Zoe's Kitchen's (ZOES) CEO Kevin Miles on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode, and the lines will be open for your questions following the presentation. Please note that this conference is being recorded today, August 17, 2017.

On the call today, we have Kevin Miles, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sunil Doshi, Chief Financial Officer.

On the call today, we have Kevin Miles, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sunil Doshi, Chief Financial Officer.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Sunil Doshi.

Sunil Doshi

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. By now, everyone should have access to our second quarter 2017 earnings release. If not, it can be found at www.zoeskitchen.com in the Investor Relations section.

We would like to remind everyone, that part of our discussions today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, you should not put undue reliance on them. These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. We refer all of you to our recent SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition.

Also during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliation to comparable GAAP measures is available in our earnings release.

With that, I'd like to turn the call to Kevin Miles.

Kevin Miles

Thanks Sunil. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today. I will start the call with a brief overview of our second quarter, provide an update on our key strategic initiatives, and lastly, review our development strategy. Sunil will then review our second quarter financial results and full year guidance, before we open up the call for questions.

As you have likely seen in our press release, our second quarter was a challenging one. Results for the 12-week period ended July 10, 2017 included revenue growth of 12.1% and a comparable restaurant sales decline at 3.8%. Additionally, during the quarter, we opened 13 new company-owned restaurants.

While the full quarter results were challenged, we are pleased that our top line results improved at the end of June, following the introduction of our new menu items. While still early in Q3, our quarter-to-date comps have been slightly positive. We believe the positive guest response to our menu innovation is an example of the tangible progress we are making on our strategic initiatives, as we navigate the current environment.

As we have described previously, our focus this year has been and will continue to be on, extending our leadership in Mediterranean through menu innovation, improving the guest experience through investments in technology, expanding our range through increased delivery capabilities, and increased marketing and traffic driving initiatives.

Through the first half of this year, we have been focused on menu innovation. As I shared with you on the last call, we started out the year with introducing new products like snack boxes, which address critical convenience factors for our busy guests. Performance of these new items continues to build, and is resonating with our catering and non-catering guests.

In late June, we completed our largest new menu rollout in eight years, where we built on our Mediterranean positioning, by bringing forward new menu items, with better for you ingredients and bold new flavor profiles.

Our guests have responded favorably to these items, and performance has outpaced our test results, driving increased mix. We plan to feature these items at our marketing messages, as we move through the back half of this year.

As a reminder, our bowls feature a choice of three healthy bases, including cauliflower rice, ancient grain, or a salad mix that can be topped with your choice of three different proteins, including lamb kofta made with a proprietary blend of southern Mediterranean herbs and spices.

We also introduced a revamped line of pita sandwiches, which are elevated by new Kraft-style pita bread, and are filled with a choice of proteins and salad. Lastly, we introduced four new sauces with distinct, bold flavors from four regions of the Mediterranean. These sauces are a perfect complement to our new and existing entrees.

Looking ahead, we are actively working on our culinary pipeline, leveraging our Mediterranean better for you position as a source of inspiration. Along the way, we will closely listen to our guests, while continuing to phase out less productive menu items.

Our second major area of focus has been on driving improved experience by leveraging technology. Earlier this month, we launched a new replatformed web site, and we are on track to launch our new iOS and Android app before the end of Q3. The web site and upcoming release of our app, represents a major investment in customer facing technology.

The platform's incorporated enhanced guest experience on the front end, as well as a scalable and more flexible IT architecture on the back end. This holistic approach allows us to incorporate new capabilities such as online catering, a new omnichannel loyalty program, which we will launch in the new app in Q3.

In addition, with full ownership of these tools, we will have a deeper insight into our customer, and over time, better opportunities for integration with other ordering platforms. We believe this platform will accelerate progress towards our goal of improving digital penetration rate, which currently is 7% of our sales mix, and in doing so, generate meaningful benefits, driving sales, simplifying operations, improving speed and enhancing order accuracy.

