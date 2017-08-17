U.S. Silica - Risk-Reward Improves Dramatically Despite Increased Uncertainty

The company claims that it is not fuelling a new boom-bust cycle, but investors fear comments about lower usage of sand in new wells.

The company is running out of capacity already and is spending big bucks to acquire sand mines and develop new ones.

U.S. Silica (SLCA) is giving its investors a very hard time. On the one hand, the company is delivering on record revenues, now accompanied by very strong sales leverage. The company is expecting that industry sand volumes surpass 70 million tons this year, surpassing the 2014 peak as volumes could hit a high of 100 million tons next year.

Much of the growth is in part offset by dilution for investors, as the share count has increased by 60% compared to the 2014 share count. While the company is profitable now, further improvements are projected, and the company so far has avoided the usage of net debt, investors are concerned. Shares have plunged 60% so far this year following the big move higher last year, which has certainly improved the appeal at these levels and this point in time.

If shares dip a bit further to the low-twenties, I am willing to buy into the shares despite the risks about another boom-bust cycle, risks about current deal-making as well as elevated capital spending, and concerns about the thesis surrounding increased usage of sand in the drilling of new wells.

A Quick Overview Of The Business

U.S. Silica is a major supplier of frac sand for the energy sector. In all fairness the company has a smaller, yet profitable industrial & specialty business as well. Nonetheless, the volatility in both top line and bottom line results is caused almost entirely by the extremely volatile oil & gas proppants business.

The company aims to outperform its peers through the cycle by running cost-efficient mines, having a strong and flexible balance sheet, and acting as a consolidator in this rough environment. Scale is important in terms of delivery certainty, the logistics behind the operations (including the last mile), while users like to work with a financially viable and strong supplier. As the vast majority of drilling nowadays goes horizontal, which requires vast amounts of sands, the company is well positioned. The company is able to supply frackers with its sand mines and plants in the Texas areas of Mill Creek, Tyler, Kosse and Voca.

Investors fear that the company´s business is a commodity business, a claim that the company refutes. In fact, the company recently released a presentation, which aimed to de-bunk three myths. The first myth is that of a low barrier to entry for new Permian sand mines, while the reality is more sanguine given the need for water, infrastructure, trucking, labour and quality. That is at least the company's claim, as new capacity is coming online, including new plants by the company itself.

The second myth is that of a threat of oversupply, yet the reality appears to be the case that supply is only reacting to changes in demand. Demand is growing to 70-75 million tons this year, and could grow to more than a hundred million tons next year. The company furthermore claims that expansion is backed by long-term contracts, which includes upfront payments, but if the economics do not work and customers face difficulties, the question is what these contracts are worth.

The third myth is that changes in the macro and industry will impact all players equally. The company claims that U.S. Silica is better insulated as an industry leader thanks to relative greater offerings of higher quality fine grades, greater operational and logistical flexibility, as well as a strong financial position.

Boom-Bust, Boom-Bust?

U.S. Silica has gone public in early 2012, as pricing of the shares of the +100 years old firm took place at $17 per share. The company was growing rapidly at that time, driven by the emergence of the US shale boom. Revenues grew from $200 million in 2009 to nearly $450 million in 2012. Shares doubled to levels in the lower thirties in 2013 and peaked at $70 in the summer of 2014, as investors were anticipating a boom in profits.

Revenues peaked at $877 million in 2014, accompanied by operating margins of 20% that year, although margins actually peaked at 27% in 2012. Shares eventually collapsed to the IPO price of $17 in early 2016 as the company's revenues fell by more than a third to $560 million that year, accompanied by a loss. The big fall in sales is driven by the fluctuations in the energy business as the industrial business is and has been pretty stable around $200 million.

Shares have been on a boom again in 2016, having tripled to a high of $60 earlier in 2017 as investors see demand for frac sand increasing and surpassing the previous peak of 2014. While revenue growth has accelerated, in part aided by some acquisitions, which have been funded by the issuance of equity, investors have recently become disappointed. Since the start of the year, shares have more than fallen in half again to $25 per share.

Between now and the time of the IPO back in 2012, investors have seen roughly 60% dilution in terms of the share count. This includes a relatively painful offering of 8.7 million shares at just $20 per share in early 2016, as well as the issuance of another 9 million shares in November at much more appealing levels of +$46 per share. Much of these proceeds were used to acquire sand properties from other companies in order to grow the business.

Growth Trends Look Encouraging, What Has Gone Wrong This Year?

