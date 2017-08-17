BlackBerry: The Big Boys Are Selling

Every three month, we receive information on institutional holdings of stock through 13-F filings. Recently, the data was finalized for positions at the end of Q2 2017, and the data shows a very interesting picture for BlackBerry (BBRY). While you would think the data below looks to be very positive for the company, there's actually a big red flag that turns the picture 180 degrees.

This data appears to be quite positive. There were more increased positions than decreased positions, with more shares being added. New positions were higher than sold out positions, with new holders adding more than 10 times as many as those who completely exited the name. However, look what happens if we look at just the top 10 holders.

To me, this is a bigger issue than the headline data. Of the top 10 holders, five decreased positions and four increased, but it is all about the changes. Those increases totaled just under 2 million shares, with all of the percentage changes being less than 10%. On the flip side, the five that sold were all at least 1.9 million shares each, with all of the declines being in the double digits.

For the top 10 holders, sales to buys were a ratio of 10 to 1. Now, you might come back at me citing the first set of data I posted, but here's the issue with that. The top 10 holders combined own almost 224 million shares, while the other 262 holders only hold 115 million as a group. If you were going to follow the lead of these two packs, wouldn't you follow the larger one?

In the chart below, you can see BlackBerry shares since the day the Qualcomm (QCOM) arbitration decision was announced. Shares closed Thursday below that day's close, and that's despite BlackBerry getting another $139 million in the QCOM case. Since that news came in mid-April, it basically means that shares spent about 80% of Q2 above where we are currently, meaning those that did start new positions or added to them are likely down from here. Those that sold in the last two months of the quarter, especially with shares in the double digits, are looking very smart.

So, with all of the Q2 2017 institutional ownership data in, I'm a bit more worried about BlackBerry than I was previously. While there were certainly more buys than sells, a lot of it came from smaller holders, possibly new funds that were trying to chase gains after the big rally started. In the end, the group that collectively holds two-thirds of the collective institutional holdings sold at a 10 to 1 ratio, and they have proven to be the smart money. We are now less than two weeks from the end of BlackBerry's fiscal second quarter, and the company still has not announced anything meaningful to continue its turnaround. That's why the CEO is known as John "next quarter" Chen.