Our third strategic priority this year has been to expand our reach through delivery. As we exited Q1, we had 100 restaurants of delivery services offered through four major third party vendors. Delivery penetration rates have ranged from the low single digits to the high teens. We see a variety of factors influencing the overall penetration rate, ranging from operational capabilities of third party services to customer adoption rates.

As we move forward with delivery, our primary focus is on the guest experience. We will continue to evaluate our delivery partners in terms of execution, operational integration and marketing support for our brand. In addition to third party services, we have also initiated a small lunch and dinner delivery test, using in-house labor in two of our restaurants, and we will continue to gain valuable operational insight.

On the catering delivery side, we are working with a more complex order. Our approach has focused on leveraging our in-house team members to execute catering deliveries, which we believe can drive a better guest experience at a similar or better margin.

Late in Q2, we expanded our program to 60 restaurants and are pleased with the progress that our operators are making to increase delivery penetration rate in these locations. Long term, we see the opportunity to drive catering growth, as we expand this initiative, in conjunction with our new capabilities of taking catering orders online, which we believe will provide a better end-to-end experience for our guests.

Lastly, I'd like to provide an update on our new unit development. As I mentioned earlier, we had 13 new restaurants during the quarter, and we remain on track to open 38 to 40 restaurants this year. While it's still early, we are pleased with the performance of our new stores, which are producing average weekly volumes, that are slightly ahead of our one year model expectations.

With respect to our future development, we have always taken a prudent and disciplined approach to real estate planning, that contemplates the leadtimes involved, and our best view of the macro environment. So while our new units are performing in line with the model expectation, we expect to moderate our growth next year, opening 25 to 30 new restaurants in 2018, as we balance our new store growth plans and continue to focus on building brand awareness and traffic within our existing footprint.

I continue to be encouraged with how our brand resonates with our guests in both new and existing markets. Our focus remains on the key strategic initiatives I outlined, which we believe provide a long runway for growth.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Sunil, to take you through our second quarter financial results in more detail.

Sunil Doshi

Thanks Kevin. For the 12 week period ended July 10, 2017, total revenue increased 12.1% to $74.3 million. Revenue growth was driven by the addition of 41 new company-owned restaurants since the second quarter of last year, partially offset by a comparable restaurant sales decline of 3.8%. We ended the quarter with 169 restaurants in our comp base.

Our comparable restaurant sales decline consisted of 120 basis point increase in price, offset by a 500 basis point decrease in transactions and mix combined. Like last quarter, some of these stores in existing markets impacted older stores, while driving overall growth in the market. We estimate the impact of this cannibalization to be approximately 110 basis points on our total company Q2 comps.

It is worth noting, that the restaurants impacted tends to be higher volume restaurants, with AUVs that still outpace our company average AUVs.

In terms of comp cadence, our comps were consistent throughout the second quarter. The timing of the 4th of July falling on a Tuesday this year, versus a Monday last year, caused some comp headwind in our final period of the quarter.

Turning now to expenses; in Q2, cost of goods sold as a percentage of restaurant sales, decreased approximately 90 basis points to 29.3% versus 30.2% in the prior year period. The improvement was predominantly driven by lower commodity costs in beef, poultry and paper, as well as by leverage from menu price increases, partially offset by higher seafood prices. Based on our current commodity outlook, we expect full year cost of goods to be favorable versus 2016.

Labor costs in Q2 as a percentage of restaurant sales increased 140 basis points year-over-year to 29.8%. Similar to previous quarters, approximately 70 basis points of the deleverage was driven by the impact of newer restaurants, which typically run lower initial average weekly volumes compared to the balance of our comp restaurants, and incur labor inefficiencies for a short period of time. Specific to Q2, we also incurred approximately 20 basis points in one time training costs, in preparation for our new menu item launch.

During Q2, wage rates for hourly team members increased approximately 2%, similar to the 2% realized in Q1 of 2017. In Q2, store operating expenses, as a percentage of restaurant sales, increased 210 basis points year-over-year to 21.9%, driven primarily by 180 basis point increase in marketing costs, as well as by increases in occupancy and technology costs, partially offset by leverage from other operating expenses. Approximately 40 basis points of the marketing cost increase was timing related, with the remainder being driven by investments in sales driving tactics, designed to help us target and acquire new customers, as well as encourage frequency, in advance of building out our own CRM capabilities.

