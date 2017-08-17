How Global Payments Changed The Merchant Acquiring Industry

August 2017

At the time, Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) acquisition of Accelerated Payment Technology or APT for $413 million did not seem to be a milestone event. GPN's stock, in mid-August of 2012, was roughly $20 per share, and the deal to acquire this fully-integrated software solution was met with a resounding yawn. Five years later, GPN has dramatically altered the traditional merchant acquiring industry, and its stock at $95 per share is nearly a 4 bagger.

Merchant Acquiring:

Most consumers expect their card-based transactions to occur at the PoS (point-of-sale) in a matter of seconds. With the adoption of EMV (Europay, MasterCard, Visa) standards a few years ago, the card transaction has been modestly slowed down. Whether it is traditional plastic and over 50-year-old magnetic stripe or chip-in-card technology, the card-based process for merchants to accept credit and debit cards is fairly straightforward.

Merchants are allowed to accept cards by creating a relationship with a merchant acquirer, and that transaction occurs in seconds with the help of merchant processors, payment networks, and card-issuing banks. The behind-the-scenes process of handling a card-based transaction is quite complex. There is authorization, clearing, and settlement, which is detailed in the below chart. If you would like to read a detailed analysis of the payment process, please click on our prior Seeking Alpha note here.

The Rate Card:

Before this modest transaction, merchant acquirers mostly competed on relationships and price. Pricing for card acceptance is quite complex. The standard rate card for card acceptance varies depending upon multiple factors. What is the merchant processing method? Is the card present in the physical location or is the card-not-present? What kind of transaction data is provided? Is expiration date, zip code, or a security code captured? Lastly, the merchant category code or MCC impacts price. This helps the processors better frame the potential for fraud and charge-backs.

The total cost to accept a card transaction is the MDR or merchant discount rate. Interchange represents the fee the card issuing bank earns for providing consumers this monthly line of credit. Payment networks like Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) publicly post their interchange rates, but this is only a piece of the puzzle. These 20-page documents are difficult to decipher and can be seen here. In addition to these charges, the merchant has to pay for the acquiring and processing of card acceptance. The companies that dominate this less-known space are JPMorgan's (JPM) Paymentech, First Data (NYSE:FDC), Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV), Global Payments, and Heartland Payment - acquired by GPN in December of 2015 for $4.3 billion.

How business occurred:

Most small to mid-businesses are not focused on their costs of merchant acceptance. Many simply thought it was the cost of doing business, no different than the cost of electricity, rent or insurance. Accepting cards is expected by consumers, and most merchants simply want the process to occur seamlessly and fast. In the event of an issue with a piece of hardware or PoS device, a good acquirer will quickly fix the problem and keep the process running. Most merchants were oblivious to add-on costs and fees that allowed these acquirers to prosper and grow. Their monthly statements were complicated and crowded with unidentified fees and charges. If business was good, the merchant simply ignored the costs. If business was soft, the business owner would consider changing acquirers for the right price.

How things have changed:

Most US merchants accept card transactions. Rarely, a consumer will encounter a business that only accepts cash. In fact, Visa recently began to promote a program whereby it incentivizes businesses to only accept cards and no longer accept cash payments. Manole Capital recently wrote a research note discussing the secular decline of cash and the slow and steady growth of card-based transactions, which can be read here.

With GPN's deal for APT, a massive shift in the marketplace has occurred. Instead of merchants switching based upon a few basis points of lower acceptance costs, merchant acquirers and processors have become embedded into their clients' workflow. Through an elaborate and complex network of value-added resellers or VARs, software and hardware devices are being sold into all types of businesses. The technology provided initially focuses on one specific vertical and then begins to branch out across industries. For example, APT was initially a wonderful dental software allowing dentists to efficiently manage their practice. When GPN acquired it, APT had 30,000 merchants across 30 various verticals from dental to medical to pharmacy to vets to specialty retail and even automotive. This single integration point and highly flexible platform enabled businesses to effectively manage their business. Almost as a by-product, this software had the capability to act as a card-present gateway for securely handling payments. GPN handled roughly $8 billion in card transactions for APT, and this volume was easily processed over its scalable payment platform.

In its decision to acquire APT, GPN probably was initially looking to secure this sizeable amount of card-based volumes. This was good business for GPN, as each transaction riding on its payment platform is incrementally very high margins. The second factor and one that was not as clear to many in the market was the retention factor. If GPN could become ingrained into these merchants, it would no longer be at risk of losing its client to another competitor on price. In fact, GPN could change the entire argument. Instead of what GPN would charge the merchant for accepting cards, it now can make that an irrelevant aspect of the decision. GPN wanted to become an integral component to how business gets run.

A Wave of Acquisitions:

APT was the first of several deals for GPN. In January of 2014, it acquired PayPros for $420 million. This deal added 1,000 technology-based software partners and over 58,000 new merchants to the mix. First Data, in October of 2013, acquired Clover for $56 million. It was a tablet-based PoS system that allowed merchants to download apps from an array of developers to help merchants handle specific business tasks like omni-channel sales, inventory control or payroll. Then in May, FDC acquired CardConnect for $750 million. Not only should this improve merchant retention, but it gets FDC into the ISV or integrated software vendor game. Probably no transaction epitomizes the opportunity for scale advantages better than Vantiv's recent deal for Worldpay (OTCPK:WDDYF) (WPG.UK). This August 2017 announced deal for $10.4 billion combines one of the largest US payment processors with a British peer. Lastly, GPN acquired The Active Network for $1.2 billion this month. It continues the trend, as Active is a cloud-based, mission critical enterprise software solution that just so happens to also handle payment solutions for its merchants.

Conclusion:

Instead of simply competing on price, card acquirers and processors are providing a better service. Software capabilities and integrated hardware devices are morphing this hyper competitive industry into a technology battle. In years past, the barriers to entry were small. An acquirer could knock on the door of a merchant, lower price, and win business by building a relationship. Now, technology and integration make this price battle nearly irrelevant. Businesses are not willing to switch operating platforms for a few basis points of card acceptance savings.

The disappearance of cash and checks continues to be a strong tailwind for all participants. This is the easiest thesis to rest our significant overweight to this group upon. However, a deeper analysis reveals how certain players can, if they maintain and expand the services offered to their clientele. In highly fragmented and underpenetrated industries, acquirers and processors can experience attractive growth fundamentals. GPN's acquisition of APT just had its five-year anniversary, but few celebrated how this deal significantly changed the merchant acquiring landscape. Recent deals, at their lofty prices, surely indicate that GPN started a trend back in 2012.

