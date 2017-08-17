Aug. 18 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending Aug. 18, 2017. Daily data for Aug. 12 to Aug. 17 is estimated. Daily data for Aug. 18 is forecast. To read last week's report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand (national consumption plus exports) for American natural gas totaled around 490 bcf this week (up 2% WoW, but down 3.0% YoY). The deviation from the norm stayed positive and actually increased from around +11% to +16% from the previous week (see chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas has been above the nine-year norm for 25 consecutive weeks now. However, national consumption has been falling in annual terms for four straight weeks. That is primarily because of very high comparison base from 2016 and we believe that this trend is likely to reverse from next week.

Currently, we expect daily average consumption rate to reach 62.8 bcf by Aug. 25 and then decline somewhat to 61.2 bcf by Sept. 8. Conversely, the growth in natural gas exports seems unstoppable. Total pipeline and LNG exports increased 4% from the previous week and are up 22% YoY. According to our calculations, based on Marine Traffic data, at least four LNG vessels with a total dry gas capacity of almost 14.0 bcf departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days.

*Norm is defined as the simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research.

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 11 consecutive weeks now. We expect this trend of positive annual growth to continue, partly due to base effect and partly due to genuine recovery in output. However, more granular data suggest that production might have topped for now. Previously, steadily rising production was the result of increased output in the Northeast region driven by new infrastructure projects.

However, domestic gas output has been quite erratic lately, and we believe producers are much more sensitive and reactive to lower prices this year than at any time in the recent past. (This is especially true for some producers in Appalachia, that are facing difficulties with external financing.) Therefore, we do not expect production to accelerate significantly in the nearest future. Because productivity (measured as new-well gas production per rig) is already falling (according to EIA, see this chart), rig counts must rise faster to push production higher.

Total supply of natural gas (production plus imports) averaged around 80.8 bcf per day for the week ending Aug. 18 (down 0.3% WoW, but up 0.4% YoY). Overall, total supply/demand balance should be positive and is estimated to reach almost 81 bcf this week. The volume is some 13 bcf smaller than a week ago and is almost 19 bcf below the five-year average for this time of the year (see chart below).

In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is neutral for natural gas prices since it is above last year's level, but below the historical norm. However, the market is forward-looking and must account for the fact that lower prices for natural gas will make it more likely that we will enter next winter with a below-average amount of natural gas in storage. Indeed, we think that only a warm winter can prevent storage levels from falling below 1,000 bcf by March 2018.

Note that the total SD Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research.

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 53 bcf, which was exactly in line with our expectations. EIA also revised historical figures for the previous six weeks. Indeed, it's precisely because we realized that EIA was "wrong" in its previous estimates that we were expecting to see a 53 bcf injection today. Total storage now stands at 3,082 bcf, which is 55 bcf (or 1.82%) above the five-year average for this time of year. To see our storage forecasting track record, please click here (the track record actually improved, following the revisions by EIA).

Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 45 bcf next week (the final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is in line with the comparable figure in ICE's latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index. Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 38 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories' deviation from five-year average should decline from +1.82% today to -0.28% on Sept. 1. We are updating our forecasts on a daily basis. (If you wish to receive daily updates on key natural gas variables -- production, consumption, exports and imports -- consider signing up for our exclusive content.)

Take a look at the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. Notice that projections have been remarkably stable over the past 10 trading days. The total for three reports was 114 bcf on Aug. 17, unchanged from the Aug. 4 results.

Source: Bluegold Research.

Additional disclosure: We are long natural gas futures (winter contracts) and short in natural gas cash.