Similar to previous quarters, occupancy costs from newer stores with lower average weekly sales in the balance of company, contributed 70 basis points to the year-over-year increase. Lastly, we expect year-over-year increases due to technology costs to diminish by Q3 of 2017, as we lap the investments that started in Q3 of 2016.

For the quarter, restaurant contribution dollars were $14.1 million. As a percentage of restaurant sales, restaurant contribution margin declined 260 basis points year-over-year to 19%, as improvements in cost of goods was more than offset by the increases in labor and operating expenses.

As a reminder, while our newer stores continue to perform in line with expectations, they are expected to continue to pressure our contribution margin rate throughout 2017. Over the next few years, as our system grows, we expect this type of pressure to diminish, as new stores become a smaller mix of our total restaurant base.

In Q2, general and administrative costs were $7.1 million versus $7 million in the prior year. G&A as a percent of total revenue was 9.6%, representing a decrease of approximately 140 basis points versus the same period last year. This decrease was driven by lower preopening costs for $680,000, $130,000 higher than in the second quarter of 2016, as a result of the timing of new unit openings. We expect our 2017 development plans to result in preopening expenses of approximately $2.5 million to $2.6 million for the full year, down from our previously provided estimate of $2.7 million to $2.8 million.

In Q2, we recorded a $0.7 million non-cash loss on disposal of assets. Approximately $0.6 million or $0.02 per share of this non-cash charge was related to the disposition of technology assets that were replaced, in connection with completing our technology upgrades.

Interest expense was approximately $1 million in the second quarter, compared to $0.9 million last year. Our interest expense primarily represents cash expenses related to leases, classified as build-to-suit leases.

Our Q2 2017 tax provision was a benefit of $0.5 million, compared to an expense of $0.8 million from the prior year period. As discussed previously, our annual tax provision is derived from a book-to-tax difference created by our goodwill intangible. This annual provision for taxes is spread quarterly, based on our actual and projected free tax income or loss for the full year.

Net income for the quarter was approximately $0.6 million or $0.03 per share, as compared to net income of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2016 for $0.06 per share.

To account for the impact of our quarterly GAAP tax provision, we have attached a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income in our press release. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2016 was $0.1 million or zero cents per share, versus adjusted net income of $1.2 million or $0.06 per share in the second quarter of 2016. Weighted average diluted shares outstanding were $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2017, as compared to $19.6 million in the prior year period. We ended Q2 with $4.5 million of cash on hand, and were $10 million drawn against our $50 million credit facility.

Now, turning to our outlook for the balance of the year; while our Q2 results came in at the low end of our expectations, as Kevin shared in his remarks, our third quarter to-date comp store sales are slightly positive. As such, we are maintaining our full year guidance range. We expect total revenue between $314 million to $322 million. We expect to open between 38 and 40 new restaurants this year. We expect full year comparable restaurant sales to be flat to down 3%. We expect restaurant contribution margin to range from 18.3% to 19% of restaurant sales. We expect G&A expenses to be between 10.7% and 10.9% of sales, inclusive of $3.2 million in estimated non-cash equity based compensation expense. And lastly, we expect capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances to be approximately $38 million to $40 million.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Kevin, for closing remarks.

Kevin Miles

Thanks Sunil. Zoe's Kitchen is a proven differentiated brand, still in the early stages of growth. We are committed to building a brand for the long term, by elevating our brand awareness and encouraging our guests to adopt the benefits of a Mediterranean lifestyle. Our guests love our freshly prepared food and they love the way they feel, when they eat and live Zoe's.

As we move through the back half of the year, we remain focused on executing initiatives that we believe will drive sales and traffic. We are listening to our guests and providing our restaurant teams, with the tools they need to bring the brands alive each and every day.

We are happy now to answer your questions that you might have. Operator, you can open up the line for questions.

