L Brands Is Not Mattel

Before the market opened today, L Brands (LB) announced its second-quarter results, which were a beat for both the EPS and the revenue. However, after management provided a guidance below expectations, the share price plunged more than 10% in the morning session. At the time this was written, the price had bounced off a low of $35.

When there has been an earnings beat in a company and yet its share price plunges, my curiosity is naturally piqued to evaluate the investment merits. I did a run through of a multitude of metrics and speed read on the company recent history. I concluded that the share price plunge is unwarranted. To make my case easier to grasp, I will compare L Brands with Mattel (MAT), a company that I have written a few articles about.

Readers might point out that the comparison isn't fair given that the two companies aren't in the same industry. My argument is that both are retail names and the objective for comparing the two isn't to determine the merits of doing a pair-trade (long one, short the other), but to demonstrate that the sell down at L Brands appears excessive compared to what's happening at Mattel.

Dividend Cut Risks Overrated

At Mattel, while the dividend was flat in 2016-17 (the forward dividend cut is not factored in yet), the share price decline has resulted in a steep climb in the dividend yield. As the share price of L Brands has been on a general downtrend since 2016 while the dividend increased, the dividend yield for L Brands jumped by an even greater magnitude. That has raised concern over L Brands' ability to sustain the dividend payment. Would it follow the footsteps of Mattel in terms of cutting its dividend? That's the question in investors' mind.

With Mattel's spike in its dividend payout ratio in the first half of 2017, it's not easy to see the trend in the comparison chart (the third chart in the picture below). Nevertheless, even ignoring the spike in 2017, Mattel has already shown an increasing dividend payout ratio on a trailing 12 months' ((NYSE:TTM)) basis. On the other hand, the dividend payout ratio is lowered at L Brands. Currently, the EPS TTM is $3.26, while the dividends on an annual basis stand at $2.40, creating a payout ratio of 0.736. For Mattel, the dividends came out to be $1.52 while the EPS TTM was only $0.76, giving us a payout ratio of 2.0. It's thus clear why L Brands is not at the same level of dividend cut threat as Mattel.

L Brands also has a rising free cash flow profile since 2014, which signifies its comfortable position in offering dividends. On the other hand, Mattel has exhibited deteriorating free cash flow since early 2015.

LB data by YCharts

The Business Looks Healthy

From just looking at the chart below, you can be forgiven for not realizing that shares of L Brands have been sold down for more than a year. Its inventory turnover improved, albeit only slightly, over the five-year period. For Mattel, the inventory turnover worsened by a whopping 33.9%. The effect of this was that days inventory outstanding rose by 31% at Mattel, while it declined 9.6% at L Brands. If you can move your inventory at a faster rate, it is definitely a positive development.

Looking at days sales outstanding, otherwise a metric for receivables, L Brands appears to be doing slightly worse than Mattel, with the five-year change at 9.65% vs. 7.53%, respectively. An increase is not welcome, but the single-digit increase does not spell trouble. On days payable outstanding, Mattel managed to increase the duration by an impressive 87% over the five-year period, with the increase largely happening in the last two years. While this indicated the strong power that Mattel held over its suppliers, it also meant that in the event that the tables were turned the subsequent reduction in the payment window would exacerbate the cash crunch at Mattel.

Since L Brands only saw a negligible increase in days payable outstanding, it appears as if the company did not attempt to seek to improve its cash position by delaying its payments to its suppliers. Hence, it is unlikely to face hostile suppliers demanding faster repayments. On the other hand, if L Brands faces temporary cash flow issues, its suppliers could offer an extension of the payment period on the account of maintaining good relations.

LB data by YCharts

Solvency Check

The EBIT to interest expense metric reflects the ability of a company to service the interest payment. L Brands shows a deterioration in this metric from early 2016. However, the decline pales in comparison with Mattel, and this made the share price plunge at L Brands look excessive. Notably, the financial debt to EBITDA ratio only rose a modest 14% at L Brands, but was 140% at Mattel. The defensive interval ratio, which gives us an idea of how long a business can continue to pay its bills, is on an uptrend since 2014 at L Brands.

LB EBIT to Interest Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

News coverage on L Brands today rightly attributed the sales decline to the company's decision to exit the swim and apparel categories. Market watchers expressed disappointment over the decline in same-store sales (comparable-store sales fell 8%) and a weaker guidance. However, there apparently isn't any mention of the consistent EPS beats the company has achieved over the past quarters. Revenue misses, when they happened, were just around 1%. From this, I see a management that knows its business well and is able to provide realistic earnings guidance. Key metrics on solvency and business health are not flagging serious issues to warrant the sell down we have seen not just today, but since 2016. The share price plunge today is thus an opportunity to enter into or add to one's position. I initiated a position in the morning.

LB Quarterly EPS GAAP Surprise data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.