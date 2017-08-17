Chevron: Top-Tier Oil Major With Huge Potential

Chevron has a low debt load leaving room for expansion. On top of that the company is bringing major projects online decreasing its capex while simultaneously increasing its earnings.

Chevron has been focused on production growth despite asset sales. The company anticipates midsingle-digit growth this year continuing to the end of the decade.

Chevron has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. Despite that, the company has continued to keep its earnings high enough to cover dividends.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is a multinational oil major and one of the successor companies on Standard Oil. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, California and has a market cap of more than $200 billion. As we will see throughout this article, Chevron's recent performance along with the company's strong growth potential and financials make it an incredible investment at the present time.

Chevron Fifth Avenue - The NY Post

Chevron Recent Performance

Chevron's recent performance show the strong strides that the company has taken since the start of the oil crash.

Chevron Earnings Changes - Chevron Investor Presentation

For 1H 2017, Chevron managed to, for the first time since the start of the crash, achieve positive cash flow after dividends. That is a significant change coming from -$8.8 billion in free cash flow in the 1H 2016, when oil prices were viewed to reach there bottom. However, oil prices are still at less than $50 per barrel. That means that as prices continue to recover the company's free cash flow will recover significantly.

Chevron Earnings Overview - Chevron Investor Presentation

Looking at the specifics of Chevron's earnings for this time, we can see that the company earned $4.1 billion in 1H 2017 from $8.9 billion of cash flow from operations. That comes out to annualized earnings of roughly $8.2 billion. Given Chevron's market cap of just over $200 billion, that means that Chevron is trading at a P/E ratio of roughly 26.

Comparing this to the present S&P 500 P/E ratio (NYSEARCA: SPY) of just under 25, that means that Chevron, in a down cycle, is trading at a hair over the S&P 500's P/E ratio.

On top of that, Chevron has continued to maintain an incredibly low debt ratio of 22.7%. That is a low debt ratio and shows the strength of the company's financial portfolio. And as a result, the company should be able to withdraw additional debt in the event of a drawn out oil crash. Generally, 30% is considered the limit of debt ratio in the oil markets for a sound financial portfolio, so Chevron has roughly $16 billion left.

And Chevron has continued to earn enough cash to pay its dividends. The company is a dividend aristocrat and one of the things that draws a significant number of investors to the company is the company's present dividend of just over 4%. As a result, the company's ability to pay this dividend directly from its earnings shows the success of its recent earnings.

Chevron Growth Potential

Chevron has had some impressive recent performance and the company has a significant amount of growth potential going forward.

Chevron Projected Net Production - Chevron Investor Presentation

In 2016, Chevron produced a very respectable 2.59 million barrels per day. The company anticipates 4-9% production growth in 2017 without any asset sales, however, the company's asset sales will likely slow it down some. The company anticipates its growth to continue to more than 3 million barrels per day of production from 2019-2020. This means a significant increase in production.

Even counting the company's divestments the company anticipates that its production will grow to just under 3 million barrels per day by the end of the decade. The company anticipates that this growth will come major capital projects along with the company's shale projects. This growth will provide a respectable increase in Chevron's earnings and enable the company to grow its dividends.

Chevron Capital Spending - Chevron Investor Presentation

As we can see from Chevron's capital and exploratory spending, the company has significantly cut its capex budget as a result of the difficult oil environment. The company's anticipated 2017 budget is $19.8 billion and the company's 2018-2020 guidance budget is $17-$22 billion. By spending 10% of its market cap on capex everyday, Chevron remains committed to long-term growth.

However, assuming that oil prices remain at their present low level of $50 per barrel, the company anticipates that its spending will remain near the bottom of its range, or $17 billion. At this capex level, the company should be able to sustain long-term growth while maintaining its financial strength. This shows the impressive decisions that Chevron has made since the start of the crash.

Chevron Production Growth - Chevron Investor Presentation

Looking at the specifics of Chevron's production growth we can see that the company anticipates production for 2017 to be at 2.728 million barrels per day up from 2.594 million barrels per day in 2016. This is on top of asset sales that will decrease the company's production by 25-75 thousand barrels per day while providing the company with several billion dollars.

One of the most significant things for Chevron in 2017 is the company's startup of the Wheatstone project. Chevron's Wheatstone and Gorgon projects are both incredibly significant projects utilizing capex of $10s of billions with the potential to generate hundreds of thousands of barrels per day of production for decades to come. The startup of these projects means a decline in capex expenses and an increase in profits.

As an investor, one of the things I have been following closely these past few years is the progress of Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone projects. While these are both major projects, anticipated to have startup delays like any other major project, the fact that they are coming online means much smoother sailing for Chevron from here on out.

Chevron Financials

Throughout the entire crash, Chevron has continued to maintain incredibly strong financials. These financials will allow Chevron to handle the crash and hold on to its commitments.

Chevron Financial Strategy - Chevron Investor Presentation

Chevron has achieved 29 consecutive years of annual dividend growth showing the company's commitment to shareholders as a dividend aristocrat. That means a 10-year compound annual growth rate of roughly 8%, a high-single digit growth rate that means the company has been doubling its payout to shareholders every 9 years. This means good things for shareholders who invest today.

At the same time, the company is using its strong financials to fund its capital program. This funding of the company's capital program will support its future earnings and allow the company to continue its dividend. Throughout this entire time, Chevron anticipates that it will keep its debt ratio low at 20-25%. That low debt ratio will leave the company with the capital to expand in the event of any market opportunities.

Lastly, Chevron has continued to remain committed to shareholders by returning excess capital to stockholders. The company repurchased $4.5 billion in shares from 2004 to 2014, coming out to $4.5 billion per year, or roughly 2.25%. That means on top of the company's existing 4% dividend yield the company annual yield has increased by roughly 2.25% from share repurchases.

That shows Chevron's strong commitment to shareholders with a roughly 6.25% annual dividend yield from the company's dividend and share repurchases.

Chevron Cash Flow Growth - Chevron Investor Presentation

Chevron is currently free cash flow positive with present oil prices of $50 per barrel. From now until 2020, through a combination of free cash flow growth and asset sales, the company anticipates its cash flow to grow to almost $4 billion assuming oil prices stay at $50 per barrel. And that is cash flow after dividends which means that this company will be able to use this cash for capex or increasing dividends.

However, that doesn't even take into account a recovery in oil prices. Should oil prices recover to $70 per barrel, the company's cash flow after dividends to grow to more than $12 billion. That is incredible cash flow that the company will be able to use for a variety of things. And more importantly, that is the amount of cash flow the company generates at prices of $70 per barrel. Should prices recover further, all that becomes pure profits.

As a result, we can tell from here that Chevron has a strong financial position that will serve its investors well in the coming years.

Conclusion

Chevron has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the oil crash. Despite these difficulties, the company has had impressive recent performance with it finally earning enough money to pay its impressive dividends of more than 4%. At the same time, the company has continued asset sales to shore up its cash pile and continued to invest in future growth.

Chevron anticipates strong growth in the coming years. The company anticipates growing its production by the mid-single digits this year all the way up to double-digit production growth by the end of the decade. This production growth should enable the company's profits to increase as oil prices recover and show why the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.