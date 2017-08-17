Soft Commodities Correct

Soft commodities fell to lows in May, June, and July and had recovered over recent weeks. Soft commodities are the luxury sector of the raw materials markets. Sugar, coffee, cocoa, cotton, and frozen concentrated orange juice are the five staples that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. These commodities tend to grow in tropical conditions and, in many ways; they offer people around the world comfort. Sugar is the main ingredient in many of the sweet treats we enjoy. Coffee is a staple that gets many of us going in the morning, but it is also a product that brings people together as the coffee shop has become a center of the social experience in the United States, Europe, and in other areas around the world. Cocoa is the basic ingredient in chocolate which is not only a treat but an addiction for many. Cotton is a luxury good as fine garments and bedding are soft because of the fluffy fiber. Orange juice is not only a morning staple for many; it was the central focus in the market in the classic movie Trading Places probably the most famous portrayal of the futures markets by Hollywood.

After a recovery from the lows, many of the prices of these commodities moved to the upside, but the recovery ran into trouble over recent sessions.

Sugar fails above 15 cents

The price of sugar had been falling since October 2016 when a rally that commenced in August 2015 at lows of 10.13 took the price to highs of 23.90 cents per pound. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of sugar has continued to make lower highs and lower lows and reached its most recent nadir on June 28 and 29 with a double bottom at 12.74 cents per pound. A recovery followed taking the price to a high of 15.16 cents on August 1 but that failed, and the price of nearby October futures slipped to lows of 12.92 on August 16 and 17 settling August 17 at 13.29 cents per pound. When it comes to fundamentals, the sweet commodity has suffered from increasing output as the price moved to highs in late 2016. This year, France planted less corn and more sugar beets because of a superior value proposition. As the price has declined, it is likely that demand will increase and inventories around the globe will decline. However, when it comes to the path of least resistance for sugar, it will be the weather conditions in Brazil, the world’s leading producer that will ultimately determine the path of its price. Technically, sugar has declined into oversold territory on the daily chart, but open interest has increased during the recent price correction to the downside. Falling price and rising open interest often supports an emerging bearish trend in a futures market. Technical support for sugar now stands at the recent 12.74 low and at 12.45, the February 2016 lows on the continuous chart. Sugar will need to hold these levels to establish a base and move higher over the coming weeks and months.

$1.40 was the pivot price for coffee

The price of coffee reached a low of $1.13 per pound in the middle of June after falling steadily from $1.76 in November 2016. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates September Arabica coffee futures traded on ICE had been making lower highs and lower lows until it broke out to the upside above $1.40 per pound on August 2. Coffee reached a high of $1.4375 on August 8 but has since pulled back and moved below the $1.40 per pound level where there was a lot of congestion on the daily chart. Beetle infestation on some of the Brazilian coffee production had supported supply and demand fundamentals. Additionally, global demand for coffee continues to grow with Asia consuming more of the beverage each day. Starbucks is in the process of opening some 5,000 outlets in China and coffee is eating away at tea’s dominance in the Asian market over recent years. Technically, coffee has failed to keep the upward momentum on the September futures contract going. We will now have to wait and see if coffee is able to make a higher low as support is at $1.2580 level on the September coffee futures contract which closed at $1.2845 on Thursday, August 17.

Cocoa has problems with $2000 per ton

During the period that all commodities, including the majority of soft commodities, declined steadily from 2011 through 2015 and 2016, cocoa stood alone as the best performer as demand for chocolate confectionery products boomed in Asia. Cocoa rose from lows of $1898 per ton in 2011 to a high of $3422 in December 2015. While the rally was not a one-way street and there were many selloffs along the way to the highs, cocoa made higher lows and higher highs throughout the period. Cocoa made it back to the $3237 level in June 2016, but it failed and began a steep decent that took the price to a low of $1769 per ton in June of this year, the lowest level in over a decade. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of September ICE cocoa futures shows, since the June lows, the price made it back up to $2116 per ton on August 1, but it failed. September cocoa futures failed at the $2000 level four times since April. Fundamentals for cocoa continue to be questionable with a bumper crop from the West African nations of Ghana and the Ivory Coast this year. Both countries account for more than 60% of the world’s cocoa supplies each year. On the demand side, grindings in Asia increased by nearly 10% over the first half of 2017, but the data for North America and Europe has been less exciting when it comes to the consumption of chocolate products. The daily chart shows that the price has declined from $2090 to lows of $1829 market over recent sessions but found some support and moved back over $1900. Momentum is crossing in oversold territory on the short-term pictorial, but open interest had been falling with the price of the soft commodity. Falling price and a decline in the open interest tends not to support an emerging bear trend in a futures market, so the bounce from the lows makes technical sense. With the relative strength indicator in neutral territory, it is likely that cocoa will remain in a trading range from $1800 to $2200 per ton. However, I expect that range will narrow by $100 on each side as the critical ingredient in chocolate confectionery products appears to be in a consolidation phase. September cocoa futures closed on Thursday, August 11 at $1904 per ton. Range trading in cocoa continues to offer the best opportunity for profits.

