Golar LNG Partners - Floating LNG Becomes A Reality

A long time coming for shareholders of Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), the company announced the terms of the deal for its acquisition of the Golar Hilli Episeyo, a floating LNG vessel, yesterday. GMLP will acquire a 50% in the production from the Hilli Episeyo through the formation of a separate LLC, which will own the vessel. For this right GMLP will pay the consortium that currently owns Hilli Episeyo between $178 and $190 million.

The company expects to pull a steady $82 million per year in revenue for the next eight years. The deal is contingent on GLNG completing the put-sale of the Golar Tundra and the final phases of deployment going smoothly.

The Background

Floating LNG has been a strategic focus for GMLP's parent Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) for the past five years. The Hilli Episeyo represents the first in a planned series of former FSRUs (floating storage and regasification units) into liquefaction facilities. The idea is a simple one. Take an existing ship and refit it to become an LNG terminal that can be chartered and moved to where the gas is for a fraction of the cost of building a permanent export terminal.

And this idea has tremendous upfront benefits. Hilli Episeyo will come in under-budget, which was only $684 million. By refitting existing ships Golar can deploy to market far faster than anyone else in the space.

Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A) Prelude FLNG ship, while having 50% more capacity and is an impressive creation, cost them more than four times as much at $3 billion. And the time to market for the Golar/Keppel Corp (OTCPK:KPELY) solution is far quicker. Let's not talk about the billions sitting uncompleted in Kitimat, British Columbia with the abandoned export terminal venture with Malaysia's Petronas.

Golar contracted with Singaporean engineering conglomerate Keppel Corp. from the beginning. From initial feasibility study in 2012 to today with Hilli Episeyo undergoing the final pre-commissioning checks before being deployed for the next eight years off the coast of Cameroon, under charter to state oil company, Perenco.

The Shareholder Story

This was a move long-expected by watchers of GMLP. The numbers announced were also well within expectations. In fact, there were no surprises in the press release. The final cost is contingent on the final terms of the financing facility for Hilli Episeyo.

What's important for shareholders to understand is what they are exposed to with respect to Hilli Episeyo. They gain access to the revenue from the first 50% of contracted revenue under the charter to Perenco but also all operating costs. They are not, however, exposed to terms within the charter that are subject to oil price volatility. That risk is taken by Class A and Class B shareholders in the Hilli LLC. GMLP will hold only Common shares.

GMLP has paid in a $70 million deposit for Hilli and most of the rest of the cost will be credited through the sale-back to GLNG the Golar Tundra whose charter fell through. In effect, GMLP is trading up from obtaining another FSRU for a larger stake in Hilli. If the Tundra deal had worked out GMLP would likely only be buying 25% of Hilli's primary revenue stream.

For investors, given the fact that GMLP has a number of ships coming off charter this year and next, this acquisition, which won't close until April 30, 2018, will not result in any increase in the distribution to shareholders. GMLP's finances will not allow for that until those ships are put back into service under long-term charter. The prospects for the FSRU Golar Spirit are good, but until we get clarification from management, don't expect this deal to do much more than ensure that the current stock price and distribution are maintained.

Earnings would normally have been announced by now but the complications of this deal and the put-sale have likely delayed them. So, until we get some firmer guidance from management as to where they are in the rechartering process for both Spirit and the LNG Carrier Golar Maria, I wouldn't expect much price movement on this announcement.

In fact, looking at the weekly chart GMLP may be headed back to retest its recent lows. Last week's low at $19.61 needs to hold here and the stock needs to push back toward $22.00 to establish a new stable trading range. Failing that, the June low at $18.77 comes into view. That would put the yield at 12.3% and would make the stock an incredible value play. Remember, it's buying this interest in Hilli Episeyo without expanding its debt load, paying the difference between the financing against the Golar Tundra and the full price in cash.

That cash amounts to one year's expected revenue from Hilli. After that, this project is a free cash flow generating machine. For the stock price in the near term, it will likely come down to the guidance at earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.