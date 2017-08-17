Xerox: It's A Great Annuity Business, Not Just A Printer Salesman

Value is terribly difficult to find in the technology sector. Most of the money is chasing after high-flying software and internet startups fresh off their IPOs and growing enormously, but posting correspondingly large losses. Investing in tech almost certainly means investing in growth, but to be truly diversified in tech, an investor needs some value in the mix as well. These are the companies with rich bottom lines that won’t get crushed when the NASDAQ sells off (recent software IPOs plunged 4%+ on the North Korea news), and they make valuable portfolio components for investors betting on the long-term trends of workflow automation, increased reliance on IT, and growing focus on data and analytics; without the wild price gyrations that new issues go through.

One such technology company is Xerox (NYSE: XRX) trading at a paltry ~10x forward earnings. This company certainly needs no introduction to the average person (we all know it well as the maker of its ubiquitous print and copy machines), but perhaps it needs a re-introduction to investors.

One interesting thing to note about Xerox: like the SaaS companies that are so dearly loved by the Street, Xerox’s business comprises of 76% recurring annuity revenue. The market really doesn’t like pure hardware businesses - companies that sell equipment for one-time revenue and then have to make up all that volume again next year to keep the top line flat - but Xerox is no longer one of them. It has a full portfolio of services and solutions built around its core printer business that are now larger than core printer sales.

Until we all decide to stop using paper (unlikely), Xerox’s print and document services are still going to command a healthy amount of enterprise spend. True, this is not an exciting growth market with seemingly unlimited growth potential - it’s not Hadoop or predictive analytics - but it is still an $85bn, steady industry in which Xerox reigns king. Xerox might not be Software-as-a-Service, but it is still provides a core recurring service to enterprise clients (we’d suggest Print-as-a-Service as a moniker; unfortunately, PaaS is already taken as an acronym for platform technologies).

This article will give a brief rundown on the new Xerox and provide a recap on its most recent results to show investors that this is not a dying business; rather, a valuable cash cow sitting on steady recurring businesses and rewarding patient investors with a 3% dividend yield as well as a chance for growth, having fallen ~40% from recent highs.

Business overview

Having existed under the radar for the past few years, most investors need a refresher on what the Xerox company does these days. It still churns out the printers it’s known for, but it also has a host of services businesses around it.

Xerox operates in three segments:

Document Technology (62% of revenues): sells print equipment and helps enterprise and SMB clients optimize and secure their print infrastructure and automate workflows. More than two-thirds of this revenue is recurring annuity services.

Services (33% of revenues): legacy Document Outsourcing business and communications/marketing solutions. This segment is almost entirely recurring revenues

Other (5% of revenues): sales of paper, corporate supplies, and network integration solutions in developing countries

75% of Xerox’s revenues are “post-sale based", comprising of document services and maintenance services following the sale of equipment, providing recurring revenue stability and predictability. Xerox operates in a consultative fashion, helping enterprise clients as well as SMBs to set up their physical workplace infrastructures and manage their internal use of resources.

Xerox operates on a global scale, with international revenues comprising 41% of sales. At the beginning of the year, Xerox had guided to negative currency impacts due to the strength of the U.S. dollar. But now, as the dollar has depreciated heavily against almost every major currency, Xerox should see FX impacts as a strong tailwind to 2017 earnings.

Financial Overview - Can Xerox Recover?

In the first six months of 2017, Xerox posted $5.0bn in revenues, down 7% from 1H16 revenues of $5.4bn. Despite the revenue slide, what we like about the revenue picture is that the sales mix tilted 1 percent toward recurring post-sale revenues. See chart below from Xerox's 10-Q:

Figure 1. 1H17 revenue results Equipment sales were 22% of revenues in 1H16, but has since fallen to 21% in 1H17. While this may seem like a meaningless shift in the short term, a continued shift toward post-sale revenues will help stabilize Xerox's business, as the general shrinkage in the printer and document business hits equipment sales twice as hard as post-sale revenues (12% decline in equipment sales vs. 6% in post-sale revenues). Underpinning this thesis is the idea that Xerox's transition toward recurring revenues will help it to find a bottom in its year-on-year declines and return to growth.

