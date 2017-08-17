Tesla: Nothing but Elon's drive

Investment Thesis

One has to be fair to Tesla (TSLA) as its Q2 2017 results were very strong, with resounding revenue growth as well as material improvements on its gross margin YoY. Sadly, shareholders do not get paid from its revenue they get paid from its FCF. Consequently, while I thoroughly admire Elon, his company's stock offers investor no margin of safety.

Recent Business Highlights

Tesla Q2 2017 results certainly did impress me. Revenue for the automotive segment was up a staggering 93% and what Elon had been campaigning for years, which was that once the company starts to gain scale its margins will also improve, proved to be true, with its automotive's GAAP gross margin increasing by 486 basis points YoY. Additionally, Tesla's consolidated gross profit margin was up from 27% as of Q2 2016 to 33% Q2 2017 ending up with $667 million in the quarter.

However, have you ever wondered how Tesla earns cash? It is not through selling cars. I mean sure, it makes some like that but not enough to offset the cost of actually making them. The company actually gets cash in by raising debt and asking shareholders for cash more cash. Rinse and repeat. Below is Tesla's statement of cash flows for the last 6 months ending in Q2 2017 and how the company, in reality, generates cash to make, market and distribute its cars.

(source: 10Q Q2 2017 cash flow statement)

For the purpose of this article, I have solely focused on its automotive segment as it derives the vast majority of its revenue from that segment. In fact, I think it is reasonable to assume that no Tesla shareholder is paying $60 billion stock price for its energy generation and storage segment which is on target for an annualized $1 billion in revenue. I know that Tesla's energy generation segment is growing fast, but it is not growing that fast to support the stock's price tag. So that leaves us discussing its bread and butter, its automotive operations.

I suspect that most readers reading about Tesla will glaze their eyes when they start reading yet another commentator that does not 'get' Tesla. However, I do get it, Tesla has had phenomenal growth and has accomplished a tremendous amount, which critics regularly dismissed as impossible. I am more than happy to give credit where credit is due. But as an investor seeking undervalued, profitable investments to invest capital in, forgive me for not getting caught up in Tesla's positive market sentiment. I know that I'm probably an outlier and I should not be getting caught up in things like cash flow generation. But just compare the two statements that follow,

And I just thought I'd give you one little anecdote, which was – which I found quite surprising is that when we were giving test drives to – or the journalists were driving the car and doing test drives. About 80% of the journalists said that they would buy the car themselves. Most of the remaining 20% said probably. This is crazy. I've never seen anything like it. - Elon Musk Q2 2017 earnings call

As a value investor seeking to protect my invested capital when I hear a CEO who is so concerned about what journalist think of its products, I just find it ludicrous. Compare that statement with a quote from a different entrepreneur.

You can't just ask customers what they want and then try to give that to them. By the time you get it built, they'll want something new. - Steve Jobs

Apple (AAPL) too, for practically two decades was also just selling a dream. But Apple investors realized that fact, that it was just Steve Job's dream and the stock was priced very cheaply for nearly two decades. With Tesla, investors are pricing in so much hope and optimism that even if Tesla operates flawlessly on its ambition to release the model 3 as the most affordable electric car for the masses, that goal is already over discounted in today's stock price.

Business Outlook

In fairness to Tesla, it has accomplished so much in a relatively short period of time. The fact that orders were up 53% since Q2 2016 while the luxury car market was flat, speaks highly of management's strategy and ability to execute. Although, on the earnings call, Elon did concedes that the model 3's target gross margin of 25% was is still quite some time way and that even when the company is producing its 5,000 units a week of its model 3, even then, in reality it may take at least another 4 months before costs substantially come down. Until Tesla optimizes its production process enough that they do not need its engineers to work overtime fixing faults on the equipment - in essence, it will take a while for the learning curve to come down. When the company does reach its 25% gross margin target on the model 3 it will be quite some break through and Elon and his team will no doubt feel very happy about that. And later on, possibly, just 2-3 more years down the road Tesla might even become profitable.

Financials

(source: morningstar.com; author's calculations)

Next, the critic in me would be focus on the fact that the company has a normalized use of FCF of $1.6 billion as well as the fact CapEx is seemingly increasing over time, however, that is possibly just me. Although it should actually concern all of Tesla's stakeholders.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

(Source: author's calculations)

When it comes to its valuation, since Tesla does not generate any cash we must rely on a different ratio, for instance its P/S ratio. In this case, investors are willing to pay more than 5 times Tesla's revenue, whereas investors are only willing to pay up for the rest of its peer group less than half their respective revenues. This is astonishing.

Ultimately, valuing a company without any cash flow generation capabilities is near enough impossible. Even in the startup world there are plans drawn up where investors can see when company expects to generate some cash in the near-term. This is not the case when it comes to Tesla, there is simply no mention of generating any positive FCF any time soon. Which is possibly one of the reasons why David Einhorn remains short the stock.

Investment Risk

Putting aside, for now, the fact that Tesla does not generate any cash flow, or even the fact that it might struggle to refinance its debt. Putting aside those risks, you are left with a company that is selling a product which will face an insurmountable amount of competition from other car manufacturers which are just waiting on the sides for the technology to become less expensive and they too will ramp-up their electric car production and sales. As it happens, here is a graph that shows that actually, at the end Q1 2017 Renault-Nissan Alliance sold more electric cars than Tesla.

Source: Forbes

Once the idea that it is not Tesla which is the only company which is likely to dominate the electric car and that there are others too, such Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), or even others - with ample financial resources - Tesla's share price will no longer trade at a premium but more in line with the rest of its peer group.

Conclusion

We are told to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy when others are fearful, however, I do not see much fear in the market when it comes to Tesla's shares.