Brett Levy

Good afternoon. Can you share a little bit on where you expect the openings to be, in terms of markets? Also, how are you performing in Texas right now? I think you said 120 basis points of cannibalization. Is that overstated or understated in the Texas markets? And then also, with respect to fewer openings in allowing your stores to start to mature a little bit more, how should we think about restaurant level margin degradation? I know you started to talk about it, but how should we think about it for 2018 and then finally, how should we think about marketing for the back half of this year? Thank you.

Kevin Miles

Yeah Brett. This is Kevin. I will start with the -- kind of where those locations will be, and let Sunil kind of touch on the financial points that you asked. Right now, as we have visibility into the sites that we have going into 2018, that would be in existing markets. The new markets still being considered, Denver [ph], at that point in time. So we kind of spoke out of the hubs that we are in and continue to penetrate. You will see more end markets like Florida than you will see probably in markets like Texas. Although still growing, but out of those core markets in the core states that we are in. We still have a lot of runway in the states that we are in, without having to open a new market, and our real estate team has done a good job, starting to fill that pipeline for 2018 and 2019.

Sunil Doshi

And Brett, maybe just to touch on a couple of the other points. Within the announcement of cannibalization, Texas has picked up more of that share, than less of that share in the current year. In terms of the margin profile, in terms of 2018, while -- I mean, I'd just maybe point you back to some of the ways that -- the inputs that we shared previously, on year one type economics. So typically in existing markets around the $1.3 million is what we shared annualized. We tended to open on a midyear convention and the margin in that year one, as we have said around in that 10% to 12% level. So all things being equal, a little bit of lighter store count, new store count in 2018, is a little bit beneficial to the 2018 margin rate.

Brett Levy

And then, just how should we think about marketing spending in the second half, since you spoke about it being a little bit accelerated in 2Q?

Sunil Doshi

Yeah. I think, you know, more along with our mobile app and continuing to build on our loyalty with improved digital space, you will see us more around in the digital side, from a customer acquisition standpoint, as well as continue to promote our new menu, primarily around that digital side and the customer acquisition side, is where we will continue to market.

Brett Levy

Thank you.

David Tarantino

Hi, good afternoon. First, a clarification question on the recent trends, it's good to see the comps turn positive in the third quarter. Could you maybe elaborate on how the comp position and the comp has changed? I think you mentioned that mix has benefitted from the new menu, but also if you are seeing traffic improvement as well?

Sunil Doshi

Yeah. The new food items that have resonated well with the consumer, has driven a positive mix in terms of where consumers are trading, or those new items and what they are trading out of. And so that has been the positive mix side that you picked up on. Traffic has, you know, relative to Q2, we have seen some stable trends there and a little bit of improvement as well, with the transaction numbers from kind of where they were in Q2 to the early stage in Q3.

Where we are going to focus our energy, as we go in the back half of the year, as Kevin mentioned with the new food is, including that in our marketing message, and so while it has been -- had some positive mix effect, consistent with what we tested, we want to get that into the marketing message to continue to push for transaction and traffic growth.

David Tarantino

Got it. So just to be clear Sunil, has most of the improvement been mix, and then to a lesser extent, traffic, or is it the opposite of that?

Sunil Doshi

No. I mean, at this point, it has been more on the mix side and traffic would be next.

David Tarantino

Okay, got it. Thank you. And then, I had a couple of questions on the decision to slow unit growth, I guess -- is this a new norm, I guess? Going forward, I guess it looks like low double digit growth. Is that kind of how we should think about the business after 2018 or do you think this is more of a temporary change?

Kevin Miles

David, it's Kevin. I think as we have always spoken, I have always tried to explain to everyone. We are going to be pragmatic and very prudent about our real estate and continue to watch what's going on in the macro and evaluate, as we always have. Kind of always said, we don't want to just hit a number, we want to have great real estate and continue to grow long term, and the best sites that we could find for the long term growth.

So I wouldn't say this as a slowdown, and we are going to go into the, I think you mentioned lower double digits or high single digits kind of growth rates. We are just really moderating and looking and evaluating, and going to be able to have to be opportunistic when great sites are there. But in the current climate that we see, we just want to be smart and prudent about how we grow the business. But by no means, our new units are still continuing to perform. But this will allow us some time for some maturity in some of our more mature markets, and allow us to capitalize in some of the bespoke markets, like I mentioned, Florida and others.

