No Reason To Bother With Mondelez

Photo credit

I’ve never been a huge fan of Mondelez (MDLZ) as the company’s also-ran fundamentals have been ignored by the stock’s enormous valuation. But people love consumer staple stocks and will seemingly pay anything for them these days, and MDLZ has certainly been a beneficiary of that. However, the stock has been in the same channel for a couple of years now as it has failed to make any sort of forward progress. And after a lackluster Q2 report, it seems there still aren’t any catalysts for an upside move.

We’ll begin with the chart and there’s really just one thing I want to point out here other than the channel I already mentioned: the rising 200DMA. MDLZ has seen its 200DMA move up ever so slowly in the past couple of years and while it hasn’t exactly led to rip-roaring gains, up is up and certainly shareholders are pleased given the fundamental weakness we’ve seen; things could certainly be much worse.

The stock is hovering right at the line right now, although it hasn’t proven to be any sort of support in the past; the 200DMA has behaved rather unusually in that it is more of a guidepost rather than a line in the sand. But until MDLZ breaks out of its channel one way or the other, there’s no reason to think it won’t continue to just drift around the 200DMA; could be worse, though.

Moving on to the quarter itself, revenue was very weak but with good cause. Total sales were down 5% due to currency headwinds and organic revenue declining, with the latter moving down 2.7%. The malware incident was to blame for the organic revenue decline and while I get that – Q3 may have a similar loss to report – even if we move on from a 3% or so loss in revenue from the malware incident, organic revenue was still flat. And let us not forget that currency headwinds still would have taken revenue growth solidly into negative territory, so while I get there is a one-time negative impact to Q2, it isn’t like everything is peaches and cream otherwise. MDLZ continues to suffer from the same revenue growth issues it has always had and nothing has changed for the better. And, importantly, there are no catalysts to get revenue growth moving anytime soon.

It is also interesting that in a time period where the dollar has been so weak, MDLZ would lose such a large portion of its revenue to currency headwinds. What would happen if the dollar actually moves up again at some point? I’m not necessarily forecasting that, but stranger things have happened, and if MDLZ is suffering so much already, that could be a disaster.

Gross margins were down significantly as well, hit by currency translation as well as commodity hedging activities that didn’t go so well. The losses were partially offset by stronger pricing and productivity gains but it wasn’t enough and profitability suffered as a result. So to recap, MDLZ saw a sizable revenue decline and a pretty meaningful loss in gross margins as well, but SG&A rode in to save the day.

Operating margins were actually up on a reported and adjusted basis due to lower SG&A costs and some other factors. That’s a pretty strong result as we know revenue and gross margins were weak, stacking the deck against a nice operating margin showing, but MDLZ came through anyway. I’m impressed it was able to salvage some sort of operating earnings growth despite all the headwinds so credit where it is due. This is what spending discipline gets you and I know of some other stocks that could learn from MDLZ in this respect.

But is that enough? Will that get the stock out of its channel and finally break it out higher? In short, no, I don’t think so. The stock is going for 21 times this year’s earnings and slightly less on next year’s higher estimates but to me, that’s a bunch. MDLZ is expected to grow EPS at about 10% per year thanks in part to buybacks but with revenue and gross margins struggling, I think the bias to those estimates is to the downside. And keep in mind that this viewpoint assumes no more impact from the malware incident; MDLZ is experiencing weak revenue and gross margins with or without it. With the valuation already at a very full level, that indicates to me that the likelihood of a break out higher is probably fairly low and that the best case scenario is that the stock continues to chug along.

From a dividend perspective, MDLZ just isn’t all that enticing. It just raised the payout to 88 cents, and while a raise is a raise, the stock is still yielding just 2%. That’s a market yield, so it isn’t a reason to buy the stock; if it is yield you’re after, you can do much better than MDLZ. So when you put all of this together you’ve got a very expensive stock with few prospects for growth and a ho-hum yield; what exactly are people buying? I haven’t yet figured that out and it doesn’t look like that is going to change for the better anytime soon, so I’m going to remain on the sidelines here. And given that MDLZ is being propped up by the penchant for investors to bid up consumer staple stocks, it looks to me like if we do get a market downturn, MDLZ would be particularly vulnerable. But even without that, this stock is not a long candidate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.