merchandized value as opposed to write offers. Within apparel, to your question specifically, spring seasonal categories were generally our weakest and things like shorts were weak for us throughout the quarter. Kids and juniors, generally speaking, were two tougher categories for us. But we did see those categories really start to turnaround in July, so really pleased about the early back-to-school performance for those categories.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. And then I think you said that you were -- I know your merchant margin was down a little bit, was that driven by apparel?

Michael Glazer

Merchant margins is only down 50 basis points, and you know what I tell you is we got a little bit more aggressive during a couple of key weekends. Fathers Day, we are more aggressive. And in July, I think we reacted to what several retailers out with Amazon Prime turn July into a pretty promotional month. We competed aggressively. We had positive comps. We had some really good learnings about how to fine tune our promotions. So this is probably why we had that slight miss in merchandize margins.

Oded Shein

This is just for the record, for the company, AUR was just about flat for the quarter. UPT was up a couple of points and the rest of the balanced through traffic.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks for that. And then as we’re thinking, obviously as you said, July was a little bit of a - [indiscernible] right word or not, but there were some elements that want into July at some degree that drove the positive comp there, should we think about back-to-school for you guys as being more or less promotional this year? Just trying to get a sense of how we should think about merchandized margin for back-to-school this year, particularly as it relates to apparel.

Michael Glazer

It’s Michael, Jeff. You’ve asked this question in a lot of different ways here, but actually July was I would say we were very competitive, frankly, with what went on in the industry, but it was nice to see -- and I think I want to go back to some of the trends we saw in July that it certainly did start with back-to-school because back-to-school did start in July, as you all know, especially in certain parts of the country, but start to see the oil patch and the start to see the border, in line with the rest of the organization is something we haven’t seen for a last couple of years as, you well know. And it doesn’t suggest -- so your point about being promotional, we were pretty promotional over the last couple of years in various times, and it's still we didn’t see those kinds of results. So I think there is a little more there than just a couple of basis points down in terms of promotion.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay, well that's helpful. And then I guess if your comps were positive in July, which is great, I mean any positive number in your space is a good thing? I'm just wondering why wouldn’t the momentum continue with positive comps in Q3, as you’ve kind of been in the peak back-to-school time, because that -- [Indiscernible] I know you had I think you went from on the tougher end from a minus 8% to a minus 7%, but just wondering why your comp guidance still here doesn’t reflect consumable improvement in the second half?

Michael Glazer

Listen, I think does suggest the improvement in the second half. We are not going to really talk about third quarter at this point. It's way too early. Frankly, back-to-school is still way too early. There is other parts of the country, as you well know, that just now are getting into back-to-school, and we're not going to really talk about it. All I will say is back-to-school got off to a really good start in July, and we got a good momentum coming out of the second quarter. So thus far, as I want to go at this point, but we’re certainly encouraged.

Thorsten Weber

Jeff, this is Thorsten. I’d just add, like what we're seeing sequentially, so in the last call we talk about March and April are performing a lot better than February, the combined May-June performed better than March and April, and then July is certainly oour best month with a positive comp.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay, that's helpful. And then if we can just shift its focus on Gordmans a bit, because I know that's a key part of your story going forward, I think you guys have the Gordmans sales numbers to last year, just wondering how we should think about the Gordmans comps in Q2. And as you get the inventory levels up to where you want them for Q4, how should we think about sort of the comp progression there? Just I guess any color you can give us there?

Michael Glazer

Sure, it's a good question. Frankly, whatever Gordmans did last year really is totally irrelevant to us because it was a totally different model. They were obviously, as it turns out, desperate to drive some traffic and did to all kinds of things regarding markdowns and coupons and things that I think even for them might have been a little bit out of context. But trying to look back and what how they did it and which weeks and so forth, it really makes no sense to us. We've totally changed the concept of Gordmans. It is in off-price retailer now and we're going to have to be judged against ourselves, frankly. We're going to -- as I said earlier, we are going to be very thoughtful and prudent about getting inventory in there. There is plenty of inventory available we're putting it in there and working with the new supply chain as quickly as possible. We think we will be ready for the fourth quarter, and I think we have said all along that really the first year you are going to be able to judge Gordmans in terms of the positive impact on us is going to be 2018. It's pretty much a neutral impact for this year for the most part. But we're really excited. We've done some things recently in Gordmans and we've seen some early results that we are very excited about. And I’ll leave it at that. Thorsten, I don’t know you want to add anything.

Thorsten Weber

Yeah, I’ll just add that marketing push really doesn’t start till holiday. We wanted to make sure we’re well positioned for that marketing push. We think we will be. The great thing is the value we’re seeing in the marketplace is beyond what we expected, and we think the fact that we’re a 58-store off-price business with Gordmans really lends itself to be being able to get even deeper value and more opportunistic buys, and really the feedback we’re getting from our stores about our guests is that they are clearly seeing that deeper value on the floor. So I’d say our team were most excited than ever about the prospects for Gordmans business.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay, that’s helpful. And then I think you said -- just one last one here and I’ll let someone else jump in. The e-commerce business, I think you said that was up double digits, so I was just wondering is that just pure e-commerce you were speaking to or was that sort of your omnichannel/e-commerce you were speaking to.

Thorsten Weber

Yeah, it’s really omni-commerce. As you know, its all interconnected now, so that’s why we’re not really speaking to penetrations per se, but we did see double-digit growth in omni-commerce. We’re very excited about it, and really the next big step is a lot of things that have been working for us, that we continue to build momentum around the next big step for us is in this quarter, we’re going to launch that integration work -- our store associates will be able to service our guests at the register. Now why that’s a big deal for us? If you think about our small stores in small towns, inherently they are small assortments, this opens up for us our 100,000 square foot department store that we offer online and combines it with the great service that our stores bring to the table along with the returns in the stores. When you connect the dots on that, we think that’s going to be a powerful tool for us from an omni-commerce standpoint.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay, good to hear. That’s all I had. Thanks for taking my questions, and best of luck to you guys.

Michael Glazer

Great, thanks.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I’d like to turn it back over to management.

Michael Glazer

Okay. Well, thank you everyone for participating in our conference call today. We look forward to speaking with you again after the conclusion of the third quarter. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.