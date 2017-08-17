Gran Tierra: Implications Of Its Q2 2017 Results

Though its stock is undervalued presently, the company may need a higher oil price to see the value hidden in its probable and possible reserves unlocked.

Heavy capex in pursuit of growth led to negative FCF, which may necessitate more debt or further equity dilution.

It made two oil finds so far in 2017 and has 7 exploratory wells scheduled. It may have another year of strong reserve growth.

Adjusted for loss from the disposition of the Brazilian assets, the company achieved marginal accounting profit.

In the quarter, Gran Tierra grew production 22% relative to Q2 2016 and 5% as compared with Q1 2017.

This article is an excerpt of a research report previously published as part of The Upstream Oil Hub, our exclusive service at Marketplace on Seeking Alpha.

On Aug. 3, 2017, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) announced its financial and operating results for Q2 2017. Below is a review of the reported results. Please note, dollar amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated; per boe equivalent amounts are based on working interest sales before royalties.

1. Financial

Key financial results are as follows:

Production: Average WI production before royalties in Q2 2017 was 31,437 boe/d, a 22% increase over the 25,744 boe/d of Q2 2016, or a 5% increase (1,558 boe/d) relative to Q1 2017.

Profitability: The company made a net loss of $7 million or $0.02 per share compared with net income of $13 million in Q1 2017; if adjusted for the $9 million loss on sale of the Brazil business unit, it would make a profit of $2 million or $0.01 per share (Table 1).

Operating netback was $21.91/boe, a decrease of 8% relative to Q1 2017, but an increase of 9% relative to Q2 2016. Transportation expenses were $2.28/boe, a decrease of 12% compared with Q1 2017 due to the use of lower-cost transportation routes; Operating expenses were $9.50.boe, an increase of 7% compared with Q1 2017, primarily as a result of increased workover expenses and the Mocoa landslides on April 1, 2017; G&A were $2.67/boe, a decrease of 5% compared with Q1 2017.

On June 30, 2017, the company completed the disposition of its assets in Brazil for a purchase price of $35 million which, after certain interim closing adjustments, resulted in cash consideration of approximately $38 million.

On April 27, 2017, the company closed the previously announced acquisitions of the Santana and Nancy-Burdine-Maxine blocks, along with key pipeline and transportation infrastructure, for $30 million.

Table 1. Statement of operation, from Gran Tierra Q2 2017 filing.

Table 2. Cash flows, from Gran Tierra Q2 2017 filing.

2. Operation

Progress in operation was observed in the following aspects:

Costayaco , Putumayo Basin: A-Limestone continued to deliver, with strong production performance from three vertical wells and one horizontal well (Fig. 1).

, Putumayo Basin: A-Limestone continued to deliver, with strong production performance from three vertical wells and one horizontal well (Fig. 1). Vonu-1 Exploration Well in 55%-owned Putumayo-1 Block, Putumayo Basin: A multi-zone discovery in the A-Limestone and U Sand and was brought on production for a long-term test from the A-Limestone alone on July 21, 2017. This followed Q1 2017 discovery Confianza-1 (Fig. 2).

Exploration Well in 55%-owned Putumayo-1 Block, Putumayo Basin: A multi-zone discovery in the A-Limestone and U Sand and was brought on production for a long-term test from the A-Limestone alone on July 21, 2017. This followed Q1 2017 discovery Confianza-1 (Fig. 2). Cumplidor-1 and Confianza-1 in wholly-owned Putumayo-7 Block, Putumayo Basin: both on production from the N Sand.

and in wholly-owned Putumayo-7 Block, Putumayo Basin: both on production from the N Sand. Acordionero Field, Middle Magdalena Basin: Four more development wells have been brought on production with one more to be completed, helping raise production to 8,362 boe/d in the quarter, up from 6,198 boe/d in Q1 2017, and is currently producing approximately 11,120 boe/d.

Fig. 1. Gran Tierra contract blocks, modified after company presentation of August 2017.

Fig. 2. Petroleum map of part of the Putumayo Basin showing contract blocks, fields and new discoveries of Gran Tierra, after company presentation of August 2017.

3. Outlook

Gran Tierra is currently producing 34,178 boe/d and expects Q4 2017 average WI production before royalties to be 35,000-37,000 boe/d. The company expects 2017 average WI production before royalties to be 33,300-34,300 boe/d, adjusted for the sale of its Brazil business unit effective June 30, 2017, which would represent an increase of 23% to 27% from our 2016 average WI production before royalties of 27,062 BOEPD. The Company revised the top end of the guidance as a result of the testing of additional zones in the first and second quarters of 2017, operational delays in bringing

The company expects 2017 average WI production before royalties to be 33,300-34,300 boe/d, adjusted for the sale of its Brazil business unit (~1,400 boe/d) effective June 30, 2017, which would represent an increase of 23-27% from the 2016 average WI production before royalties of 27,062 boe/d.

