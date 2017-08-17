Natural Gas Trickles Into Storage In 2017

Few commodities are as combustible when it comes to their physical characteristics and price volatility as natural gas. Since the New York Mercantile Exchange introduced trading in Henry Hub natural gas in 1990, the price range in the energy commodity has been a low of $1.02 to a high of $15.65 per MMBtu. Last year, in March 2016, the price of nearby natural gas futures declined to the lowest level since 1998 at $1.611 per MMBtu. Massive discoveries of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States and technological advances in extraction via fracking caused the price to fall to the lowest level in eighteen years. Since then the price recovered and rose to a high of $3.994 in late December 2016. In the other side of the technological coin, the change from coal to natural gas fired power generation, and liquefication for export to other regions of the world via ocean vessel have opened new demand verticals for the commodity.

As winter is the peak season for demand each year, it should come as no surprise that the multi-year low came at the end of winter and the most recent high occurred at the very beginning of the cold time of the year. Since last December, the price has moved to the downside and natural gas has been making a series of lower highs and lower lows since February when it found its most recent bottom at $2.522 per MMBtu. However, now that the summer is coming to an end, the futures market is setting its sights on next winter, and the prospects for the price of natural gas now looks better than it has in years.

Natural gas rejects the downside

On August 4, the price of September natural gas futures fell to a low of $2.7530 per MMBtu which was the lowest price for the energy commodity since February. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of natural gas has recovered since the August 4 lows, and the momentum indicator has crossed to the upside in oversold territory. Weekly historical volatility in the natural gas futures market is around the 31.2% level which is low for the combustible commodity that typically displays a higher level of price variance. Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that the price of September futures probed above the $3 per MMBtu level early last week, but the price rejected that level and declined back to trade to lows of $2.856 on Thursday in the wake of the release of weekly EIA storage data. However, the price of natural gas turned around on Thursday and put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart. Meanwhile, the daily pictorial displays a pattern of lower highs and lower lows since May which was at the beginning of the 2017 injection season for the natural gas market.

Another small injection

On Thursday, August 17 the Energy Information Administration reported that natural gas stockpiles increased by 53 billion cubic feet for the week ending on August 11. Total stocks now stand at 3.082 trillion cubic feet, 7.6% below the level last year at this time but 1.8% above the five-year average for this time of the year. Source: EIA

There were several revisions in the data spelled out in Thursday’s report, but the amount of gas held in storage that is above the five year average has been dropping steadily over recent weeks, and stocks are likely to drop to a level that is below the mean level for the past five years in late August or early September. While the 53 bcf injection was the biggest in recent weeks, it is still very low for this time of the year.

There are approximately 13 weeks left in the 2017 injection season and to reach the four trillion level, an average injection of 70.62 bcf would be necessary for the balance of the season. The total amount of natural gas in storage going into the past two winters was above the four tcf level for the first time, and last year stocks reached an all-time high at 4.047 tcf. To establish a new record this November, the average injection over the next thirteen weeks would need to be at the 74.3 bcf level. The last time we saw an increase greater than the most recent level was the week of June 9 when stocks rose by 78 bcf. Meanwhile, stocks increased by over 100 bcf only once so far this injection season which is not the norm for the time of the year when inventories build for the coming winter season.

Four trillion cubic feet of stocks becomes elusive

Going into the last two winter seasons, there was plenty of natural gas available to deal with whatever Mother Nature decided the weather would be during the coldest months of the year. Natural gas inventories rose to the highest level in recorded history for two straight years but this year is starting to shape up to be an entirely different story.

While discoveries of gas in the shale regions of the United States created the environment where record inventories were possible, increasing demand this year seems to be moving the inventory needle the other way. The switch from coal-fired power generation to natural gas has increased year-round demand, and the technological advances that created a buoyant export market for liquefied natural gas turned out to be a burgeoning demand vertical for the energy commodity. The bottom line is that natural gas demand is on the rise and the flow into storage during this injection season has turned into a trickle.

Moreover, the last time that we went into the winter season with a low amount of inventory that led to a sharp increase in prices was during the 2013 injection season. During that year stocks only rose to 3.834 tcf. That winter, cold temperatures and increasing demand for the energy commodity caused the price to rally to just below the $6.50 per MMBtu level as stocks dropped to only 824 bcf in late March 2014. To rise to the same level of inventories at the end of the 2013 injection season, stocks will need to rise by an average of 57.9 bcf per week for the next 13 weeks. Given the level of additions to inventory over the past few weeks, even that level is starting to look elusive.

A cold winter will deplete stocks quickly

Only Mother Nature knows for sure how cold it will be during the coming winter season. Over the past two years, the winters across the United States have been mild, and withdrawals from inventories were tame compared to what we witnessed back in 2013/2014 when the price exploded to almost the $6.50 per MMBtu level. However, there are some signs that we could be in for a cold winter in the months ahead.

While the Farmer’s Almanac is not always a great predictor of the weather for the coming winter, the latest addition published at the beginning of August is calling for a cold and snowy winter season for the Northeastern United States which is one of the most populated corridors in the nation. If the long-range forecast pans out, and we go into the winter season with the lowest stocks of natural gas since 2013 or lower, watch out. We could be in for a wild ride to the upside when it comes to the price of natural gas futures that trade on the New York Mercantile Exchange division of the CME in the months ahead.

Natural gas heading for the $5 per MMBtu level before the end of winter

Natural gas could be the most volatile commodity that trades on U.S. futures exchanges. Since the introduction of futures on the energy commodity in 1990, the price has ranged from lows of $1.02per MMBtu to highs of $15.65 per MMBtu. With the price currently below the $3 level, there is certainly a lot more upside potential than downside risk in the natural gas market. Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the last significant rally in the natural gas market occurred during the early months of 2014 when the price peaked at $6.4930. Last winter, the price got up to just below the $4 level before it turned lower as the winter season proved to be mild.

It would not take much to cause a rally to a new high compared to the price that traded in December 2016 this season. Natural gas is trickling into storage over recent months. If that trend continues, and it turns out to be a cold winter where demand for the energy commodity exceeds the past few years, I would not be surprised to see a five-handle on the price of natural gas during the winter months which are now, just around the corner.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I’m uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.