The Death Of Retail? Gap Will Tell Ya

Gap Inc. (GPS) has just reported earnings and shares are rallying hard here after hours. But we want to caution you not to get too excited, although the quarter certainly was much better than expected. We would not be surprised if this is labeled a "blowout quarter." Let us put this into perspective for you. The rally is impressive, up about 10% at the time of this writing, but what you must understand is this retailer is only clawing back losses it saw in the last week or so, when it was at $24.50. That is pretty bad, so let's hope the rally busts out shorts to cover if you are long.

In addition, while the retailer did beat estimates, management acknowledged there is much to be done in regards to its own performance and some of the critical metrics were troublesome. That said, the report tells us that retail certainly is not dead, and that Gap did in fact deliver. Make no mistake, however, it is a transitioning company. On a valuation basis, Gap is cheap. It trades at 13 times trailing earnings, and less than 11 times forward earnings. That is a massive difference compared to when shares were over $40 back in 2015. The name has taken it on the chin along with so many other retailers so let's discuss this performance in a little more detail.

Is performance really all that bad? Honestly, Gap is doing much better than we thought they would. You see, while much of the retail sector has been struggling, the signs pointed to a perhaps difficult quarter following other competitors' reports. This is what led to much of the recent selling in the sector in recent weeks. And as we mentioned, we all know much of this glut started this year as far as all retailers are concerned. However, Gap face issues that more resembled the likes of department stores, and rather appropriately so. That said, we believe expectations were dismal, and that is why when the headline numbers came in, we got a bit excited, but must still think critically and put these into perspective.

In Q2 2017, the company reported net income of $271 million ($0.68 per share). This compares to net income the company of $125 million or $0.31 last year. Definitely eye popping increases in profitability. On an adjusted basis earnings were $058 per share. It really is a great result. However, the Street was looking for much less. Therefore, even with the year-over-year increase, which was more than expected, the company surpassed consensus estimates by a wide $0.06 margin. However, sales left something to be desired.

Sales came in at $3.8 billion and beat estimates by $30 million. Still, these sales were down 1.3% from last year. While this is an issue, the one indicator that we watch more than any other is same-store sales. Same store sales were positive as well, rising 1%, compared to a 2% decline last year. This is also the third quarter in a row of comp growth. It is huge. Overall, Old Navy Global saw 5% comp growth, while Gap Global was down 1% and Banana Republic was down 5%. So we need to keep this is in mind that segments are still struggling and the company is still in transition.

Overall, we were pleased to see the headline numbers impress but a quick look under the hood reveals deeper issues with segment performance and that is why this is still a name in transition. Forget about the fact that this after hour rally is only making up for the losses over a few trading sessions. Our main concern is the weak comparable sales, but they are positive and this means the company is turning the tide. Slowly but surely. In addition, management was not happy either with this performance. Art Peck, president and chief executive officer, stated:

With a third consecutive quarter of comp sales growth, we are seeing our investments in product, customer experience, and brand equity begin to pay off. Based on the strength of the first half, we are pleased to increase our full year earnings guidance. As we continue to focus on long-term growth, we are accelerating our strategies that put the customer at the center of everything we do - including a focus on product categories where we have clear differentiation, continued investment in our online and mobile offerings, and taking advantage of our operating scale to drive speed to market, responsiveness to customer demands and efficiency.

While the Street is digesting the news of these plans to advance the business and the results of the headlines, we see it right now as a mean reversion buying and some short covering. However, there truly is reason to be positive. This is because based on the results, the company hiked guidance. That is impressive considering the way the market has be eulogizing all companies that are in retail. Thus, we see some upside ahead, but minimal until there is sustained improvement. Longer-term the pressure is on still to get all segments up to par. Still, the company increased Reported earnings guidance to a range of $2.12 to $2.20 for Fiscal Year 2017, while upping adjusted earnings to $2.02 to $2.10 per share, rising from $1.95 to $2.05 previously. In addition, we expect positive comparable sales growth to continue.

Take home? At present levels shares are attractive for a mean reversion, and the company is piecing together some decent news each quarter. Today's bounce follows the somewhat oversold and range-bound situation the stock was in. Those looking for retail exposure may want to consider this name following this outlook, as much of the downside appears baked in at this level. Clearly, the report shows Gap is not dead, and neither is retail.