David Tarantino

Got it. And then Sunil, on the financial profile associated with the slower growth, is this going to allow your operating cash flow to cover your CapEx needs next year, or are you going to be free cash flow neutral or positive with this slower growth rate?

Sunil Doshi

Yeah, thanks David. I mean, it kind of depends on the comp assumption -- use it under a normal kind of comp assumption, low single digit capital expenditures and operating cash flows start to really normalize and be pretty close together. Again, I mean, the capital expenditure number comes down, as you would guess from the store count and cash flow from operations, just even on the store count that we have added this year, will grow next year.

So we see those coming together a lot closer, in that low single digit comp environment.

David Tarantino

Great. Thank you very much.

Andy Charles

Great, thanks. With all the new introductions to the back half of the year between menu and digital and delivery, can you talk about where you are most excited, and also help prioritize the excitement I would say for the initiatives? And then also, are there any synergies we should be thinking about among these new items, to really help them accelerate same store sales?

Kevin Miles

Andrew, I mean, obviously the menu is really excited. We were excited with what we saw in the test results, and very-very excited after we have rolled out across all the fleet of stores. It's really resonating and penetrating at a nice rate on the menu. So I'd give you kind of in that -- low or double digit range [indiscernible] penetrating. So very excited about that.

And then also on the technology initiatives, with the web site and the online catering, we are just in the early stages of that launch. We have been, I guess a couple of weeks now, we think that's going to be a big win for our customers and just the integration and be able to start to collect data and then back to kind of what we always talked about, from a marketing perspective. To be able to reach out to customers individually. So it will be a big push for us in the back part to get those customers in and to get them on the loyalty program and on our email platform. But we are really excited about what that could build for us in the future, as we go into 2018.

Andy Charles

Thanks. And this time last year, the full year same store sales guidance range was for about 100 bps range, and with the maintained flat to down 3, it's a pretty wide down 2.5 to up 5, call it for the back half of the year. In light of the numerous tangible sales drivers you are introducing, can you talk about the confidence and the sustainability of the sales improvement that you are seeing?

Sunil Doshi

Yeah. Hey Andrew, it's Sunil. We probably -- we see that the new food is working, and that part, we are excited about. Kevin mentioned, the penetration rate has exceeded our test results. We are only a few weeks into the quarter here. So from that standpoint, we know that there is still a lot of runway left in the balance of the year, and so the range still feels like the right type of range for us to be thinking about.

But we are definitely encouraged with how customers are responding to the new food and excited about how we can incorporate that into the marketing platforms, looking forward. Likewise, just kind of coming back to your first question, where we think we can drive the business forward from a technology perspective, Kevin referred to in the prepared remarks, where our sales mix from online had -- is at 7% right now, and we feel like over time, there is a lot of runway to grow that penetration mix into the business, which leads us to believe that there is, again, sales growth opportunities or accuracy improvements, operational improvements as well.

So we are excited about the things that we are focused on, and -- but it's early into the third quarter. So we felt like it was prudent to keep the range kind of where it was.

Andy Charles

Great, thanks Sunil.

Will Slabaugh

Yeah. Thanks guys. I had another question regarding the recent improvement in same store sales. It seems fairly clear, as you mentioned that, just given the timing the new menu is driving much of the change. I am just curious, if you'd give us -- or have you had any rather guest feedback you do want to share around what they have said or what you are seeing in terms of where the consumer is trading to on the menu, in terms of the new items, and maybe where they are trading away from in the past few weeks?

Kevin Miles

Yeah well, I mean, from resonating with our consumers, even in our oldest markets, it's new news, right? I mean, cauliflower rice is on trend. It's really -- we are hearing a lot of great things from our bowl category. The less carb kind of laden with pita and things like that. So we are seeing great response on that. Specifically the cauliflower rice bowl. Lamb is penetrating the menu very well. We knew chicken would probably be at the top of that, from a penetration of a bowl protein, but lamb is right there with it, and doing very-very well.