Cotton gets clobbered post-WADSE

Like all of the soft commodities, cotton has a penchant for price variance. In 2011, the price of futures on the fiber reached an all-time high of $2.27 per pound and turned around and tanked, reaching a low of 55.66 cents in March 2016. Since then, cotton had been recovering reaching its most recent high at 87.18 cents on May 15, 2017. The volatile fiber then sank quickly to a low of 66.15 cents per pound on June 26 at which point a price recovery followed. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, cotton got up to a high of 71.20 cents on August 9, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s release of the August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on August 10 caused a sharp selloff in the cotton futures market. The price of active month December futures fell to a low of 66.64 cents per pound on August 17. The USDA told markets that if all goes well this growing season, the U.S. crop will be the biggest in eleven years. While inventories have been falling and U.S. exports have increased throughout 2017, the market did not expect such a big crop, and the price of the fiber dropped. Technically, support for cotton is at the 66.15 cent lows with resistance at the most recent highs at just above 70 cents per pound. December cotton futures closed on Thursday, August 17 at 66.91 cents per pound.

FCOJ at the top of its range

I rarely write about the futures market in frozen concentrated orange juice because the liquidity is awful. With fewer than 12,000 contracts of open interest and average daily volume of around 1,000 contracts, it is challenging to get in and out of long and short positions in the juice market. FCOJ futures rose to the highest level in history on November 1, 2016, when the price found a peak at $2.35 per pound. Citrus greening in Florida and poor weather conditions in Brazil, the world’s leading orange producing nation, caused the price to skyrocket. However, at that lofty level demand destruction took the price lower as consumers opted to purchase other fruit juices instead of OJ. The price of the soft commodity dropped to a low of $1.2495 during the middle of July. OJ had almost halved in value over a nine month period. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of September FCOJ futures shows, the price remains closer to the lows these days after falling steadily over the past nine months. However, since the middle of May, OJ had been trading in a range from $1.25 to $1.40 per pound. On the fundamental side of the equation, with the summer season coming to an end and the winter in front of us at this time, the potential for a rebound in the price of FCOJ futures is rising. The winter season always brings with it the threat of freeze conditions in Floridian groves which tend to support the price of the commodity, especially since the cold season is now approaching. Moreover, problems related to citrus greening a crop disease that kills off orange producing trees remains a threat to the crop. The current short-term technical state of the FCOJ market shows that open interest had been rising gently during the period of price consolidation. Momentum is pointing to the upside, and relative strength has risen to overbought territory. FCOJ futures moved above the $1.40 per pound level for the first time since early July and settled at $1.4410 on Thursday, August 17. The next level of technical resistance is at the $1.50 per pound level but the 50% retracement of the move from the November highs to recent lows is at around the $1.80 per pound level and it is possible that the volatile FCOJ market could head for a test of that level in the weeks and months ahead.

While each of the soft commodities markets has different supply and demand fundamentals, they all have one thing in common. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and is the benchmark pricing mechanism for each of the five commodities in this sector. There is an inverse historical relationship between the dollar and soft commodities prices. A weaker U.S. currency tends to support the prices of these agricultural products. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index illustrates, the dollar has declined from its highest level since 2002 at the beginning of January at 103.815 to lows of 92.39 on August 2. The dollar has dropped by 11% over a seven month period. Critical support for the greenback is at the May 2016 lows at 91.88 on the index, and a fall below this level would threaten the bull market that has been in place since May 2014 that took the U.S. currency from 78.93 to the January highs, a rally of over 31.5%. A continuation of the downward momentum in the dollar is likely to add support to each of the five soft commodities.

Over recent weeks we have seen a rebound in some of the soft commodities prices. While some of these commodities have rejected higher price and started to fall once again, the dollar could be the sectors best friend over the coming weeks and months if the greenback continues its downward momentum and breaks through its critical support at 91.88. I am a buyer of all of the soft commodities on price weakness looking to take profits on recovery rallies. I would only trade from the long side of the market in these commodities as in most cases; prices are still a lot closer to lows than highs seen over recent years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.