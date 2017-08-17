Gold Close To A Breakout

On June 26, when a sell order of almost 18,000 futures contracts hit the COMEX gold market in the early hours of European trading, it looked like the yellow metal could be heading for a huge correction to the downside. On July 6, another flash crash, this time centered on gold's little brother silver, sent the prices of both precious metals lower. On July 10, December gold futures hit a low of $1211.10 per ounce, and September silver futures moved to lows of $15.145 per ounce.

While silver fell to the lowest level since April 2016, a new low in 2017, gold held well on a technical basis. Technical support for gold was just below $1200 per ounce and the low for this year stands at $1146.50. Therefore, while gold looked ugly on July 10, the move did little technical damage to the market, and last week, the price of the yellow metal has moved back to a level where it is almost at the highest of the year. Gold closed on Friday, Aug. 11, at $1290 per ounce on the active month December futures contract, just $15.50 below technical resistance at the 2017 highs.

Fear and uncertainty take the yellow metal close to a new high for 2017

On Monday, Aug. 14, even though equities came roaring back on the upside, the price of the yellow metal continued to trade around the $1290 level on the nearby COMEX futures contract. Stocks rebounded because of a calming of the rhetoric surrounding the situation in North Korea. At the same time, the leader of NK backed down putting plans for a missile test in the direction of Guam on hold. The dollar rallied and gold and other precious metals moved lower and on Tuesday, the yellow metal gold down to just under the $1273 per ounce level as the dollar rallied.

The, in world where one crisis tends to replace another, prominent CEOs quit the President's economic council and forum in the wake of the response to the violence in Charlottesville and the dollar hit the skids once again and gold snapped right back up to the highs above the $1290 level. The inverse historic relationship between the price of gold and the value of the dollar, when compared to other world currencies, continues to support the price of the yellow metal.

One roadblock before the next level of resistance at the 2016 highs

From a technical perspective, there is one roadblock that is currently separating the price of gold from the 2016 highs. Last week, December gold got up to a high of $1298.10. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, technical resistance on the daily chart currently stands at the April 17 peak at $1307 on the nearby futures contract. Source: CQG

On the weekly chart, gold moved to a high of $1291.10 last week, and the breakout level on the upside is at the June 5 highs at $1295.20 per ounce. Momentum on the weekly chart turned higher in the middle of July, and open interest has been rising recently as several high profile investors and traders have urged others to keep 5-10% of their portfolios in gold and precious metals as a hedge in the current environment. The recent increase in open interest is a supportive factor when it comes to the current attempt by gold to break to the upside.

If gold can move above the $1307 level on the December futures contract and over $1300 on the continuous contract, the next level of technical resistance stands at $1377.50 which was the 2016 high and the peak since back in March 2014.

The long-term charts turn bullish

Meanwhile, when December gold fell to $1211.10 on July 10, it remained around $50 over the lows in 2017 which came at the beginning of the year. The fact that the yellow metal did not challenge the 2017 nadir was a positive sign and its rebound to challenge the highs for the year has caused long-term charts to turn bullish. After all, when markets cannot follow through on the downside, they tend to go the other way. Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrated that price momentum crossed to the upside back in April. Source: CQG

Momentum on the quarterly chart has been positive since early 2016. Source: CQG

The semi-annual chart shows that the yellow metal has declined into oversold territory and a move back to challenge the 2016 highs at $1377.50 would likely cause this long-term pictorial to turn bullish.

Meanwhile, we are starting to hear calls for the price of gold to move to the upside with some analysts eyeing the $1400 per ounce level. Indian gold demand has recovered after a weak year in 2016, and the World Gold Council has said that it could rise by 6% this year. Demand for gold bars in China, the world's leading consumer of gold, soared in the first six months of 2017, and total consumption climbed by almost 10% to 545.2 tons according to the China Gold Association. It is likely that gold demand is even higher as a lot of gold buying in China occurs below the radar of official associations and the government. At the same time, appreciation in another asset could be an ominous sign for the price of gold and other precious metals.

Other assets had been signaling that precious metals would rally

Gold and silver both have some industrial applications. Additionally, they benefit from fabricated demand as the jewelry industry continues to a significant and consistent source of demand for the metals. However, each year it is investment demand that creates the path of least resistance for the price of gold. During times of fear and uncertainty, many investors and traders turn to the safety of gold. In many ways, an investment in gold is a rejection of traditional assets as well as a sign of a lack of faith in governmental institutions. Gold is a physical asset that can be flight capital or an investment vehicle that flies below the radar of governments.

The appreciation of digital currencies in 2017 has been nothing short of amazing. And, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have exploded to the upside. Source: Bitcoin Price Index - Real-time Bitcoin Price Charts

The price of Bitcoin surpassed the $4000 level this week and is currently more quadruple the level on the final trading day of 2016. Bitcoin closed last year at the $956 level. Source: Bitcoin Price Index - Real-time Bitcoin Price Charts

Ethereum's climb has been even more impressive, climbing from $8 at the end of last year to just over $300. Ethereum is currently almost 37 times the price it was less than eight months ago.

Gold and silver have some similarities to the digital currencies in that they are also assets that fly below the radar of governments and regulators in many cases, can be flight capital. Moreover, the rise in the values and acceptance of digital currencies are a sign of the rejection of economies controlled by central banks and governments. Gold and silver are likely to benefit from the current trend that is causing the value of all traditional currency instruments to decline.

Is gold heading to levels above $2000 per ounce?

If gold works its way above the 2016 highs at $1377.50 and trades above the $1400 by the end of this year or in early 2018, the technical picture will point to a move to a new all-time nominal high for the yellow metal. Gold traded to a high of $1920.70 per ounce in September 2011. A break above the $1428 level, the 2013 highs, over coming months could lead to a sharp rally that takes gold north of $2,000 per ounce.

I believe there are ominous signs for a rally in gold these days. The rise in digital currency prices and the fall in the dollar which is close to challenging technical support for the bull market that commenced back in 2014 are bullish for the price of gold. Fear and uncertainty surrounding North Korea, a deterioration of U.S. relations with Russia, a very turbulent Middle East where Iran is keeping a close eye on the U.S.-North Korea situation all add up reasons why the price of gold could be on the verge of taking off to the upside once again. Moreover, domestic political division in the United States continues to cause uncertainty about the future.

The price of the yellow metal has not traded below $1000 per ounce since 2009. Given the current state of the geopolitical and domestic landscapes, it looks to me like the case for $2000 gold is a lot better than the arguments for $1000 gold, which is a lot closer to today's price but is likely to fade in the market's rearview mirror over the months ahead. I am not concerned with the next $20 or $40 move in the gold market these days as I believe the next big move will be ten times that or more on the upside. Gold is currently close to breaking out on the upside and if it does, watch out, the price could surprise just like those digital currencies have so far in 2017.