So I think it's new news, and then in our newest markets, it's penetrating, as you probably can imagine, at a little bit higher rate, because you haven't had your traditional favorite Zoe's that you have been -- that you always ordered when you came to Zoe's. So I think it will continue to grow in our more mature markets, to a maybe higher level. So that's kind of how we are thinking about it.

And I do think as we get on a more rotation basis, as we have talked in the past, for menu rollout, customers are excited. They really want to kind of find that better for you Mediterranean item, and it's really with the sauces and everything else, it's allowing them to mix in and mix out different flavors, and coming back for some frequency. So that's our big push now.

Sunil Doshi

Will, maybe just one other addition to add on. Some of the things where some of our older items are -- we are taking it out of. Some of the older sandwiches, some of the other entrees, and in some cases, we took some of these older items that were not penetrating that well, and we actually have taken them off the menu. We could still make them for customers and our guests if they want them, but it's part of the strategy that Kevin has alluded to and talked about before, where, if we bring in new menu items, core to the Mediterranean positioning and the better for you kind of positioning, and then we take some other items off, and we begin to force this down on the menu.

So from that standpoint, the trade-in and the trade-out is working as we had hoped it would.

Will Slabaugh

Got it. That's helpful. And as a follow-up on the balance sheet, Sunil, you mentioned last quarter, I believe, you expect some debt by year-end to complete this to rollout throughout 2017. Is there a range of debt to think about at the midpoint of your guidance, by the time we get to year end?

Sunil Doshi

Yeah. I mean, I think somewhere between $15 million on the low, so we borrowed $10 million thus far. So $15 million on the low to $20 million on the high. I mean, that would be -- it's a little bit of a wide range there, but that would encompass how I am thinking about it.

Will Slabaugh

Got it. And lastly for me, just pricing plans and then just commodities, as those have kind of moved around here recently. I believe you are at 1% price now, if that's correct?

Sunil Doshi

A little bit higher than that, it was about 1.2% in the quarter and -- so a little bit higher than that 1%. Commodity outlook, so that should be I think pretty stable. We have put in a little bit towards the end there of the quarter, so it might float up a little bit. But commodity wise, the outlook right now is pretty stable. We are fairly locked in on our basket. Poultry prices, which is the one item that we always -- we don't lock in, we buy that on the spot market. The outlook is pretty steady. We start kind of going into the seasonally less demand oriented period coming up here, and price patterns appear to be following history.

So at least at the moment right now, the outlook is pretty steady and poultry specifically is the one that we keep our eye on, for some spot market on us.

Will Slabaugh

Great. Thank you.

Andy Barish

Hey guys. I am wondering if you can share some parameters on the catering business versus the overall comp. Is that outperforming or is it down as well?

Kevin Miles

The catering business, that side has outperformed the non-catering side, even through the first half of the year. So that has been outperforming -- it has been positive in the first part. And as we kind of are rolling over some pretty heady number from 2016, we continue to focus on growth vehicles there. We are excited about having catering as an online ordering option, as we move into the back half of the year, and we continue to look at different ways to price our catering menu to continue to drive both transaction gains with our guests.

Andy Barish

Great. And then on the operations side, Kevin, can you give us an update just in terms of where you stand sort on throughput or speed initiatives, or do some of these new products actually help a little bit in that regard, just what you are thinking about in terms of speed of service to the guest?

Kevin Miles

Yeah. That's exactly, our attempt is -- we have taken some things off. We created a new prep procedure around our kebabs allowing for this. These items are all dish-up, specifically around the bowls. The pita sandwich that we have already done, we just now added the protein -- the lamb protein there, the lamb kofta. So from that standpoint, they are much easier to cooking quantity in whole, versus maybe something that has to sit on the grill back and forth, like a salmon kebab.

So from that perspective, we do think it will be easier. We will continue though to make that easier in the back of the house. It's an initiative that the team -- the culinary team is working on, to improve those enhancements in prep as well as this process procedures in holding equipment as we grow stores in volumes in some of our restaurants. So still work to do, but we are continuing to ramp that up, but these items should be easier, and then also with the [indiscernible] that we are making and we are testing [indiscernible] now as well, going forward. So we understand how the consumer responds. So it is to improve throughput through the long run.

