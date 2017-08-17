Energy Stocks Conundrum: What's It Going To Take?

Investors should continue to focus on energy companies that 1) grow within cash flow, 2) are actively deleveraging, 3) have no dilutive deals, and 4) have shareholder-aligned incentives packages.

We explain below what we think needs to happen for energy stocks to reverse course.

Welcome to the "bleh bleh bleh" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

The old Wall Street adage that says "if the bullish news doesn't push prices higher, we are in a bear market" couldn't ring more true today for the energy sector. The sentiment is so bad among investors that earnings beats that would have seen stock prices jump more than 10% in the past are being met with a "bleh" reaction. Take, for example, Obsidian Energy (OBE), which reported a slightly mixed Q2 earnings report where production beat expectations but saw a downward revision to 2018 production. What happened? "Bleh."

We were alerted of the recent sell-off by one of our subscribers, and the apparent overreaction to this earnings release sent the stock lower by 24%.

Take, for example, another stock, Raging River (OTC:RRENF), one of the best producers in Canada. Raymond James wrote a bearish report on the stock, and the share price has taken a nosedive over the last week:

It's another "bleh" reaction.

Since the start of August, many energy names have sold off with persistent investor selling day in and day out. Our favorite holding, Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF), reported higher guidance and better drilling results, but what did the stock do? You guessed it, "Bleh."

It shouldn't surprise anyone by now that energy stocks are considered "unloved." This can also be clearly illustrated in a chart of the producers vs. oil prices:

So, what's it going to take for energy stocks to stop stinking?

Obviously, for investors who follow oil prices closely, a positive storage report seems to have no effect on energy stocks or oil prices. Despite crude storage drawing faster than historical averages, investors and traders don't care about where fundamentals are:

By now, the sentiment is so bad that we reckon even if the EIA reported a 10 million bbls draw next week, the reaction will once again be "Bleh." In our view, it's the narrative more than the actual fundamentals that are gripping the oil market.

The latest sell-side reports we've read indicate everyone has thrown in the towel on higher oil prices. Citigroup came out with a report detailing the case for why oil prices will remain within $40 to $60 from 2017 to 2022. The main argument from Ed Morse and his team is that 1) U.S. shale will grow rapidly, and 2) conventional decline rates aren't as high as people think they are. Both of these anchor theses Citigroup uses are so fraught with errors that we plan to write a rebuttal report this weekend for HFI Research subscribers. Nonetheless, the latest report highlights the sentiment well: "Oil prices will never go up."

In the market's view and many of the money managers we talk to, the fear of U.S. shale growing is the big concern plaguing investor sentiment. Depressing E&P stocks will close the spigot to equity markets, and hopefully, send a message to the "grow at any cost" U.S. shale executives who are paid to grow for the sake of growing rather than profits.

But, more importantly, it's the perception that needs to change. Our analysis from analyzing conventional field production is that the world needs U.S. shale in the future. This is in stark contrast to the narrative of, "Oh, no, U.S. shale will push us into oversupply."

This narrative shift, in our view, is what's going to take energy stocks out of the conundrum. Perhaps, by the time the market realizes, the energy executives will have been so battered as to stay the course on being "profit focused" vs. "growth focused." (We can only hope, for now,)

Implications for investors

If good news doesn't even push energy stocks up, what will? The negative sentiment manifests upon itself, leading to even more bearish sentiment. Clearly, the current delusional narrative will prove in the future to be nothing more than another example of "consensus was so wrong." But for the time being, investors are getting impatient.

For energy investors, the best course of action is to buy energy companies that 1) have demonstrated a willingness to grow within cash flow, 2) are actively deleveraging, 3) not doing fancy acquisitive deals or external financing, and 4) have a compensation package aligned with focusing on the returns for shareholders. Be wary of companies that tout well level performance rate of returns, and definitely be wary of companies touting single digit break-evens (cough, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), cough).

For energy investors interested in our in-depth energy equity research, we primarily publish our individual energy stock analysis to HFI Research subscribers. For more information and how to join the 200-plus members who have already done so, please see here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GENGF, RRENF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long Gear and Raging River primarily through GXE.TO and RRX.TO, respectively.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.