The company revised the top end of the guidance as a result of the testing of additional zones in 1H 2017, operational glitches. It also disposed of 950 boe/d of non-operated, low-netback production in Q4 2016, besides the Brazilian disposition.

Gran Tierra has also narrowed the range of the projected 2017 capital program to $200-225 million. The company incurred a capex of $46 in Q1 2017 and $58 million in Q2 2017. The company has a 10-well exploration plan (Fig. 3); it already completed two wells, with 8 wells to be spudded (Tonga-1 is now scheduled to spud January 2018). Given the track record of the company, we expect it to report a slew of oil discoveries. We are closely watching the progress of its exploration program.

Fig. 3. Completed and planned exploratory wells of Gran Tierra, modified after company presentation of August 2017.

4. Discussion

We have had two main concerns as to Gran Tierra, one being its liquidity, the other being whether it could maintain profitable growth.

4.1. Liquidity

Gran Tierra incurred $46 million of capex in Q1 2017 and $58 million of capex in Q2 2017, for a total of $104 million in 1H 2017. The company generated an operating cash flow of $67.54 million, thus resulting in a free cash flow of -$36.49 million (Table 2). The company is yet to spend an additional $96-121 million in the remainder of the year. Holding the free cash flow generating capability of the company constant, it will burn approximately $132-157 million in the rest of 2017.

The company has $53.31 million of cash on the balance sheet. The Company exited Q2 2017 with $145 million of undrawn capacity on its $300 million credit facility; the company's committed borrowing base increased by $50 million to $300 million effective June 1, 2017. The company has been drawing more from its revolving credit facility since end-2016 (Table 3).

Table 3. Liquidity situation of Gran Tierra, from company news release of August 2017.

Therefore, the liquidity at hand is sufficient to sustain the operation for about a year. Going forward, the company really needs to generate positive free cash flow to stop the cash burn, otherwise, it will have to raise more debt or to resort to further equity dilution. Should it become necessary, the company could decide to cut down capex to a bare bone level without sacrificing much of production because its producing fields, e.g., Acordionero (Fig. 4), have low decline rates.

Fig. 4. Production profile of the Acordionero Field, after company presentation of August 2017.

Fig. 4. Growth in reserves, production, and NAV of Gran Tierra, modified after company presentation of August 2017.

4.2. Growth

It is without question that the incurred capex brought about growth (Fig. 4); the relevant questions are (1) whether the growth is worthy of the capex; (2) if such a growth can be delivered profitably.

Gran Tierra argued that it delivered more growth than the capex spent, citing 46% and 15% per-share growth of 2P reserves and of before-tax 2P NAV, respectively. Furthermore, 1P and 2P reserves increased by 54% and 105%, respectively, from year-end 2015 to 2016, while the diluted weighted average shares outstanding only expanded 3.9% in the meantime, confirming the company's argument. The conclusion in terms of production is murkier; production increased 21% from Q2 2016 to Q2 2017, but the diluted weighted average shares outstanding has expanded 34.4% during the same time.

Excluding a $9.08 million loss from the disposition of the Brazilian assets, the company made $2.586 million, or $0.01 per share, in Q2 2017. In Q1 2017 when oil prices were higher, the company made $12.771 million, or $0.03 per share (Table 1). So the company has achieved accounting profitability for two fiscal quarters in a row, which is encouraging.

5. Conclusion

The Q2 2017 results of Gran Tierra are on par with our expectations as for exploration successes, production growth, and accounting profitability (on an adjusted basis). Perhaps our expectation for Gran Tierra was a bit too high, given that accounting profitability in these days is considered an achievement for an oil concern.

We are slightly concerned about the fact that this growth was achieved through a heavy-handed capex. Such a capex has consequently resulted in an expanding debt load and equity dilution, the full effect of which is yet to be assessed pending release of year-end reserves.

The market is clearly not impressed of what Gran Tierra has delivered. Its stock has stuck in a stubborn downtrend since mid-2016 and is approaching the sub-$2 low recorded in January 2016 (Fig. 5). The market is only willing to give credit to its proven reserves; it may take a higher oil price to unlock the value hidden in its probable and possible reserves (Fig. 6).

Fig. 5. Stock Chart of Gran Tierra, after barchart.com.

Fig. 6. Net asset value of Gran Tierra, modified after company presentation of August 2017.

Please follow Laurentian Research to gain access to our future public research reports. Make sure you check the "get email alerts" option so that you get access to all of our free content whenever we produce new public research reports, even those reports without a primary ticker.

Sign up here with The Upstream Oil Hub, our exclusive service at Marketplace on Seeking Alpha, for an exclusive and early view of all of our in-depth research reports in their full versions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.