Andy Barish

Thank you.

Jason West

Yeah, thanks guys. Just on the new menu items, can you remind us exactly when those went national and can you talk about, this response seems pretty robust, have you ever seen a new menu launch like this, that had such a big lift to the business?

Sunil Doshi

Hey Jason, it's Sunil, I got the first part. It was June 27, is when we went -- launched the items nationally. So it's just at the tail end of Q2.

Kevin Miles

And Jason, in Zoe's history, again, this is the largest rollout we have ever had. So again, we believe it will be a very robust rollout. In 2012, we added beef to the menu, specifically steak kebab, and it was a significant kind of mid-single digit kind of range into the mix. Now that you are -- if I recall, we were in the kind of double digit comp range, but it was a significant rollout for us at that point in time.

Jason West

Okay, got it. And those -- these types of things, do they tend to hold interest with consumers, once they are out there, or do you see trial and then maybe it falls off a bit?

Kevin Miles

Well specifically, it's too early on the current menu items, right. But I guess to point to the prior reference, steak kebabs still kind of top five in our mix. So if that's any indication, and if this can stay up there, we are pretty excited about it. It also gives us some flexibility to add different flavors, versus just a single protein like steak kebabs. So we do think it will stay and stick. At least the response we have seen, thus, a short period of time, we are getting rave reviews and it continues to penetrate very well.

Jason West

Okay, got it. And then you guys mentioned that July 4th timing hurt you a little bit in the quarter. I don't know if you could quantify that, and was there any benefit in the quarter to-date on any timing shifts or anything that we should be aware of?

Sunil Doshi

No. From a quarter-to-date standpoint, I don't think so. From a July 4th standpoint, I mean, it impacted us some in the month there. But we might would have been a little bit better without it, but it's not something that we can of late, share. I mean, you have counter [indiscernible] that happen.

Jason West

Okay, got it. And last thing, G&A dollars, I think we are down in the quarter year-over-year. Was that just basically the stock comp accrual, or is there any effort here going on to manage down G&A, once -- now that store growth is going to be coming down, is there some savings there that will start to kick in, how are you guys thinking about that line?

Kevin Miles

Sure Jason. So yeah, there were two really drivers of -- the dollars were just up a tick versus last year. But the stock compensation was about -- was the majority of it, and then we did leverage on the balance as well. So there is absolutely leverage happening, kind of if you exclude that -- the reduction in stock compensation and incentive compensation expense, there is reduction and even if you exclude the stock compensation numbers, there is reduction as well. So we feel pretty good about the core business leveraging, versus the prior year as we are growing, and that is part of how we think about going forward as well.

Jason West

Okay. Got it. Thank you.

Sharon Zackfia

Hi, good afternoon. I guess, just a couple of additional questions on the new menu. I know that the kebabs that you alluded to, those really drove a different day part utilization for you. So I am wondering if the new menu is doing anything from a day part perspective? And then secondarily, from a cost of sales perspective, I know Sunil, you talked about the outlook for this year, but I am just wondering, is the new menu favorable, unfavorable versus the preexisting menu?

Sunil Doshi

Yeah. So first, on the cost of goods side, it's a little bit favorable. I mean, I'd call it flat to kind of the current margin profile that we have, so from that standpoint, as that business penetrates the menu, and if it were to grow further, it wouldn't cause any significant change in terms of the mix, from a cost of goods standpoint.

On the day part side, it penetrated both lunch and dinner. It's quite too early to say if it will distort differently. The nice thing about it, at lunch, as Kevin mentioned, we can serve it in that dishes that we prepare everything in the back, and it's a pretty easy item to prepare. For lunch, like you'd see it, penetrating well at lunch, just from that speed standpoint. But again, it's a hearty meal too, and with the opportunity to have different proteins on it, we have seen penetration at dinner as well.

So hard to say at this point, whether it will distort differently at lunch versus dinner, but it has application in both day parts.