While full year results for 2016 looked soft, the company was already recovering. Full year revenues were down 13% to nearly $560 million, accompanied by an operating loss of $53 million. Revenue growth improved dramatically in the fourth quarter, as revenues of $182 million were up 33% year on year, for a +$700 million run rate. This is driven by a recovery of the industry as well as the impact of acquisitions. Despite the growth, the company posted a smaller operating quarterly loss of $6 million.

As oil prices did not recover in the first half of the year, shares have fallen from levels around $60 at the start of the year to $40 in April, at the time when the first quarter results were released. Revenues exploded to $245 million, being up 100% year over year, and up another 33% on a sequential basis compared to Q4 of 2016. With industry and specialty product sales being fairly stable at around $20 million a year, growth was driven by a 161% increase in sales to oil and gas customers. The company was able to post operating profits of $13 million again, which translates into a flattish after-tax earnings result.

Results improved even further in the second quarter, as revenues were up 148% year on year to $290 million, with revenues running at an annualized rate of nearly $1.2 billion. Growth is driven by a 63% increase in volumes as well as resilient pricing, providing a tailwind to the margins of the business.

Operating profits came in at $43.4 million in Q2, which translated into after-tax earnings of $29.5 million, equivalent to $0.36 per share with 82 million shares outstanding. Operating margins already totalled 15% of sales in Q2, up from little over 5% in Q1 and rather sizeable losses posted in the quarters before. In fact, as the company is running at levels close to full capacity, operating margins are approaching historical highs in the low 20s already.

Why So Negative?

Despite the huge improvements in earnings and sales, shares have lost 60% of their value so far this year. Trading at $25 per share, the 82 million outstanding shares value equity of the business at $2.05 billion. This is despite the fact that the company holds $599 million in cash and operates with $87 million in net cash. This translates into operating assets being valued at a little less than $2 billion.

With net earnings currently trending at $120 million a year, multiples look reasonable amidst the strong balance sheet and prospects for continued growth in the coming quarters. Part of the concern of investors is that the company is perhaps investing too much into the business, causing a new boom, and sequential bust down the road.

Capital spending is seen at $325-$375 million this year. In comparison, depreciation charges trend at less than $100 million by now, indicating that the company continues to see large cash outflows, in its effort to build out capacity as production is approaching the current capacity.

Investors fear this cash outflow as the boom times appear to be returning. In fact, U.S. Silica is becoming a victim of tight markets itself. Its volume growth of 8% on a sequential basis in Q2 looks very strong, but severely missed management's own guidance, which called for a 15-20% increase in volumes. Other concerns relate to recent comments made by Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), which has been able to deliver on well completions while using much less sand than previously anticipated.

In either way management does not seem concerned. Halfway August, the company announced another purchase with the $95 million acquisition of Mississippi Sand. This Missouri-based company has a plant with production capacity of 1.2 million tons and having reserves of 30 million tons.

Scenario Analysis

The reality is that U.S. Silica is now posting record revenues of $1.2 billion on an annualized basis, exceeding the 2014 peak by 30-40%. It should be said that this achievement is overstated, as investors have seen 60% dilution since that point in time, while the balance sheet is in reasonable shape. Accounting for the acquisition of Mississippi Sand, the company operates with a flattish net cash position.

If we believe that current situations are reasonable, a 15% margin on $1.2 billion in sales could result in operating profits, which approach $200 million a year. After accounting for $30-35 million in interest expenses and a 35% tax rate, after tax earnings could come in at $110 million, for a $1.35 earnings per share number. That shows that this business is trading at market-equivalent multiples at current levels, despite the big drop seen in the shares so far this year, while earnings and sales have been exploding.

The company is adding to capacity as it sees proppant intensity growing amidst longer laterals. This is supporting the big increase in expected demand, but if drillers could reverse this trend by (other) innovative techniques, these capital expenditures could be ill-advised.

On the other hand, greater presence and density of the mines really adds to market power and allows for lower costs versus competitors. If current capital spending and acquisitions boost the potential for ¨normal¨ revenues to $1.5 billion going forwards, and margins come in at a ¨historical¨ 15-20%, operating earnings of $225-$300 million might be within reach. This translates into net earnings of $150 million, plus or minus $25 million at a sustainable rate, for earnings of nearly $2 per share.

A year ago, I had concerns about the outlook for the business given the questionable capital allocation strategy, following the issuance of many shares at $20 per share. Shares traded at $35 per share last year when I looked at the prospects for the business, and have fallen 30% over the past twelve months, despite the great achievements in terms of sales and earnings. Based on the $2 earnings per share potential, I think that appeal is increasing, as I would be hesitant to apply market multiples to the business given the cyclicality and concerns over investing in this cycle again.

If shares drop further to the $20-$22 mark, I am happy to add a long term speculative position, as I like the consolidation strategy of the business, averaging if shares move down further.

