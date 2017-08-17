Marriott: The Largest Luxury Hotel Operator Will Play A Defensive Role In Your Portfolio

The company remains one step ahead of its competitors in the development of new rooms and hotels.

Management is keeping its conservative tone which could translate into better-than-expected figures for the end of the year.

Following Marriott's (MAR) latest (Q2 2017) results, it's still unclear whether management is trying to act conservatively by bringing down the North American growth numbers, or if softness in the region is a real concern.

In the last 3 months, almost every region saw its occupancy rate increase by at least 1.3% compared to the same period last year, particularly thanks to stronger Chinese outbound travel. While growth rates from Chinese travelers are strong, although from a lower base than mature markets, we believe the recent announcement of a joint venture with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) will secure high-single-digit growth rates for Marriott in the region for the foreseeable future.

Nevertheless, the company's weak spot is clearly North America which saw its RevPAR grow only at +1.1% in Q2 2017 to 158, the lowest growth rate among all the regions. That's even lower than the mere +2.4% growth in the Middle East region, which is in the middle of turmoil due to low oil prices, reduced government spending and above all sanctions on Qatar.

The trend is definitely negative in North America as growth in Q1 2017 was stronger than in Q2 2017, however we still believe management's excuses on some timing issues such as the Washington inauguration in January and the shifting of the Jewish holiday have a material impact on growth rates.

In addition, the strong dollar is not helping North America comps especially since the demand is not only business oriented but also leisure which will be highly dependent to the exchange rates. Let's recall that the U.S. is the second largest destination for tourists and the number one destination as tourists spending.

A lackluster North American business environment is currently undeniable, but is Marriott the best qualified and diversified among its competitors such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) or InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) to face the storm?

Debt levels have considerably risen since the acquisition of Starwood, Net debt to Ebitda reached more than 4 times (highest among the industry) which can turn into a heavy burden to the company when the economy slows or if the industry enters into recession. On the other side, cash conversion rates at 115% are the greatest in the sector, a key element to repay interest and debt obligations quickly thanks to higher cash generation. In parallel, free cash flow represents 90% of EBITDA, the best in the industry.

As of today, Marriott is more diversified geographically than its sector peers but what distinguishes the company from its competitors is its pipeline of new rooms and properties. Indeed, the brand equity of Marriott's various hotel brands is attracting developers and lenders for new projects. Consequently, about 25% of hotels under construction in the world are under one of the 30 Marriott brand names. A larger exposure to international markets will allow the company to capitalize on strong opportunities from emerging markets as well as mature markets where luxury consumers travel for experience. Luxury consumers and millennials are more and more looking for a unique experience instead of products. The new trend is that this population born between 1980 and 2000 would rather live a memorable journey than purchase a luxury item. In this category, Marriott (together with Starwood's former brands) is covering the upscale market with the largest share of luxury hotels.

We saw that the company has untapped growth opportunities in various international markets as well as in the U.S. (33% of hotels under construction), is it inflating valuations and the price for earnings growth?

First and foremost if you look today's price to sales ratio, Marriott is the cheapest in the industry at 1.7 times. Let's recall that any company trading less than 1 time sales is considered value so in this case we think that valuations are fairly reasonable.

Secondly, if you look at Price to Earnings, the company is currently trading with almost 25% discount to Hilton, which is not justified, to our mind.

Thirdly, the price that you are paying for future earnings growth (+26% until 2019) is currently the lowest in the sector at 1.4 times. As a rule of thumb, a PEG below 2.0 times is attractive but in the Hotel industry the average being 1.6 times we consider that Marriott is still fairly valued.

In conclusion, we are convinced that the current softness in the U.S. market is temporary (dollar softening) and would not be surprised if management comes up with better than expected numbers by the end of the year. We think Marriott is the best lodging company in the sector thanks to its various brand positioning as well as regional exposure. Finally, today's valuations offer investors a cushion of safety as they currently trade below the industry average while the price for future growth is less expensive than competitors.