Kevin Miles

Yeah Sharon, also just to add one more piece to that. It is hardworking for catering as well. So it is a new -- for our regular catering customers, it's another new item that they can have, it's a hot item that's delivered and their guests can actually have a choice of protein and their choice of bowls as well.

Sunil Doshi

Sharon?

Joshua Long

Great. Thank you. In terms of menu pricing over the second half of the year, should we expect something in this 1.2-ish range like we saw on 2Q, or is that still going to tick up? I think, previously we talked about maybe, putting on some incremental price, as you transition to the new omnichannel loyalty program?

Sunil Doshi

Right. Hey Josh, it's Sunil. Thanks. We pull forward a little bit of that into late Q2, so it will float up from that 1.2 I think a little bit. But I don't expect at this point, another price increase kind of in the back half of the year.

Joshua Long

Understood. With the food costs favorability or at least visibility being discussed, how is labor inflation looking? How do you feel about kind of that outlook? And then as you transition to a lower growth store base, any sort of adjustments there from a kind of a human capital of that staffing pipeline, as you have probably been building up for -- to be able to support these new stores with some of your manager talent at the store level?

Sunil Doshi

From an inflation standpoint Josh, from what we can see, things happen pretty steady. Turnover has been pretty steady. The teams do work hard at finding the right talent and then keeping that talent in the store. So all in all, it has been pretty steady, it has been that way for a couple of quarters now, and I am not hearing anything different across the landscape. I do expect inflation to continue, but it's kind of forecasting in the same range that we have been seeing, in that same range, or in that 2% or give or take a little bit there from that standpoint. Kevin?

Kevin Miles

Yeah I think that's -- we have -- if I'd call it moderated, but you see they kind of slow a little bit. The noise has slowed a little bit that we have heard in the past. So obviously still there. Still lots of markets with full employment. So that creates a fight for talent out there. But again, we haven't seen as much of it here as lately, and the teams have been focused on keeping and retaining the talent.

Joshua Long

Understood. And then this one might be a little bit bigger picture, but as we think about going into these new sales channel, like online, like improving the catering that's already a strong piece of your business, delivery, things like that, does drive through ever play a role in the future plans or how do you think about maybe evolving site selection over time to adjust and support you going into some of these new sales channel?

Kevin Miles

Sure. I think we currently do have a handful or so of locations that we call pickup window. So not your traditional drive-through, where you can order at a box and call it. But more of an online, call it in and pick it up through a window for convenience purposes. So we continue and will continue to look at that and evaluate those locations. What we do know about those locations today, is it has connected with the consumer, especially that busy mom with children in the car seat, it is difficult to get in and out of a car and bring them into pick up their order.

So we think it's an opportunity. We will have a mix of those, as we continue to develop. But again, we will also continue to develop our traditional [indiscernible] lifestyle center locations as well.

Joshua Long

Thank you.

Stephen Anderson

Yes, good afternoon. Just to follow-up on the new menu, has there been any change in your food cost structure, as a result of the new menu? And any shifts in mix between ingredients?

Kevin Miles

No. No shift in the food cost structure or in the cost of goods profile. Obviously, the lamb item is a new one that's coming in. The sauces are the new items coming in. Some of the items that are coming out from a cost of goods profile perspective, those are very reasonably close together. So from an overall mix standpoint, yes, we do have new items that are coming into the cost of goods profile. But there are also things that are diminishing as well. So from that standpoint, I think we are pretty good.

The items are -- like sort of a mixed benefit, is that it's a little bit in terms of where we are mixing out of and into, for some of the older sandwiches and things of that nature, that are seeing or that are coming down in terms of mix. We get a little bit of a margin benefit there, not so much of a COGS change, but just because it's mixing a little more favorably on the revenue side. So it does help from that standpoint.

Stephen Anderson

All right. Thank you.

Kevin Miles

Thank you. So I'd like to thank everyone again for joining the call today and your continued interest in Zoe's Kitchen. Please join us in one of our restaurants soon and try one of our new menu items and better understand the benefits of the Mediterranean lifestyle. With that, thank you everyone.