On a constant currency basis, revenues only fell 5% in 1H17 - a manageable, acceptable number during the normal phases of the business cycle.

Another note on the top-line: Xerox is making a renewed push on marketing products toward the SMB segment, and seemingly succeeding: in Q2, total equipment installs in the "Entry-Level" customer segment (the higher tiers are Mid-Range and High-End) increased 24% for color devices and increased 10% for black-and-white devices. SMBs are a massive, low-touch market segment that could prove highly lucrative for Xerox, especially if it manages to upsell its bundled annuity services along with equipment.

Annuity businesses are meaningless if customers don't renew their contracts. Fortunately for Xerox, renewal rates have also seen meaningful upticks. On an ARR (annual recurring revenue) basis, Xerox posted a renewal rate of 86% for 1H17, up from 82% for full-year 2016 and 78% for full-year 2015. We acknowledge that SMBs are quicker to churn than enterprise clients, so this upward trend may see some risk if Xerox continues padding its book of business with mom-and-pop shops, but for now the strong renewal rates support the narrative that Xerox is successfully transitioning to recurring revenues.

Turning to costs: in 2016, Xerox launched what it called a “Strategic Transformation Program,” which aims to refocus Xerox on its core businesses and spun off its Business Process Outsourcing business as a new publicly traded company, Conduent (NYSE: CNDT). These measures are expected to achieve $1.5bn in cost savings over the next three years. Averaging this figure out on a per annum basis, an estimated $500 million of annual savings would boost Xerox’s net income of $616 million (2016) almost twofold. In connection with this restructuring, Xerox’s profits suffered in 2016 partially due to $224 million of severance costs related to 3,250 layoffs, but these actions are expected to yield pretax savings of $140 million in 2017 alone.

These savings already have made an apparent, albeit slight impact in 2017 results: despite a $226 million top-line decline, Xerox managed to eke out an increase in pretax profits - $193 million in 2Q17 vs. $191 million in 2Q16, improving pretax margins to a respectable 7.5% of revenues.

These cuts indicate that Xerox's new management team (Jeff Jacobson took over as CEO in January 2017 from the long-tenured Ursula Burns) is more than willing to make mature decisions about trimming the business to adapt to Xerox's new environment. Even with a thinner top line, Xerox looks like it's still capable of running a lean operation and delivering growing profits.

The outlook for 2017, however, has sent many investors searching for the exits. Management expects a "mid-single digits" decline in revenue, with deceleration to soften (and maybe turn into growth) in the second half, owing to new product launches. Operating cash flows are expected to between $700-$800 million, down about 20% from 2016. At its current market cap of $8.2bn, Xerox is only trading slight above 10x its operating cash flows, a steep discount to the broader market. And bear in mind that as recently as 2014, Xerox was generating $1.3bn in OCF, a figure achievable once more after the company's $500 million-per-year cost reduction initiative has been fully executed.

Xerox isn't sliding off a cliff into oblivion - it's declining slowly, at a manageable rate, and declines in revenue are being accompanied by strong cost savings. While tech investors are wary of the top line and treat almost everything else as secondary, it's necessary to realize that Xerox is still operating a cash cow that generates annuity revenue from services that are basic necessities, immune to wild gyrations like the rest of technology.

Conclusion

Xerox isn't the most exciting name to hold in a portfolio, especially for tech-driven investors looking to capitalize on new and hot technologies. However, it's necessary to keep in mind that the enterprise technology landscape - especially in hardware - is full of steady, legacy technologies that are difficult to replace.

Lack of investment in these "boring" tech disciplines by startups and venture capital have left the field wide open for Xerox to excite and surprise customers (to the extent that "boring" products can) with little competition. This isn't a tech titan challenged by secular trends - like HP, whose desktop sales are flagging due to a shift toward tablet and mobile computing, or Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), whose legacy server business is fending off the cloud and containerization. After all, it's hard to imagine what could displace printers and paper.

Xerox's stock, trading under 10x forward earnings (consensus calls for EPS of $3.36 in 2017), has priced in years and years of decline, when the bottom may have already been found. Its shift toward annuity services should give the company a stable foothold as it delivers cost savings and returns to EPS growth.

