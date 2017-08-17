TSMC: Still Looking Good For The Long Haul

Back in May, I penned an article regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (NYSE:TSM) ongoing revenue woes. In the article, I discussed how management's revenue warning for Q2 was already playing out and encouraged investors to stay put. Being the world's largest pure-play foundry, TSM is usually a good indicator of industry-wide wafer-level manufacturing activity in general.

Well, by the looks of things the slump has so far shown no signs of moderating after July revenue hit a 3-month low of $2.36B, representing a 6.3% Y/Y drop.

TSMC 2017 Monthly Revenue (In Millions of New Taiwan Dollars)

Month Consolidated Net Revenue YoY Change Jan. 76,616 8.1% Feb. 71,423 19.9% Mar. 85,875 17.5% Apr. 56,872 -14.9% May 72,796 -1.1% Jun. 84,187 3.4% Jul. 71,611 -6.3% Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec. Total 519,381 3.5%



Too bad, the company has not been able to join the ongoing DRAM and NAND party.

Luckily for investors, TSMC shares have still managed to tuck on further gains of nearly 9% since the downturn begun in April. TSM shares are now up 26.4% in the year-to-date. The relatively cheap valuation of TSM shares has proven enough to provide a good measure of downside protection in an otherwise overheated market.

TSMC Year-to-Date share returns

The storm is almost over

Much of TSMC's woes can be chalked up to the long delay in the production of the company's 10-nm chips due to stacking issues. The company had planned to commence high-volume production of the node during Q4 2016 in readiness for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) next-generation products including the iPhone 8 and iPad Pro.

After a three-month-long delay though, TSM was able to finally get things moving just in time. The latest iPad Pro is powered by a10-nm A10X Fusion Chip, the fastest SoC on the market and the first 10-nm chip by TSMC to feature in a consumer device. The previous A9 and A10 chips were both built on the 16-nanometer process. This marked the first time Apple fabricated a mid-generation X-series chip for an iPad using an entirely new process node. Apple touts a 30-40% performance improvement by A10X compared to A9X.

That's part of the reason why the iPad made an impressive comeback during the last quarter. After 14 consecutive quarters of declining sales, Apple shipped 11.42 million iPads during the June quarter, good for a 15% year-over-year increase.

The 10-nm process will also feature in the A11 chip that will power the upcoming iPhone 8. TSMC is expected to be the sole supplier of A11 unlike in the past where it's had to share the bounty with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). This way, TSMC might not need an iPhone supercycle to make strong sales--just a good-enough upgrade cycle will do.

Other than Apple, TSMC has received orders for the 10-nm chip from MediaTek and Huawei's semiconductor subsidiary, HiSilicon. And now TSMC's revenue storm could be almost over. Market watchers have predicted that the company's sales will pick up starting August mainly driven by shipment of 10-nm products. The company has projected that 10-nm will reach 10% of sales during Q3 compared to only 1% in Q2. Consequently, the company said during July's investor meeting that it expects to return to growth during the current quarter with sales of US$8.12 billion- US$8.22 billion, good for 16% Y/Y increase.

Ahead of the curve

For all its advantages, TSMC says the 10-nm will only be a short-node and the company is gearing up to move to the 7-nm process in 2018, making it the first company to fabricate the node. The company already kicked off risk production of the process in April and has already secured one big customer in the form of MediaTek.

Whereas the 10-nm process has power efficiency rather than performance as its main focus, the 7-nm is expected to deliver a true jump in performance. TSMC will use EUV(Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography) in the fabrication of advanced 7-nm variants and has already reported impressive 76% yield on 256Mbit SRAM modules manufactured on 7-nm. TSMC will become the first company to use EUV in volume production. Meanwhile, Samsung and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are expected to stick to the 10-nm a little longer, which will allow TSMC to stay ahead of the curve for a couple more quarters at the very least. It, therefore, won't come as a surprise if the company once again owns Apple's next iPhone upgrade cycle expected to hit the market sometime next year.

So far there are no reports of any production hitches for TSMC's other processes. The company remains on track to kick off production of its 12nm FinFET chips during the fourth quarter as per schedule. The node will go into Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Volta GPU series and the Xavier series as well as MediaTek's Helio P30 mobile chips.

The frantic pace of innovation by the company, of course, comes at a cost. The company's R&D spend has shot up by a considerable margin, and could soon reach 10% of revenue. About a week ago, the company approved a $3.15B appropriation that will go to the construction of new facilities, tech equipment upgrades and the expansion of package technology capacities.

Summary of TSMC’s Planned R&D Projects

Project Name Description Risk Production (Estimated Target Schedule) 7nm logic platform technology and applications 4th generation FinFET CMOS platform technology for SoC 2017 5nm logic platform technology and applications 5th generation FinFET CMOS platform technology for SoC 2019 3D IC Cost-effective solution with better form factor and performance for SiP 2016 ~ 2017 Next-generation lithography EUV lithography and related patterning technology to extend Moore’s Law 2016 ~ 2019 Long-term research Specialty SoC technology (including new NVM, MEMS, RF, analog) and transistors for 5nm node and beyond 2015 ~ 2019



The projects above accounted for roughly 70% of the total R&D budget in 2017, estimated to be around 8% of 2017 revenue.

Investors though need not worry. TSMC's R&D as a percentage of revenue remains within healthy levels compared to that by its peers.

The Bottomline

Investors who did not get spooked by TSMC's revenue downturn have already been rewarded for their patience. Better gains, however, are still to come. The revenue drought is likely over, and the roadmap hereafter looks good. Investors will be well-served holding TSM stock for the long haul.

