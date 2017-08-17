General Electric: 'BRKEXIT' Marks A New Beginning

In the process, GE has shed its longtime CEO and added John Flannery in his place, giving the company an opportunity to reset its priorities.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is in the painful process of remaking itself from a mongrel (albeit often highly profitable) business into a pure-play industrial conglomerate. Its ongoing success or failure will hinge on the ability of GE's new CEO to maximize the potential of GE's remaining assets. I see such potential as significant for the reasons set out below. GE is currently facing extreme negativity. I view the extent of this negativity as overdone, presenting opportunities for selected share acquisitions more appropriately than than dispositions.

"BRKEXIT" marks the end of a lamented period for GE

In September 2008, during the depths of the great recession, Warren Buffett made one of his signature deals to bolster sagging confidence in GE, an American titan that was under siege. Under the terms of the deal, he acquired $3B of perpetual preferred stock, carrying a 10% dividend together with warrants to buy $3B worth of GE's stock for $22.50 a share within five years.

In 2011, GE redeemed its preferred shares. Two years later, in October 2013, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) exercised the warrants to acquire 10.7 million shares of GE stock. On Aug. 15, 2017, news came out that Berkshire Hathaway had disposed of its entire stake in GE's shares. "BRKEXIT" -- what I've termed this disposition by Berkshire of its GE stake -- has no economic impact on GE, insofar as the shares represent a mere 0.12% ownership in GE.

Nonetheless, I like the symbolism. The deal was an ignominious one, no matter how necessary it might have been. GE's CEO at the time of the deal is no longer GE's CEO. GE Capital, whose excesses were largely to blame for driving GE into Berkshire's clutches, is largely gone. The fact that the last remnants of the deal are now history is fitting.

Freeing itself from GE capital has not been without a cost for GE. During the good times, GE capital has been a fabulous cash cow for GE. Its benefits have tended to mask less-than-stellar performances from industrial divisions. As explained in a Harvard Business Review article, which I discuss in more detail here, GE recognizes the need to boost profitability from its industrial sectors. Its efforts to expand its digital presence are the result.

Slightly more than one year ago, on June 23, 2016, GE made a splashy presentation declaring its intention of "reshaping GE as a digital industrial company." As GE has gone through the process of sloughing off the old and acquiring new assets to fit its redefined identity, its share price trajectory has acquired a decidedly downbeat cast:

While reshaping itself structurally, GE also managed to move itself into bear market territory. It shaved over 20% off its share price from the peak, following the outset of the process, to the trough where it now languishes.

GE shed its longtime CEO and added John Flannery in his place, giving the company an opportunity to reset its priorities

GE's much-maligned CEO Jeffrey Immelt was a recent casualty of GE's downward drift. He earned few friends for himself among shareholders over his nearly two decades as CEO. His compensation was a point of contention for many. Since he received a salary of millions of dollars while GE's stock tanked, he received little credit for his decision to forgo a bonus during the Great Recession. According to a Fortune article, his good fortune continues. He is set to receive over $200 million upon leaving GE.

History moves ever forward. GE's new CEO John Flannery carries the advantage or stigma, depending on your point of view, of longtime GE service. I view it as an advantage. He understands the challenges facing GE from the inside. In his most recent post as the president of GE healthcare, he gained firsthand understanding of the opportunities and limitations of GE's digital initiatives.

CEO Flannery has set himself the ambitious goal of maximizing GE's potential in all of its dimensions. He will take a first cut at the process when he updates the company's earnings forecast in November.

Conclusion

GE's most productive individual sectors -- aviation, power, healthcare and renewable energy -- are each dynamic businesses at the forefront of their respective competitive environments. The aggregate has been performing worse than the sum of its parts. This has created a meme that I regard as unfortunate: "Break 'er up, release shareholder value." That is one approach that CEO Flannery might elect to follow. If he does, I believe that GE's price will rebound strongly.

On the other hand, he might look at GE's assembled assets and determine that once they are free from the constant stream of restructuring and crises of recent years, they truly offer synergistic benefits. Flannery could determine that GE's future as a digital industrial company is far richer than a scattering of its pieces. It will all play out over the next several months. "BRKEXIT" marks the end of a wretched period of GE's history. I hope it marks the beginning of an equally, if not more so, golden period for this great company.

