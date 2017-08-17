Sage Wisdom - Conventional, Shale And Where We Stand

Comments on our last article on Chespeake Energy (CHK) have spurred us to write an article on oil fundamentals. This article should be useful to investors in oil and natural gas via ETFs such as the United States Oil Fund (USO) and United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG).

Commenters on our previous articles raised concerns regarding the long-term economic feasibility of shale oil. These concerns are not unfounded. Given the current commodity environment, shale is barely (if at all) commercially viable.

To summarize, Chesapeake -- along with competing American shale oil and gas operations such as EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Whiting Petroleum (WLL) -- are simply just scraping by. Given the larger concerns regarding the economic feasibility of shale, in this article we are dusting off a letter written by boutique natural resource investment firm Goehring & Rozencwajg from Q3 2016. We believe that this letter is destined to be a classic. We will summarize its main points here, as its advice is timelier than ever. The full 23-page letter can be accessed here.

"Peak oil" -- pioneered originally by King Hubbert of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) -- is a theory that describes oil production's natural peaking and eventual decline, resembling the shape of a bell-curve (we know -- bear with us). Hubbert originally advanced the theory in the early 1970s. The theory has been widely embraced in times of perceived oil supply scarcity, but met with scorn in times of perceived oil supply abundance. The latter describes the environment in mid-August 2017. Peak oil has fallen out of favor in recent times due to continuous technological improvement, consistently raising proven reserves estimates as technology improves.

Goehring & Rozencwajg do not go on to revive the age-old scare that the world is "running out" of oil. However, the authors do present a compelling case that the market is materially overestimating the productivity potential of shale oil, while further compounding this issue by underestimating the effects of peak oil on conventional oil fields.

To understand the effects of peak oil on conventional fields, the authors use Exxon Mobil's exploration results over the last 15 years. While Exxon has replaced and grown its proved reserves over that time, backing out new unconventional (deep water, oil sands, and shale) discoveries yields the important fact that conventional reserves have declined by 2.7 billion barrels, or 23%, over this same time period. Analysis of the BP statistical review reflects similar results worldwide. Conventional oil sources are being depleted faster than they are being replaced by new conventional sources. Unconventional oil supplies will be necessary to maintain production. The authors provide the following graph to illustrate this point worldwide:

Given the authors' assertion that conventional oil supplies are dwindling, they go on to examine the feasibility of exporting American shale oil technology to international oil shales. The authors ranked international shales based on their characteristics by creating an index that expresses each shale's viability for commercially productive oil production. The most important factor in this index is clay content. A high clay content makes shales unresponsive to fracking techniques.

Total organic content is the next most important factor in the construction of the index. If a shale does not contain enough organic content, hydrocarbons cannot be created due to a lack of raw material to do so within the shale. The thickness of the shale is also important. Additionally, the aerial extent and depth of the shale is important. These factors together create the conditions necessary to "cook up" shale oil and provide the conditions necessary to make it commercially recoverable.

Based on prior shale experience in the U.S., the "cut-off" index value the authors determined for economic shale production is 65. Of the 160 international shales included in their study (with data provided by the EIA in 2015), the average score was 50. Only 10% had a value of 70 or greater. Based on this information, the U.S. shales are some of the best shales in the world, while most international shales will never produce prolifically like the U.S. shales have. Based on the results of the study, world shale reserves (outside the U.S.) only add 8% to total proved reserves. Note that this study did not include shale data from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait, and Iraq, as shale data has not yet become available for these countries.

The authors concede that shale technology can and will be exported to international shale plays such as La Luna in Columbia, Vaca Meurta in Argentina, and the massive Bazhenov shale in Russia. However, the point still stands that the potential for worldwide shale oil development has been overestimated.

Given these conclusions, it appears as if the world is headed for oil supply deficits. Lack of capex by E&P companies solidifies this reality in the near future. In more recent letters, Goehring & Rozencwajg detail inventories dropping at faster rates than in 2007 (before oil prices shot up to $145/barrel), compounded by the EIA chronically underestimating worldwide demand (a historically consistent occurrence). Based on this information, we believe we are in for a wild ride. We recommend that investors gain exposure to the oil markets through the previously mentioned American and international E&Ps.

