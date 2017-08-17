The Pieces Are In Place For Ongoing Success At Broadcom

Broadcom shares can still offer decent returns from here, supported by a business that generates the majority of its revenue from products where it has 60%+ market share.

It's hard to complain about Broadcom's (AVGO) performance, as this top-tier semiconductor company has seen its shares rise almost 45% since my last update in late 2016. While a few stocks have done better (NVIDIA (NVDA) certainly springs to mind), Avago has by and large doubled the returns of peers like Analog Devices (ADI), Cavium (CAVM), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Xilinx (XLNX). Better still, this is not just a multiple inflation story, as Avago has continued to deliver beat-and-raise performances that support confidence in the ongoing growth potential in areas like handsets and routing/switching.

I don't believe Broadcom is strikingly cheap, but then I wouldn't expect such a large, well-known, well-followed, and well-liked company to be trading at a substantial discount. I do believe ongoing content growth at Apple (AAPL), growth of products like Tomahawk and Jericho in the datacenter, and less appreciated opportunities like its custom ASIC business can continue to support story, and it's not a bad candidate if you find yourself in a “gotta buy something” frame of mind. After all, how often do you find a company that generates more than 60% of its revenue from products where it has 60% or better market share, growth rates above the underlying end-markets, and excellent margins?

Wireless – Always Choppy, But Chopping Higher

Because of the cyclical nature of the smartphone market, Broadcom's Wireless business is never going to have the sort of clockwork growth characteristics that some investors want; fiscal second quarter revenue saw 2% sequential growth after a 13% sequential decline in the first quarter, but the next Apple iPhone cycle should have revenue running again, especially given the company's roughly 40% content gains.

While Broadcom is (unfairly) sometimes criticized for underspending on R&D, Wireless is an area where it does spend, and that spending seems well-rewarded. It looks as though the company is winning away touch controller business from Analog Devices, and the company has been able to maintain impressive share in areas like filters and connectivity despite the competitive efforts of Qorvo (QRVO), Qualcomm (QCOM), and others. Qorvo is reportedly working on a new offering with/for Apple that combines multiplexers, power amps, switches, and low-noise amps, but Broadcom will be hard to dislodge, and Broadcom and Apple work well together too – with a new co-designed wireless charging ASIC offering one recent example.

Wired Winning

Although the Wired business has been a little lackluster recently (several quarters of lackluster sequential growth), I think the moving parts of the business obscure some real progress. For all the talk of would-be competition and disruption in Ethernet switching (whether Cavium, Mellanox (MLNX), or Intel (INTC)), the Tomahawk product line continues to perform very well, and the company should be taping out its third generation (7nm) chip later this year. Elsewhere, Jericho and Qumran are also performing quite well, and a new 16nm Jericho chip should be out next year. Set-top boxes haven't been performing quite as well of late, but this is still a business where Broadcom enjoys very good share and margins with reasonable prospects for growth.

Custom Products Shouldn't Be Overlooked

As I've written previously, Broadcom generates over $1 billion a year in revenue from custom ASICs that it designs with and for other companies like Cisco (CSCO). With strong internal capabilities anchored by deep engineering knowledge and IP across a spectrum of components (including SerDes, memory, processors, and so on), Broadcom can basically win coming or going – selling merchant silicon or custom chips to a range of OEMs.

Broadcom has designed chips with and for a who's who of picky customers, including Apple and Cisco. The company has also co-designed deep learning/AI processors for clients like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSF), and while there is ample competition here (from GPU companies like NVIDIA and FPGA companies like Xilinx), Broadcom's capabilities give it a credible shot at a slice of the deep learning/AI business in 2020 that could be worth more than all of the custom ASIC business of today.

M&A – Not Now, But Almost Certainly Another Deal Someday

Investors were worried earlier this year over rumors that Broadcom was bidding for Toshiba's memory business, a business that be well outside of Broadcom's normal targeted characteristics. Management waved off these rumors, but I doubt the company is through with using M&A to pursue selective growth, margin, and/or FCF-enhancing opportunities. The Brocade deal, for instance, is a decent tuck-in that not only fits with Broadcom's existing business but also offers solid cost synergy opportunities.

Looking out in the market, there are a few other names that could conceivably fit as well. Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) has some interesting optical, auto, and sensor products and a good gross margin, as well as operating cost reduction opportunities. Maxim (MXIM) and Xilinx, too, could conceivably end up on Broadcom's radar at some point, though I think the company has the luxury of not really needing to do much of anything with M&A to continue generating attractive free cash flows.

The Opportunity

I'm looking for Broadcom to hit $20 billion in revenue relatively soon (about mid-FY'19) and slow to a revenue growth pace more in the neighborhood of 4%. I do expect further margin leverage, though, and I expect most of that to make it to the FCF line, supporting double-digit long-term FCF growth. I continue to believe that Broadcom has carved out an attractive sweet spot in its model where it can generate high margins by virtue of its market share but also afford to reinvest in R&D (and M&A) to maintain good moats.

All in all, a price in the $250s isn't unreasonable and still supports a solid annual total return for shareholders. The ebb and flow of valuation multiples in the semiconductor space is a cyclical risk to consider but one that doesn't worry me greatly on a long-term basis.

The Bottom Line

I have said this before, and it is worth repeating – I think Broadcom's management has a much more realistic approach to what builds/supports long-term success in the chip business than most other companies. Margins matter, and I believe Broadcom has figured out how to balance the competing demands for growth, reinvestment in R&D, and operating leverage/efficiency quite effectively. It's not cheap enough for me to call it a hands-down “buy”, but I'm happy to own it and would likely regard any meaningful pullback as an opportunity to add.

